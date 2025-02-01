Open Extended Reactions

Abdoulaye Doucouré opened the scoring after just 10 seconds at Goodison Park. Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Everton midfielder Abdoulaye Doucouré scored the fastest goal in the Premier League this season after netting in just 10.18 seconds on Saturday, according to the league's statistics supplier Opta.

Doucouré ran directly onto a long clearance from goalkeeper Jordan Pickford and took the ball into his stride before shooting low into the far corner to give Everton the lead against Leicester City at Goodison Park.

According to Opta, it was the earliest Everton have ever scored in the Premier League, the fourth-fastest goal in the competition's history and the quickest ever by a home team.

Everton went on to win 4-0 against Leicester, the latest in a string of good results since David Moyes returned to the club as manager.

The record is held by former Southampton striker Shane Long, who scored for Saints after 7.69 seconds against Watford in the 2018-19 season.

Philip Billing scored after 9.11 seconds for Bournemouth at Arsenal in 2022-23, while Ledley King netted in 9.82 seconds for Tottenham Hotspur away at Bradford City in 2000-01.