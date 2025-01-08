Arsenal vs Man United: Time, how to watch, stats, team news

The two most successful sides in FA Cup history go head-to-head in a mouthwatering third-round clash this Sunday, with both Arsenal and Manchester United looking to start a welcome run in English football's most prestigious competition.
United are the holders after claiming their 13th FA Cup trophy last year with a surprise victory over rivals Manchester City, and come into this weekend's game as slight underdogs against 14-time winners Arsenal.
Arsenal are second in the Premier League while United are only 13th, and they have failed to beat the north London side at the Emirates Stadium since their last cup encounter five years ago.
Arsenal also eased past United in their league encounter in December -- but will the magic of the cup strike again?
Here's everything you need to know ahead of the game.
Key details:
Date: Sunday, Jan. 12 at 3 p.m. GMT (10 a.m. ET).
Venue: Emirates Stadium, London
Referee: Andrew Madley
How to watch:
The match is available to watch on BBC One in the UK and on ESPN in the United States. You can also follow live updates on ESPN.
Team news:
Arsenal
Ethan Nwaneri, M, muscular, OUT
Bukayo Saka, F/M, hamstring, OUT
Takehiro Tomiyasu, D, knee, OUT
Ben White, D, knee, OUT
Manchester United
Victor Lindelöf, D, concussion, DOUBT
Mason Mount, F/M, strain, DOUBT
Luke Shaw, D, calf, DOUBT
Marcus Rashford, F, illness, DOUBT
Expected lineups:
Arsenal
GK David Raya
RB Jurriën Timber | CB William Saliba | CB Gabriel | LB Riccardo Calafiori
CM Martin Ødegaard | CM Declan Rice | CM Mikel Merino
RW Gabriel Martinelli | ST Gabriel Jesus | LW Leandro Trossard
Manchester United
GK André Onana
CB Matthijs de Ligt | | CB Harry Maguire | CB Lisandro Martínez
RM Noussair Mazraoui | CM Kobbie Mainoo | CM Manuel Ugarte | LM Diogo Dalot
AM Amad Diallo | AM Bruno Fernandes
Stats:
Stats to be provided by ESPN Global Research.
Latest news and analysis:
Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has said he believes Manchester United were "disrespected" ahead of Sunday's 2-2 draw at Anfield.
Mikel Arteta has suggested Arsenal's failure to adapt to the Carabao Cup ball was a factor in Tuesday's 2-0 semifinal, first leg defeat to Newcastle United.
Manchester United are expecting formal loan offers from AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund for Marcus Rashford, sources have told ESPN.