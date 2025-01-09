Open Extended Reactions

Sean Dyche was sacked by Everton on Thursday. Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images

Sean Dyche has been sacked as manager of Everton, the club confirmed on Thursday.

Dyche took over from Frank Lampard in 2023. Although Dyche steered Everton from relegation in back-to-back seasons amid financial strife, a combination of poor form and an uninspiring style of football has seen the Merseyside outfit act.

Everton are 16th in the Premier League, having scored just 15 goals in 19 games. Only bottom-placed Southampton have managed fewer.

A club statement was released just three hours before the visit of Peterborough in the FA Cup third round, with club captain Seamus Coleman and former player Leighton Baines to take over on an interim basis.

The statement read: "Everton Football Club can confirm that Sean Dyche has been relieved of his duties as Senior Men's First Team Manager with immediate effect.

"[Coaches] Ian Woan, Steve Stone, Mark Howard and Billy Mercer have also left the Club.

"The process to appoint a new Manager is underway and an update will be provided in due course.

"Under-18s Head Coach Leighton Baines and Club Captain Seamus Coleman will take charge of first-team affairs on an interim basis."

Everton were linked with a move for Graham Potter before he joined West Ham United in a move that was also confirmed on Thursday.

The club's announcement comes less than a month after U.S. firm the Friedkin Group completed its takeover of the club. Executive chairman Marc Watts said the American ownership group were "committed to leading Everton into an exciting new era both on and off the pitch."

Everton are moving to a new riverfront stadium in Liverpool next season after 132 years at Goodison Park.