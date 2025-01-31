Open Extended Reactions

Pep Guardiola has denied that a rift has developed in his relationship with Mikel Arteta despite a number of bruising encounters between his Manchester City team and Arsenal.

Guardiola and Arteta worked together at the Etihad Stadium for 3½ years before Arteta took over at Arsenal in 2019.

The two teams have gone head-to-head for the Premier League in the last two seasons. And following the 2-2 draw at the Etihad in September, the relationship between the two bosses appeared strained after Arteta suggested he had "all the information" about City's use of "dark arts."

City and Arsenal face each other at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

"Exceptional," Guardiola said, when asked about his relationship with Arteta at a news conference on Friday. "With him and his family. We're not in touch much because we have business but the respect that we have is always there."

Pep Guardiola and Mikel Arteta worked together for more than three years at Manchester City. David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

The trip to Arsenal kicks off a tough February for City, who also have games against Newcastle, Liverpool and Tottenham, plus a Champions League double-header against Real Madrid, before the end of the month.

"We started in Paris and then Chelsea, so we are already there with difficult games," Guardiola said. "We have dealt with this kind of incredible tie schedule for many, many years. So it's not a problem. Madrid is extremely difficult. We know that. It's tough playing against Real and the problem is in the middle playing Newcastle."

There have been suggestions that Rodri -- injured against Arsenal in September -- could be included in the Champions League squad for the second half of the season.

The midfielder is back in Manchester after undergoing the first part of his recovery in Madrid. Guardiola says the 28-year-old is making progress, but has warned about the risks of coming back too early.

"The most important thing for him is to recover well," Guardiola said. "He is not a teenager but he still has years to play and it's going to happen if he recovers well. To come back for a few weeks and then have a setback for next season is not intelligent. The body is the body and recovery needs its own time but it's going really well and step by step we'll see."