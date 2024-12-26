Champions League winners list and key facts

Open Extended Reactions

It doesn't get any bigger in European club soccer than the Champions League.

Established in 1955, the now 36-team tournament features qualifying clubs from the top European leagues. Known as the European Cup until 1992, the annual competition gets underway with three qualifying rounds and a playoff round.

Here's everything to know about the Champions League:

When are Champions League matches played?

The Champions League matches are played between September and January.

How does the Champions League work?

Thirty-six teams each play eight matches against eight different opponents. The top eight clubs in the standings go directly to the round of 16. Teams ranked ninth through 24th go into a knockout playoff. The bottom 12 teams are eliminated.

In the playoff, teams ranked Nos. 9-16 are seeded in the draw to play second legs at home against unseeded teams Nos. 17-24.

Who won the first Champions League title?

Real Madrid won the inaugural Champions League title during the 1955-1956 season. Madrid won the first five league championships.

Who has won the most Champions League titles?

Real Madrid has won the most Champions League titles with 15. AC Milan is second with seven. Liverpool and Bayern Munich are tied for third with six wins apiece.

Most Champions League titles

Real Madrid: 15

AC Milan: 7

Liverpool: 6

Bayern Munich: 6

Barcelona: 5

Ajax: 4

Manchester United: 3

Inter: 3

Juventus: 2

Benfica: 2

Chelsea: 2

Nottingham Forest: 2

Porto: 2

Celtic: 1

Hamburg: 1

Steaua Bucharest: 1

Marseille: 1

Borussia Dortmund: 1

Feyenoord: 1

Aston Villa: 1

PSV Eindhoven: 1

Red Star Belgrade: 1

Manchester City: 1

UEFA Champions League winners list

2023-2024: Real Madrid

2022-2023: Manchester City

2021-2022: Real Madrid

2020-2021: Chelsea

2019-2020: Bayern Munich

2018-2019: Liverpool

2017-2018: Real Madrid

2016-2017: Real Madrid

2015-2016: Real Madrid

2014-2015: Barcelona

2013-2014: Real Madrid

2012-2013: Bayern Munich

2011-2012: Chelsea

2010-2011: Barcelona

2009-2010: Inter

2008-2009: Barcelona

2007-2008: Manchester United

2006-2007: AC Milan

2005-2006: Barcelona

2004-2005: Liverpool

2003-2004: Porto

2002-2003: AC Milan

2001-2002: Real Madrid

2000-2001: Bayern Munich

1999-2000: Real Madrid

1998-1999: Manchester United

1997-1998: Real Madrid

1996-1997: Borussia Dortmund

1995-1996: Juventus

1994-1995: Ajax

1993-1994: AC Milan

1992-1993: Marseille

1991-1992: Barcelona

1990-1991: Red Star Belgrade

1989-1990: AC Milan

1988-1989: AC Milan

1987-1988: PSV Eindhoven

1986-1987: Porto

1985-1986: Steaua Bucharest

1984-1985: Juventus

1983-1984: Liverpool

1982-1983: Hamburg

1981-1982: Aston Villa

1980-1981: Liverpool

1979-1980: Nottingham Forest

1978-1979: Nottingham Forest

1977-1978: Liverpool

1976-1977: Liverpool

1975-1976: Bayern Munich

1974-1975: Bayern Munich

1973-1974: Bayern Munich

1972-1973: Ajax

1971-1972: Ajax

1970-1971: Ajax

1969-1970: Feyenoord

1968-1969: AC Milan

1967-1968: Manchester United

1966-1967: Celtic

1965-1966: Real Madrid

1964-1965: Inter

1963-1964: Inter

1962-1963: AC Milan

1961-1962: Benfica

1960-1961: Benfica

1959-1960: Real Madrid

1958-1959: Real Madrid

1957-1958: Real Madrid

1956-1957: Real Madrid

1955-1956: Real Madrid

Which manager has won the most Champions League titles?

Carlo Ancelotti has won the most Champions League titles with five. The Italian won his first two (2002-2003 and 2006-2007) with AC Milan. Ancelotti has won three more (2013-2014, 2021-2022 and 2023-2024) with Real Madrid.

Managers with the most Champions League titles

Carlo Ancelotti: 5

Pep Guardiola: 3

Bob Paisley: 3

Zinedine Zidane: 3

