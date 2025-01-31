Open Extended Reactions

João Félix and Marco Asensio are candidates to strengthen Aston Villa's attack in this transfer window, according to Monchi, the club's president of football operations.

Monchi also confirmed that Jhon Durán's move to Al Nassr is expected to be completed on Friday, with the transfer set to reach almost €85 million ($88m).

At Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr, the Colombia forward is set to earn five times his wages at Villa.

"Between the fixed amount and variables, we are close to €85m so we have accepted it," Monchi told Cadena Ser's El Larguero and Cadena Cope when asked about Al Nassr's offer for Duran.

"It's not done yet because the documents have not been signed. We hope we can get it signed [on Friday]. It's an important transfer for a very good player with tremendous potential. But these types of offers, for the club and the player, are difficult to reject because of the figures. We evaluated the pros and cons and decided to accept it.

"[We can't compete with Saudi Arabia] from a standpoint of transfer fee and wages. In Duran's case, it [the salary Al Nassr have offered] quintuples the wages he gets at Aston Villa. He already has an important salary at Villa that we had renewed three months ago."

Villa are looking to sign a striker before the transfer window closes on Monday, with Félix and Asensio the top targets.

"Regarding the names we are considering and the profile [Villa coach] Unai [Emery] is looking for, they [Félix and Asensio] are similar players and are to Unai's liking," Monchi said.

Aston Villa are interesting in signing João Félix before the transfer window closes. Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Félix, 25, is reportedly looking to leave Chelsea in search of playing time. The Portugal forward has clocked just 363 minutes in the Premier League this season -- scoring one goal in those 12 appearances -- since joining on a permanent transfer from Atlético Madrid last summer.

Asensio, meanwhile, has failed to live up to expectations at Paris Saint-Germain since his arrival from Real Madrid in the summer of 2023.

The Spain forward has scored two goals in 16 appearances across all competitions this season.

"One month before I arrived to Villa, two summers ago, Aston Villa tried to sign Asensio before he decided to join PSG," Monchi said. "We have tried to bring Félix in all the transfer windows. We came close last summer but he decided to go to Chelsea in the swap deal that saw [Conor] Gallagher join Atlético Madrid.

"We weren't able to bring him. He has always been a desire. They are not easy operations, one in terms of wages and another in terms of transfer cost. It's not easy but I cannot deny that they are players that attract Unai."

Monchi believes that Villa and Emery would offer Félix the right environment to succeed. The Portugal international has not met expectations since joining Atlético in a €126m move from Benfica in July 2019.

"If there is a coach in world football that can recover players and bring out the best, that is Unai Emery," Monchi said.

"He did it at Valencia, at Sevilla, at Villarreal, at Aston Villa. Unai has been able to recover talent. In the case of Joao Félix, he does have it. It's a case of looking at the right environment to bring out the best of the player. Unai does a good job in that department."