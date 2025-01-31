Open Extended Reactions

Mikel Arteta has said he doesn't take Erling Haaland's "stay humble" jibe personally and insisted he retains a positive relationship with Pep Guardiola despite an escalating rivalry between Arsenal and Manchester City.

The Gunners host City at Emirates Stadium on Sunday just over four months on from the reverse fixture, which ended with John Stones' 97th-minute equaliser earning Guardiola's team a 2-2 draw.

An angry confrontation followed at the final whistle in which Haaland told Arteta to "stay humble" before exchanging words with Gabriel Jesus as the teams came together.

Asked to reflect on what Haaland said at the time, Arteta said on Friday: "I don't take anything personally. What happens on the pitch for me and since I've been a player stays there. It is full of emotions and things there. I just leave it aside and move on."

Arsenal's restoration to the top of the game under Arteta has seen them go toe-to-toe with City for the Premier League title in the past two seasons.

Back in September, City duo John Stones and Bernardo Silva accused Arsenal of "time-wasting" and "dirty" tactics as 10-man Arsenal tried to hold on to their lead in the second half.

Erling Haaland clashed with various Arsenal players in the 2-2 draw in September. Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

When pushed on Arsenal's alleged use of "dark arts", Arteta appeared to aim a dig back at City by referencing his three years as a coach under Guardiola by stating "I was there, I have all the information so I know."

Guardiola then subsequently called for Arteta to clarify his comments, leading to suggestions their longstanding friendship had been damaged.

But Arteta said: "If [so], we wouldn't be talking on the phone, talking to each other and messaging each other and willing to have the best [for each other]. It wouldn't happen."

Arteta added that David Raya is a doubt for Sunday's game as he battles a muscular injury while he was unable to assuage concerns among supporters that Monday's transfer deadline may pass without the club making a signing.

The Gunners had an opening bid for striker Ollie Watkins rejected by Aston Villa earlier this week, sources have told ESPN, and are currently assessing whether to return with an improved offer or switch their attentions elsewhere.

"We are trying everything we can but I don't want to give any reassurance or not," Arteta said. "I don't know. It doesn't depend only on us. Our intention is clear but the possibilities are affected by three parties.

"I am very confident with the work the club is doing and exploring every single opportunity that we believe can have an impact on the team. That is certainly the case. If we can agree something we will an if not, we won't."