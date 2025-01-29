Gab & Juls react to Myles Lewis-Skelly's red card for Arsenal against Wolves in the Premier League. (1:29)

Arsenal are weighing up alternative attacking signings as their hopes fade of landing preferred target Benjamin Sesko this month, sources have told ESPN.

Mikel Arteta has made no secret of his desire to strengthen the Arsenal's forward options after a stuttering run of form in the Premier League title race.

Sources have told ESPN that Arsenal's interest in Sesko dates back to last summer when the Slovenia striker opted to sign a new contract to stay at RB Leipzig.

Sources say there is a real possibility Sesko could be allowed to leave the club at the end of the season for a fee in the region of €70m-€75m ($72m-78m) but Leipzig are reluctant to sanction his exit this month.

Benjamin Sesko is unlikely to move during the January transfer window. Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Although no club has tested Leipzig's resolve with a formal offer, sources told ESPN there is an increasing belief that Sesko will remain in Germany and therefore other options must be explored if the Gunners are to bolster their squad before Monday's deadline.

Arsenal have not limited themselves to merely looking at centre-forwards. Wolverhampton Wanderers' Matheus Cunha is another player under consideration but sources suggest a deal is unlikely at the moment, although there is still time for that to change.

The Gunners have long held an interest in Athletic Club winger Nico Williams, who has a release clause in the region of €60m. Barcelona were expected to be the frontrunners for his signature should he leave Athletic but sources suggest both Arsenal and Tottenham are also monitoring his situation closely.

Elsewhere, Arsenal have previously explored a move for Dusan Vlahovic. Sources told ESPN their interest in January 2022 quickly dissipated upon learning his representatives were only interested in a move from Fiorentina to Juventus.

It is unclear if Arsenal want to revive their interest but in any case, reports in Italy suggest the 25-year-old is reluctant to consider leaving Juventus despite the arrival of Randal Kolo Muani from Paris Saint-Germain.

Arsenal are continuing to explore a deal to sign teenage midfielder Sverre Nypan from Rosenborg. The 18-year-old has attracted interest from a number of clubs including from within the City Football Group, where he could potentially join Girona initially rather than Manchester City.