Ollie Watkins has scored 10 Premier League goals this season for Aston Villa. Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Aston Villa have rejected a formal offer from Arsenal for Ollie Watkins, sources have told ESPN.

Arsenal want to sign a forward before Monday's transfer deadline and are pursuing alternative options after accepting Benjamin Sesko is unlikely to leave Red Bull Leipzig this month.

Sources have told ESPN that Arsenal have now made a formal move for Watkins but their opening bid was dismissed out of hand by Villa.

They are now weighing whether to return with an improved offer after Villa's Champions League group stage finale on Wednesday evening against Celtic.