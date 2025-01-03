FA Cup winners list and key facts to know

Open Extended Reactions

The Football Association Challenge Cup, or simply the FA Cup, is the world's oldest national soccer competition and the main domestic cup competition for men's teams in England. The Wanderers won the first FA Cup final, during the 1871-72 season, defeating Royal Engineers 1-0 at the Kennington Oval in London. The Wanderers won it again the following year.

With their victory in 2024, Manchester United are now 13-time FA Cup winners, trailing only Arsenal's 14 for the most FA Cup championships by a single club.

Here's a list of all the winners:

1951: Newcastle United

1950: Arsenal

1949: Wolverhampton Wanderers

1948: Manchester United

1947: Charlton Athletic (AET)

1946: Derby County (AET)

1939: Portsmouth

1938: Preston North End (AET)

1937: Sunderland

1936: Arsenal

1935: Sheffield Wednesday

1934: Manchester City

1933: Everton

1932: Newcastle United

1931: West Bromwich Albion

1930: Arsenal

1929: Bolton Wanderers

1928: Blackburn Rovers

1927: Cardiff City

1926: Bolton Wanderers

1925: Sheffield United

1924: Newcastle United

1923: Bolton Wanderers

1922: Huddersfield Town

1921: Tottenham Hotspur

1920: Aston Villa (AET)

1919: Canceled due to World War I

1918: Canceled due to World War I

1917: Canceled due to World War I

1916: Canceled due to World War I

1915: Sheffield United

1914: Burnley

1913: Aston Villa

1912: Barnsley (in replay)

1911: Bradford City (in replay)

1910: Newcastle United (in replay)

1909: Manchester United

1908: Wolverhampton Wanderers

1907: Sheffield Wednesday

1906: Everton

1905: Aston Villa

1904: Manchester City

1903: Bury

1902: Sheffield United (in replay)

1901: Tottenham Hotspur (in replay)

1900: Bury

1899: Sheffield United

1898: Nottingham Forest

1897: Aston Villa

1896: Sheffield Wednesday

1895: Aston Villa

1894: Notts County

1893: Wolverhampton Wanderers

1892: West Bromwich Albion

1891: Blackburn Rovers

1890: Blackburn Rovers

1889: Preston North End

1888: West Bromwich Albion

1887: Aston Villa

1886: Blackburn Rovers (in replay)

1885: Blackburn Rovers

1884: Blackburn Rovers

1883: Blackburn Olympic (AET)

1882: Old Etonians

1881: Old Carthusians

1880: Clapham Rovers

1879: Old Etonians

1878: Wanderers

1877: Wanderers (AET)

1876: Wanderers (in replay)

1875: Royal Engineers (in replay)

1874: Oxford University

1873: Wanderers

1872: Wanderers

