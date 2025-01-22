Open Extended Reactions

Which NBA franchises control the next five, six or even seven drafts?

With strong draft classes ahead -- and the 2025 trade deadline even sooner -- we'll start to see the most important draft picks, protections and swap rights come into focus.

Eight draft picks have already been traded in deals this season, headlined by the Los Angeles Lakers moving D'Angelo Russell and three second-rounders to the Brooklyn Nets for Dorian Finney-Smith. The Nets had traded former starting guard Dennis Schroder to the Golden State Warriors two weeks earlier in a trade that featured four second-rounders.

With more picks certain to be dealt between now and the league's Feb. 6 trade deadline, ESPN NBA Front Office Insider Bobby Marks is ranking each team's collection of draft assets from 1 to 30.

Jump to a team:

ATL | BOS | BKN | CHA | CHI | CLE

DAL | DEN | DET | GS | HOU | IND

LAC | LAL | MEM | MIA | MIL | MIN

NO | NY | OKC | ORL | PHI | PHX

POR | SAC | SA | TOR | UTAH | WAS