Champions League winners list and key facts

It doesn't get any bigger in European club soccer than the Champions League.
Established in 1955, the now 36-team tournament features qualifying clubs from the top European leagues. Known as the European Cup until 1992, the annual competition gets underway with three qualifying rounds and a playoff round.
Here's everything to know about the Champions League:
When are Champions League matches played?
The Champions League matches are played between September and January.
How does the Champions League work?
Thirty-six teams each play eight matches against eight different opponents. The top eight clubs in the standings go directly to the round of 16. Teams ranked ninth through 24th go into a knockout playoff. The bottom 12 teams are eliminated.
In the playoff, teams ranked Nos. 9-16 are seeded in the draw to play second legs at home against unseeded teams Nos. 17-24.
Who won the first Champions League title?
Real Madrid won the inaugural Champions League title during the 1955-1956 season. Madrid won the first five league championships.
Who has won the most Champions League titles?
Real Madrid has won the most Champions League titles with 15. AC Milan is second with seven. Liverpool and Bayern Munich are tied for third with six wins apiece.
Most Champions League titles
Real Madrid: 15
AC Milan: 7
Liverpool: 6
Bayern Munich: 6
Barcelona: 5
Ajax: 4
Inter: 3
Juventus: 2
Benfica: 2
Chelsea: 2
Porto: 2
Celtic: 1
Hamburg: 1
Marseille: 1
Feyenoord: 1
Aston Villa: 1
UEFA Champions League winners list
2023-2024: Real Madrid
2022-2023: Manchester City
2021-2022: Real Madrid
2020-2021: Chelsea
2019-2020: Bayern Munich
2018-2019: Liverpool
2017-2018: Real Madrid
2016-2017: Real Madrid
2015-2016: Real Madrid
2014-2015: Barcelona
2013-2014: Real Madrid
2012-2013: Bayern Munich
2011-2012: Chelsea
2010-2011: Barcelona
2009-2010: Inter
2008-2009: Barcelona
2007-2008: Manchester United
2006-2007: AC Milan
2005-2006: Barcelona
2004-2005: Liverpool
2003-2004: Porto
2002-2003: AC Milan
2001-2002: Real Madrid
2000-2001: Bayern Munich
1999-2000: Real Madrid
1998-1999: Manchester United
1997-1998: Real Madrid
1996-1997: Borussia Dortmund
1995-1996: Juventus
1994-1995: Ajax
1993-1994: AC Milan
1992-1993: Marseille
1991-1992: Barcelona
1990-1991: Red Star Belgrade
1989-1990: AC Milan
1988-1989: AC Milan
1987-1988: PSV Eindhoven
1986-1987: Porto
1985-1986: Steaua Bucharest
1984-1985: Juventus
1983-1984: Liverpool
1982-1983: Hamburg
1981-1982: Aston Villa
1980-1981: Liverpool
1979-1980: Nottingham Forest
1978-1979: Nottingham Forest
1977-1978: Liverpool
1976-1977: Liverpool
1975-1976: Bayern Munich
1974-1975: Bayern Munich
1973-1974: Bayern Munich
1972-1973: Ajax
1971-1972: Ajax
1970-1971: Ajax
1969-1970: Feyenoord
1968-1969: AC Milan
1967-1968: Manchester United
1966-1967: Celtic
1965-1966: Real Madrid
1964-1965: Inter
1963-1964: Inter
1962-1963: AC Milan
1961-1962: Benfica
1960-1961: Benfica
1959-1960: Real Madrid
1958-1959: Real Madrid
1957-1958: Real Madrid
1956-1957: Real Madrid
1955-1956: Real Madrid
Which manager has won the most Champions League titles?
Carlo Ancelotti has won the most Champions League titles with five. The Italian won his first two (2002-2003 and 2006-2007) with AC Milan. Ancelotti has won three more (2013-2014, 2021-2022 and 2023-2024) with Real Madrid.
Managers with the most Champions League titles
Carlo Ancelotti: 5
Pep Guardiola: 3
Bob Paisley: 3
Zinedine Zidane: 3
