Everton are due to host Peterborough United in the FA Cup on Thursday. MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Icy conditions have put Everton's FA Cup third-round match against Peterborough on Thursday at Goodison Park in doubt.

Snow has battered large parts of Merseyside in recent days and weather warnings are in place.

Everton fan safety services confirmed a meeting will be held at 1 p.m. GMT (8 a.m. ET) to determine if the game can go ahead safely.

"A safety meeting involving the club and relevant authorities will be held at 1pm to assess the weather and travel conditions for tonight's FA Cup fixture against Peterborough United," the group said on social media.

"At this stage the match is planned to go ahead as normal and every effort is being made to ensure that remains the case.

"We will continue to keep fans updated, and will provide more information following the meeting."