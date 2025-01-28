Open Extended Reactions

We're starting to count down the days until baseball returns -- there's just one little NFL game left on the season and then we can turn our focus to spring training.

Despite players soon reporting to camps, plenty of free agents remain unsigned, including 13 of Kiley McDaniel's original top 50 heading into the offseason. Alex Bregman and Pete Alonso are the two biggest names out there, still looking to secure the final nine-figure contracts of the winter.

Let's go position by position and check in on the best players still available (the rankings of players from our top 50 will be noted), including some possible landing spots for the biggest names left on the market.