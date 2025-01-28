Gab & Juls react to Myles Lewis-Skelly's red card for Arsenal against Wolves in the Premier League. (1:29)

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was pleased that Myles Lewis-Skelly's red card was rescinded but criticised the abuse aimed at referee Michael Oliver by fans.

The 18-year-old Lewis-Skelly has escaped a three-match suspension after the FA overturned Oliver's decision to send him off in Saturday's 1-0 win at Wolves.

Lewis-Skelly was dismissed for tripping Wolves' Matt Doherty on a counterattack before halftime and the dismissal, which was upheld by VAR, was criticised by fans and pundits.

Referees' body, the PGMOL, said the police were investigating threats and abuse directed at Oliver following the game.

"Obviously [we are] really happy that the decision has been made and Myles is going to be available for us," Arteta told reporters on Tuesday.

"Every time I talk about [abuse towards] a player, a coach, it doesn't matter. We have to try hard to eradicate it from the game. It certainly damages our sport. So let's get it out.

Mikel Arteta said he does not condone the abuse of refeee Michael Oliver on social media. Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

"We focus on the evolution of football and where it is heading in the next five years. I think one big evolution we can have is to make a social environment that is better.

"We don't need to keep this hatred, it removes the beauty of the sport."

Arsenal face Girona in their final league-phase game in the Champions League on Wednesday and Arteta was full of praise for their opponents, despite the Catalan side's early elimination in their debut European campaign.

"I think this is a beautiful story, especially in the way that they've done it," Arteta said of Girona, who finished third in LaLiga last season.

"[It] shows you can do big things with a vision. I watched all their games in their group stage as I love the team, I love the coach.

"I need to know them very well, they were very competitive against the big names. They didn't get the result they deserved."

The north London side, third in the 36-team Champions League standings with 16 points, need a draw to make absolutely sure of their place in the Round of 16 and avoid a two-legged playoff.

"We have been very close to big titles in the last few years but that's very difficult in football," Arteta added. "Tomorrow we must earn our qualification."