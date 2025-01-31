Alex Kirkland criticizes Barcelona for poor roster management against Atalanta, arguing that the club could have benefitted from resting its star players. (2:03)

Barcelona midfielder Gavi has signed a new contract until 2030, the Catalan club have announced.

The 20-year-old's previous deal was due to expire in 2026.

Gavi returned from a long injury lay-off on Oct. 20 but had to wait until Nov. 23 to make his first start.

He has since re-established himself as a key player in coach Hansi Flick's midfield, starting both matches as Barça won the Spanish Supercopa in January, including the 5-2 win over Real Madrid in the final.

Gavi returned to action this season after suffering an ACL tear in 2023. Getty

Gavi joined Barça's academy from Real Betis as an 11-year-old in 2015 before going on to make his first team debut as a 17-year-old in 2021.

He quickly became a regular under both Ronald Koeman and later Xavi Hernández, making 96 appearances in his first two seasons wit the first team, before tearing his ACL while on international duty with Spain in November 2023.

After a long rehabilitation process, he returned to training last September and was finally given the green light to return to action in October, coming off the bench to a standing ovation as Barça beat Sevilla 5-1 at the Olympic Stadium.