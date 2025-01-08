Arsenal vs Man United: Time, how to watch, stats, team news

Mikel Arteta reacts to Arsenal's 2-0 loss to Newcastle in the Carabao Cup semifinal first leg. (0:48)

The two most successful sides in FA Cup history go head-to-head in a mouthwatering third-round clash this Sunday, with both Arsenal and Manchester United looking to start a welcome run in English football's most prestigious competition.

United are the holders after claiming their 13th FA Cup trophy last year with a surprise victory over rivals Manchester City, and come into this weekend's game as slight underdogs against 14-time winners Arsenal.

Arsenal are second in the Premier League while United are only 13th, and they have failed to beat the north London side at the Emirates Stadium since their last cup encounter five years ago.

Arsenal also eased past United in their league encounter in December -- but will the magic of the cup strike again?

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the game.

Key details:

Date: Sunday, Jan. 12 at 3 p.m. GMT (10 a.m. ET).

Venue: Emirates Stadium, London

Referee: Andrew Madley

How to watch:

The match is available to watch on BBC One in the UK and on ESPN in the United States. You can also follow live updates on ESPN.

Team news:

Arsenal

Ethan Nwaneri, M, muscular, OUT

Bukayo Saka, F/M, hamstring, OUT

Takehiro Tomiyasu, D, knee, OUT

Ben White, D, knee, OUT

Arsenal are still without star winger Bukayo Saka, and have struggled for creativity in his absence David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Manchester United

Victor Lindelöf, D, concussion, DOUBT

Mason Mount, F/M, strain, DOUBT

Luke Shaw, D, calf, DOUBT

Marcus Rashford, F, illness, DOUBT

Expected lineups:

Arsenal

GK David Raya

RB Jurriën Timber | CB William Saliba | CB Gabriel | LB Riccardo Calafiori

CM Martin Ødegaard | CM Declan Rice | CM Mikel Merino

RW Gabriel Martinelli | ST Gabriel Jesus | LW Leandro Trossard

Amad Diallo scored a crucial equaliser for Manchester United at Liverpool last weekend and remains a forward threat Carl Recine/Getty Images

Manchester United

GK André Onana

CB Matthijs de Ligt | | CB Harry Maguire | CB Lisandro Martínez

RM Noussair Mazraoui | CM Kobbie Mainoo | CM Manuel Ugarte | LM Diogo Dalot

AM Amad Diallo | AM Bruno Fernandes

ST Rasmus Højlund

Stats:

Latest news and analysis:

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has said he believes Manchester United were "disrespected" ahead of Sunday's 2-2 draw at Anfield.

Mikel Arteta has suggested Arsenal's failure to adapt to the Carabao Cup ball was a factor in Tuesday's 2-0 semifinal, first leg defeat to Newcastle United.

Manchester United are expecting formal loan offers from AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund for Marcus Rashford, sources have told ESPN.