          Scouting college football's top 2025 recruits by position

          Alabama commit Keelon Russell made a huge rise over the 2025 cycle. Under Armour
          • Craig Haubert
            Craig Haubert
            ESPN Staff Writer
            • National recruiting analyst and analyst for ESPNU
            • More than a decade of college and pro coaching experience.
            • Graduated from Indiana and Nebraska-Omaha
          • Tom Luginbill
            Tom Luginbill
            ESPN Analyst
            • Senior National Recruiting Analyst for ESPN.com
            • Coached in four professional football leagues
            • Graduated from Eastern Kentucky and Marshall
          Jan 29, 2025, 12:16 PM

          Ohio State's national championship win closed the book on the 2024 season and now allows everyone to reset with an eye on glory in 2025.

          So which programs, thanks to their efforts on the recruiting trail, are best positioned to infuse their rosters with freshmen talent and position themselves for a national title?

          We're examining the position battles between top-ranked players at every group in conjunction with our final 2025 ESPN 300 rankings update, with an eye on how each player could make an impact this fall. We're also looking at one sleeper at each position who could rise to stardom.

          Jump to a position:
          QB | RB | WR | TE | OL
          DE | DT | LB | CB | S | ATH

          Quarterback

          No. 1 Bryce Underwood vs. No. 2 Keelon Russell