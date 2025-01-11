Open Extended Reactions

David Moyes has not coached since leaving West Ham at the end of last season. Alex Davidson/Getty Images

David Moyes has returned as Everton manager after 12 years, with the club announcing the Scot will succeed Sean Dyche.

Moyes left Everton after an 11-year stay to succeed Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester United in 2013, but after further spells at Real Sociedad, Sunderland and West Ham, he is back at Goodison Park.

"It's great to be back! I enjoyed 11 wonderful and successful years at Everton and didn't hesitate when I was offered the opportunity to rejoin," Moyes said in a statement.

"Now we need Goodison and all Evertonians to play their part in getting behind the players in this important season so we can move into our fabulous new stadium as a Premier League team."

The 61-year-old will be tasked with jump starting Everton's season and ensuring their Premier League survival under new owners, the Friedkin Group. The club are 16th in the table, just one point above the relegation places.

"We are pleased that David is joining us at this pivotal time in Everton's history," Everton's executive chairman Marc Watts said.

"With over a decade of experience at the club, he is the right leader to propel us through our final season at Goodison Park and into our new stadium. We look forward to working with David to build the foundation of a new era for Everton."

Everton host Aston Villa on Wednesday in their next league clash.

Information from Reuters contributed to this report.