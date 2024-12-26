        <
          Champions League winners list and key facts

          Real Madrid won the inaugural Champions League title during the 1955-1956 season. OZAN KOSE/AFP via Getty Images
          • Keith Jenkins
          Dec 26, 2024, 06:38 PM

          It doesn't get any bigger in European club soccer than the Champions League.

          Established in 1955, the now 36-team tournament features qualifying clubs from the top European leagues. Known as the European Cup until 1992, the annual competition gets underway with three qualifying rounds and a playoff round.

          Here's everything to know about the Champions League:

          When are Champions League matches played?

          The Champions League matches are played between September and January.

          Click here for the 2024-2025 Champions League schedule.

          How does the Champions League work?

          Thirty-six teams each play eight matches against eight different opponents. The top eight clubs in the standings go directly to the round of 16. Teams ranked ninth through 24th go into a knockout playoff. The bottom 12 teams are eliminated.

          In the playoff, teams ranked Nos. 9-16 are seeded in the draw to play second legs at home against unseeded teams Nos. 17-24.

          Who won the first Champions League title?

          Real Madrid won the inaugural Champions League title during the 1955-1956 season. Madrid won the first five league championships.

          Who has won the most Champions League titles?

          Real Madrid has won the most Champions League titles with 15. AC Milan is second with seven. Liverpool and Bayern Munich are tied for third with six wins apiece.

          Most Champions League titles

          Real Madrid: 15

          AC Milan: 7

          Liverpool: 6

          Bayern Munich: 6

          Barcelona: 5

          Ajax: 4

          Manchester United: 3

          Inter: 3

          Juventus: 2

          Benfica: 2

          Chelsea: 2

          Nottingham Forest: 2

          Porto: 2

          Celtic: 1

          Hamburg: 1

          Steaua Bucharest: 1

          Marseille: 1

          Borussia Dortmund: 1

          Feyenoord: 1

          Aston Villa: 1

          PSV Eindhoven: 1

          Red Star Belgrade: 1

          Manchester City: 1

          UEFA Champions League winners list

          2023-2024: Real Madrid

          2022-2023: Manchester City

          2021-2022: Real Madrid

          2020-2021: Chelsea

          2019-2020: Bayern Munich

          2018-2019: Liverpool

          2017-2018: Real Madrid

          2016-2017: Real Madrid

          2015-2016: Real Madrid

          2014-2015: Barcelona

          2013-2014: Real Madrid

          2012-2013: Bayern Munich

          2011-2012: Chelsea

          2010-2011: Barcelona

          2009-2010: Inter

          2008-2009: Barcelona

          2007-2008: Manchester United

          2006-2007: AC Milan

          2005-2006: Barcelona

          2004-2005: Liverpool

          2003-2004: Porto

          2002-2003: AC Milan

          2001-2002: Real Madrid

          2000-2001: Bayern Munich

          1999-2000: Real Madrid

          1998-1999: Manchester United

          1997-1998: Real Madrid

          1996-1997: Borussia Dortmund

          1995-1996: Juventus

          1994-1995: Ajax

          1993-1994: AC Milan

          1992-1993: Marseille

          1991-1992: Barcelona

          1990-1991: Red Star Belgrade

          1989-1990: AC Milan

          1988-1989: AC Milan

          1987-1988: PSV Eindhoven

          1986-1987: Porto

          1985-1986: Steaua Bucharest

          1984-1985: Juventus

          1983-1984: Liverpool

          1982-1983: Hamburg

          1981-1982: Aston Villa

          1980-1981: Liverpool

          1979-1980: Nottingham Forest

          1978-1979: Nottingham Forest

          1977-1978: Liverpool

          1976-1977: Liverpool

          1975-1976: Bayern Munich

          1974-1975: Bayern Munich

          1973-1974: Bayern Munich

          1972-1973: Ajax

          1971-1972: Ajax

          1970-1971: Ajax

          1969-1970: Feyenoord

          1968-1969: AC Milan

          1967-1968: Manchester United

          1966-1967: Celtic

          1965-1966: Real Madrid

          1964-1965: Inter

          1963-1964: Inter

          1962-1963: AC Milan

          1961-1962: Benfica

          1960-1961: Benfica

          1959-1960: Real Madrid

          1958-1959: Real Madrid

          1957-1958: Real Madrid

          1956-1957: Real Madrid

          1955-1956: Real Madrid

          Which manager has won the most Champions League titles?

          Carlo Ancelotti has won the most Champions League titles with five. The Italian won his first two (2002-2003 and 2006-2007) with AC Milan. Ancelotti has won three more (2013-2014, 2021-2022 and 2023-2024) with Real Madrid.

          Managers with the most Champions League titles

          Carlo Ancelotti: 5

          Pep Guardiola: 3

          Bob Paisley: 3

          Zinedine Zidane: 3

