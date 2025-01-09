Open Extended Reactions

Amad Diallo has signed a new contract at Manchester United until 2030, the club confirmed on Thursday.

The deal -- previously reported by ESPN -- sees the Ivory Coast winger commit his long-term future to the club after breaking through as a key player under Ruben Amorim.

Amad has scored six goals in 28 appearances this season, including the equaliser in Sunday's 2-2 draw with Liverpool at Anfield and the winner against Manchester City in December.

His contract was due to expire at the end of the season, although United held an option to extend his deal by 12 months.

"I am really proud to have signed this new contract," Amad, 22, said. "I have had some incredible moments with this club already but there is so much more to come. I have huge ambitions in the game and I want to achieve history at Manchester United.

"It has been a difficult season for everyone, but I fully believe that we are on the right path and the future is going to be really special. I am ready to give everything to help the team and make our supporters proud again."

Amad Diallo has been inspired form for Manchester United this season. Zohaib Alam - MUFC/Manchester United via Getty Images

The announcement comes amid strong form with three goals in his last six Premier League games, though Amad endured a slow start to his career at United.

He arrived in a £37 million ($46m) deal from Atalanta in 2020 and was subsequently sent out on loan to Rangers and Sunderland. He excelled at the English club, scoring 14 goals in 42 games during the 2022-23 campaign.

He won both Sunderland's young player of the year award and the PFA Championship fans' player of the year award.

Man United are currently 13th in the Premier League and are on a five-game winless run.