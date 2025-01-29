Open Extended Reactions

Ohio State's national championship win closed the book on the 2024 season and now allows everyone to reset with an eye on glory in 2025.

So which programs, thanks to their efforts on the recruiting trail, are best positioned to infuse their rosters with freshmen talent and position themselves for a national title?

We're examining the position battles between top-ranked players at every group in conjunction with our final 2025 ESPN 300 rankings update, with an eye on how each player could make an impact this fall. We're also looking at one sleeper at each position who could rise to stardom.

Jump to a position:

QB | RB | WR | TE | OL

DE | DT | LB | CB | S | ATH

Quarterback

No. 1 Bryce Underwood vs. No. 2 Keelon Russell