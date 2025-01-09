Transfer rumors, news: Barcelona eyeing move for Gyökeres

Open Extended Reactions

Barcelona are interested in Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyökeres while Liverpool are ready to join the race for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Will Barcelona sign in-form Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyökeres? (Photo by Miguel Lemos/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

- Barcelona have made an enquiry to Sporting CP regarding a transfer for striker Viktor Gyökeres, reports Sport. The Blaugrana are reported to be lining up a move ahead of Manchester United and Bayern Munich for the 26-year-old, who is expected to stay in Portuguese Primeira Liga this winter following a verbal agreement with the club's hierarchy. It is believed that the LaLiga club are hopeful of lowering the demands over a fee by agreeing to lower the clause in the contract of Sporting winger Francisco Trincão, which currently would see them receive 50% of any future transfer fee.

- Liverpool are poised to enter the race for Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, reports the Athletic. The Reds are said to be keeping close tabs on the 23-year-old's current situation amid reports of a potential move away from the Stadio Diego Maradona, with both Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United linked with him. The Serie A club would reportedly only consider moving him on if they receive a significant transfer fee, and it looks as though the Anfield hierarchy will ensure they're at the front of the queue for a move that would see him join up with his Georgia international compatriot Giorgi Mamardashvili, who is set to arrive on Merseyside in the summer from his loan spell at Valencia.

- Real Madrid winger Vinícius Júnior remains on the radar of the Saudi Pro League, reports Relevo. It is reported that the league are prepared to make the 24-year-old the face of their competition should he accept a move there, and they are preparing to offer him a significant contract amid hopes of persuading him to decide against extending his stay at the Bernabéu. He has previously been linked with Al Ahli.

- Two Premier League wingers have been added to Napoli's shortlist as potential reinforcements this month, reports Nicolo Schira. Liverpool's 27-year-old Italian forward Federico Chiesa and 24-year-old Tottenham Hotspur star Dejan Kulusevski are said to be among consideration by the Serie A club, who are ensuring that they can move quickly to find a successor if they decide to part ways with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. Chiesa arrived at Anfield from Juventus in the summer but has struggled to garner regular appearances, while Kulusevski has enjoyed brighter form having contributed to nine goals in 20 Premier League matches for Spurs.

- Talks are underway between Charlotte FC and Newcastle United over a move for Paraguay international winger Miguel Almirón, reports TyC Sports. It is reported that current discussions could soon lead to an offer being made by the MLS side, with the Magpies reportedly willing to part ways with the 30-year-old in the ongoing transfer window. Almirón has recently been linked with an exit from St. James' Park as the club continue to find solutions to remain aligned with the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR).