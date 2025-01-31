Open Extended Reactions

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot has said the club are keen for Mohamed Salah to stay beyond this summer, insisting he is not surprised by interest in the player from Saudi Arabia.

Salah's deal is set to expire in June and the Egypt international revealed last month that he is "far away" from agreeing a new contract at Anfield.

Salah has long been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia, with the country's sport minister minster, Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Faisal, this week telling Piers Morgan Uncensored that he would "love" to have him in the Saudi Pro League.

"It would be a surprise if anyone said they didn't want Mo Salah," Slot said when asked about Al Faisal's comments in a news conference on Friday.

"He has done so well for so many years, that everyone probably wants him.

"He has done so well without my advice so he can keep doing what is best for his career, even without my advice. My advice to him would be different to the one [of Al Faisal].

Mohamed Salah has flourished under Arne Slot at Liverpool this season. Getty

"Everybody wants him, including us. We of course want him to extend as well. That is clear. But I am not surprised someone wants him. He has done so many smart things in his career, so he will make the right decision for himself and hopefully for us as well."

In addition to Salah, Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk and vice-captain Trent Alexander-Arnold are also out of contract this summer, with the latter having been the subject of an approach from Real Madrid last month.

Asked whether he has offered his own opinion to the trio about their futures, Slot said: "Of course. I speak with these players, not every day like Richard [Hughes] but quite a lot.

"It would be ridiculous if in all those times we have not spoken about the future. Of course we do. But that's not something I'm going to discuss [with the media]. It is not only with the three that are out of contract, you also talk about the future with other players as well. It is a non-stop process talking to your players."