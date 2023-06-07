Julien Laurens debates whether Luis Enrique can rediscover Neymar's form from when they worked together at Barcelona. (1:33)

Paris Saint-Germain have completed the signings of midfielder Marco Asensio and defender Milan Skriniar on free transfers, the club announced on Thursday.

Both players arrive to the French capital a day after Luis Enrique was presented as the club's new manager.

PSG are looking for a fresh start after Lionel Messi left the club to join Inter Miami CF while Kylian Mbappe is involved in a contract dispute.

Asensio spent nine years with Real Madrid and his contract at the club expired this summer. Sources had told ESPN that Madrid made an attempt to renew his contract, but the 27-year-old midfielder decided to leave in search of more regular first-team football.

Aston Villa, Juventus and AC Milan had also shown interest in Asensio, sources told ESPN, but the good relationship between Jorge Mendes, Asensio's agent, and Luis Campos, PSG's sporting director, was key in the negotiations.

Asensio made 285 appearances for Madrid after joining from Mallorca in 2014, winning three Champions Leagues and three LaLiga titles, among a host of other trophies.

He has also been capped 35 times for Spain.

Meanwhile, Skriniar has signed a five-year contract with PSG after his contract with Inter Milan expired in June.

He joined Inter from Sampdoria in 2017 and made nearly 250 appearances in Serie A, the Coppa Italia and the Italian Super Cup during his time at the club. He also has 60 caps for Slovakia.

The centre back's final season in Italy was interrupted by injuries as he missed more than 20 games in all competitions, including the Champions League final when Inter lost to Manchester City.

"There is always pressure when you join a club like Paris Saint-Germain. I feel it a little bit," Skriniar told PSG's website. "But I feel that I am ready, ready to be part of this very big club.

"I like pressure. I'm a defender so we know what it's like, you always have to be ready."

