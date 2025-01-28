Open Extended Reactions

Ayden Heaven (left) has made one senior appearance for Arsenal. Getty

Manchester United are closing in on a deal for Arsenal teenager Ayden Heaven, a source has told ESPN.

United are nearing an agreement with Arsenal for the 18-year-old defender, but the move is not yet complete. Heaven appeared for Arsenal in their Carabao Cup victory over Preston in October.

A source has told ESPN that he would be considered as a first-team player if he makes the move to United. He is likely to be made available to appear in academy games, but it is planned that he would spend the majority of his time training with Ruben Amorim's first-team squad.

Heaven, who spent time with West Ham's academy before moving to Arsenal, is predominantly a left-sided centre-back but can also play in midfield.

He is set to follow Chido Obi-Martin from the Emirates to Old Trafford after the 17-year-old striker made the same move in October.