          Arsenal vs Man United: Time, how to watch, stats, team news

          ESPN
          Jan 8, 2025, 11:38 AM

          The two most successful sides in FA Cup history go head-to-head in a mouthwatering third-round clash this Sunday, with both Arsenal and Manchester United looking to start a welcome run in English football's most prestigious competition.

          United are the holders after claiming their 13th FA Cup trophy last year with a surprise victory over rivals Manchester City, and come into this weekend's game as slight underdogs against 14-time winners Arsenal.

          Arsenal are second in the Premier League while United are only 13th, and they have failed to beat the north London side at the Emirates Stadium since their last cup encounter five years ago.

          Arsenal also eased past United in their league encounter in December -- but will the magic of the cup strike again?

          Here's everything you need to know ahead of the game.

          Key details:

          Date: Sunday, Jan. 12 at 3 p.m. GMT (10 a.m. ET).

          Venue: Emirates Stadium, London

          Referee: Andrew Madley

          How to watch:

          The match is available to watch on BBC One in the UK and on ESPN in the United States. You can also follow live updates on ESPN.

          Team news:

          Arsenal

          Ethan Nwaneri, M, muscular, OUT
          Bukayo Saka, F/M, hamstring, OUT
          Takehiro Tomiyasu, D, knee, OUT
          Ben White, D, knee, OUT

          Manchester United

          Victor Lindelöf, D, concussion, DOUBT
          Mason Mount, F/M, strain, DOUBT
          Luke Shaw, D, calf, DOUBT
          Marcus Rashford, F, illness, DOUBT

          Expected lineups:

          Arsenal

          GK David Raya

          RB Jurriën Timber | CB William Saliba | CB Gabriel | LB Riccardo Calafiori

          CM Martin Ødegaard | CM Declan Rice | CM Mikel Merino

          RW Gabriel Martinelli | ST Gabriel Jesus | LW Leandro Trossard

          Manchester United

          GK André Onana

          CB Matthijs de Ligt | | CB Harry Maguire | CB Lisandro Martínez

          RM Noussair Mazraoui | CM Kobbie Mainoo | CM Manuel Ugarte | LM Diogo Dalot

          AM Amad Diallo | AM Bruno Fernandes

          ST Rasmus Højlund

          Stats:

          Latest news and analysis:

