FA Cup winners list and key facts to know

The Football Association Challenge Cup, or simply the FA Cup, is the world's oldest national soccer competition and the main domestic cup competition for men's teams in England. The Wanderers won the first FA Cup final, during the 1871-72 season, defeating Royal Engineers 1-0 at the Kennington Oval in London. The Wanderers won it again the following year.
With their victory in 2024, Manchester United are now 13-time FA Cup winners, trailing only Arsenal's 14 for the most FA Cup championships by a single club.
Here's a list of all the winners:
2024: Manchester United
2023: Manchester City
2022: Liverpool (on penalty kicks)
2021: Leicester City
2020: Arsenal
2019: Manchester City
2018: Chelsea
2017: Arsenal
2016: Manchester United (after extra time)
2015: Arsenal
2014: Arsenal (AET)
2013: Wigan Athletic
2012: Chelsea
2011: Manchester City
2010: Chelsea
2009: Chelsea
2008: Portsmouth
2007: Chelsea (AET)
2006: Liverpool (AET, on PKs)
2005: Arsenal (AET, on PKs)
2004: Manchester United
2003: Arsenal
2002: Arsenal
2001: Liverpool
2000: Chelsea
1999: Manchester United
1998: Arsenal
1997: Chelsea
1996: Manchester United
1995: Everton
1994: Manchester United
1993: Arsenal (in replay, AET)
1992: Liverpool
1991: Tottenham Hotspur (AET)
1990: Manchester United (in replay)
1989: Liverpool (AET)
1988: Wimbledon
1987: Coventry City (AET)
1986: Liverpool
1985: Manchester United (AET)
1984: Everton
1983: Manchester United (in replay)
1982: Tottenham Hotspur (in replay)
1981: Tottenham Hotspur (in replay)
1980: West Ham United
1979: Arsenal
1978: Ipswich Town
1977: Manchester United
1976: Southampton
1975: West Ham United
1974: Liverpool
1973: Sunderland
1972: Leeds United
1971: Arsenal (AET)
1970: Chelsea (in replay)
1969: Manchester City
1968: West Bromwich Albion (AET)
1967: Tottenham Hotspur
1966: Everton
1965: Liverpool (AET)
1964: West Ham United
1963: Manchester United
1962: Tottenham Hotspur
1961: Tottenham Hotspur
1960: Wolverhampton Wanderers
1959: Nottingham Forest
1958: Bolton Wanderers
1957: Aston Villa
1956: Manchester City
1955: Newcastle United
1954: West Bromwich Albion
1953: Blackpool
1952: Newcastle United
1951: Newcastle United
1950: Arsenal
1949: Wolverhampton Wanderers
1948: Manchester United
1947: Charlton Athletic (AET)
1946: Derby County (AET)
1939: Portsmouth
1938: Preston North End (AET)
1937: Sunderland
1936: Arsenal
1935: Sheffield Wednesday
1934: Manchester City
1933: Everton
1932: Newcastle United
1931: West Bromwich Albion
1930: Arsenal
1929: Bolton Wanderers
1928: Blackburn Rovers
1927: Cardiff City
1926: Bolton Wanderers
1925: Sheffield United
1924: Newcastle United
1923: Bolton Wanderers
1922: Huddersfield Town
1921: Tottenham Hotspur
1920: Aston Villa (AET)
1919: Canceled due to World War I
1918: Canceled due to World War I
1917: Canceled due to World War I
1916: Canceled due to World War I
1915: Sheffield United
1914: Burnley
1913: Aston Villa
1912: Barnsley (in replay)
1911: Bradford City (in replay)
1910: Newcastle United (in replay)
1909: Manchester United
1908: Wolverhampton Wanderers
1907: Sheffield Wednesday
1906: Everton
1905: Aston Villa
1904: Manchester City
1903: Bury
1902: Sheffield United (in replay)
1901: Tottenham Hotspur (in replay)
1900: Bury
1899: Sheffield United
1898: Nottingham Forest
1897: Aston Villa
1896: Sheffield Wednesday
1895: Aston Villa
1894: Notts County
1893: Wolverhampton Wanderers
1892: West Bromwich Albion
1891: Blackburn Rovers
1890: Blackburn Rovers
1889: Preston North End
1888: West Bromwich Albion
1887: Aston Villa
1886: Blackburn Rovers (in replay)
1885: Blackburn Rovers
1884: Blackburn Rovers
1883: Blackburn Olympic (AET)
1882: Old Etonians
1881: Old Carthusians
1880: Clapham Rovers
1879: Old Etonians
1878: Wanderers
1877: Wanderers (AET)
1876: Wanderers (in replay)
1875: Royal Engineers (in replay)
1874: Oxford University
1873: Wanderers
1872: Wanderers
