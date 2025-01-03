        <
          FA Cup winners list and key facts to know

          Manchester United won the FA Cup in 2024. Adam Fradgley - AMA/WBA FC via Getty Images
          The Football Association Challenge Cup, or simply the FA Cup, is the world's oldest national soccer competition and the main domestic cup competition for men's teams in England. The Wanderers won the first FA Cup final, during the 1871-72 season, defeating Royal Engineers 1-0 at the Kennington Oval in London. The Wanderers won it again the following year.

          With their victory in 2024, Manchester United are now 13-time FA Cup winners, trailing only Arsenal's 14 for the most FA Cup championships by a single club.

          Here's a list of all the winners:

          • 2024: Manchester United

          • 2023: Manchester City

          • 2022: Liverpool (on penalty kicks)

          • 2021: Leicester City

          • 2020: Arsenal

          • 2019: Manchester City

          • 2018: Chelsea

          • 2017: Arsenal

          • 2016: Manchester United (after extra time)

          • 2015: Arsenal

          • 2014: Arsenal (AET)

          • 2013: Wigan Athletic

          • 2012: Chelsea

          • 2011: Manchester City

          • 2010: Chelsea

          • 2009: Chelsea

          • 2008: Portsmouth

          • 2007: Chelsea (AET)

          • 2006: Liverpool (AET, on PKs)

          • 2005: Arsenal (AET, on PKs)

          • 2004: Manchester United

          • 2003: Arsenal

          • 2002: Arsenal

          • 2001: Liverpool

          • 2000: Chelsea

          • 1999: Manchester United

          • 1998: Arsenal

          • 1997: Chelsea

          • 1996: Manchester United

          • 1995: Everton

          • 1994: Manchester United

          • 1993: Arsenal (in replay, AET)

          • 1992: Liverpool

          • 1991: Tottenham Hotspur (AET)

          • 1990: Manchester United (in replay)

          • 1989: Liverpool (AET)

          • 1988: Wimbledon

          • 1987: Coventry City (AET)

          • 1986: Liverpool

          • 1985: Manchester United (AET)

          • 1984: Everton

          • 1983: Manchester United (in replay)

          • 1982: Tottenham Hotspur (in replay)

          • 1981: Tottenham Hotspur (in replay)

          • 1980: West Ham United

          • 1979: Arsenal

          • 1978: Ipswich Town

          • 1977: Manchester United

          • 1976: Southampton

          • 1975: West Ham United

          • 1974: Liverpool

          • 1973: Sunderland

          • 1972: Leeds United

          • 1971: Arsenal (AET)

          • 1970: Chelsea (in replay)

          • 1969: Manchester City

          • 1968: West Bromwich Albion (AET)

          • 1967: Tottenham Hotspur

          • 1966: Everton

          • 1965: Liverpool (AET)

          • 1964: West Ham United

          • 1963: Manchester United

          • 1962: Tottenham Hotspur

          • 1961: Tottenham Hotspur

          • 1960: Wolverhampton Wanderers

          • 1959: Nottingham Forest

          • 1958: Bolton Wanderers

          • 1957: Aston Villa

          • 1956: Manchester City

          • 1955: Newcastle United

          • 1954: West Bromwich Albion

          • 1953: Blackpool

          • 1952: Newcastle United

          • 1951: Newcastle United

          • 1950: Arsenal

          • 1949: Wolverhampton Wanderers

          • 1948: Manchester United

          • 1947: Charlton Athletic (AET)

          • 1946: Derby County (AET)

          • 1939: Portsmouth

          • 1938: Preston North End (AET)

          • 1937: Sunderland

          • 1936: Arsenal

          • 1935: Sheffield Wednesday

          • 1934: Manchester City

          • 1933: Everton

          • 1932: Newcastle United

          • 1931: West Bromwich Albion

          • 1930: Arsenal

          • 1929: Bolton Wanderers

          • 1928: Blackburn Rovers

          • 1927: Cardiff City

          • 1926: Bolton Wanderers

          • 1925: Sheffield United

          • 1924: Newcastle United

          • 1923: Bolton Wanderers

          • 1922: Huddersfield Town

          • 1921: Tottenham Hotspur

          • 1920: Aston Villa (AET)

          • 1919: Canceled due to World War I

          • 1918: Canceled due to World War I

          • 1917: Canceled due to World War I

          • 1916: Canceled due to World War I

          • 1915: Sheffield United

          • 1914: Burnley

          • 1913: Aston Villa

          • 1912: Barnsley (in replay)

          • 1911: Bradford City (in replay)

          • 1910: Newcastle United (in replay)

          • 1909: Manchester United

          • 1908: Wolverhampton Wanderers

          • 1907: Sheffield Wednesday

          • 1906: Everton

          • 1905: Aston Villa

          • 1904: Manchester City

          • 1903: Bury

          • 1902: Sheffield United (in replay)

          • 1901: Tottenham Hotspur (in replay)

          • 1900: Bury

          • 1899: Sheffield United

          • 1898: Nottingham Forest

          • 1897: Aston Villa

          • 1896: Sheffield Wednesday

          • 1895: Aston Villa

          • 1894: Notts County

          • 1893: Wolverhampton Wanderers

          • 1892: West Bromwich Albion

          • 1891: Blackburn Rovers

          • 1890: Blackburn Rovers

          • 1889: Preston North End

          • 1888: West Bromwich Albion

          • 1887: Aston Villa

          • 1886: Blackburn Rovers (in replay)

          • 1885: Blackburn Rovers

          • 1884: Blackburn Rovers

          • 1883: Blackburn Olympic (AET)

          • 1882: Old Etonians

          • 1881: Old Carthusians

          • 1880: Clapham Rovers

          • 1879: Old Etonians

          • 1878: Wanderers

          • 1877: Wanderers (AET)

          • 1876: Wanderers (in replay)

          • 1875: Royal Engineers (in replay)

          • 1874: Oxford University

          • 1873: Wanderers

          • 1872: Wanderers

