Miguel Almirón has left Newcastle United after five years at the club. Getty

Miguel Almirón has rejoined former side Atlanta United from Newcastle United on a permanent deal, the MLS side confirmed.

It brings an end to the forward's five-year spell at St. James' Park, where he made over 200 appearances and scored 30 goals.

The Paraguay international was Newcastle's club-record signing in 2019, when he arrived in a £20 million ($26m) deal from Atlanta. The 30-year-old's standout season for the club came in 2022-23, where he scored 11 goals and assisted a further four to help Newcastle secure Champions League qualification for the first time in 20 years.

Almirón was a beloved figure among the Newcastle fanbase, and his goal against Paris Saint-Germain in a famous 4-1 Champions League win only further heightened his cult status.

In his first stint at Atlanta, Almirón lifted the MLS Cup in 2018.

"I'm very happy to return to Atlanta United, a club and a city that has always held a special place in my heart," Almirón said.

"I'm grateful to Arthur M. Blank and the entire organisation for the opportunity and I'm looking forward to reuniting with the fans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and creating more moments of joy together."

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe paid tribute to Almiron in a club statement.

"He has been the ultimate professional, and he has been a big part of some of our most memorable moments in recent seasons," he said.

"He is a great person and we'll miss him greatly, but this is the right move at the right time for him and his family and we wish them well."