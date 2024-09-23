Julien Laurens reacts to Pep Guardiola's "doubt" during Manchester City's 2-2 draw against Arsenal and how it made the game so interesting. (1:18)

Erling Haaland will not face punishment for throwing the ball at Gabriel Magalhães in the aftermath of Manchester City's stoppage-time equaliser against Arsenal, a source told ESPN.

Cameras caught Haaland throwing the ball against the back of the Arsenal defender's head after John Stones had scored to make it 2-2 at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

The incident was missed by on-field referee Michael Oliver, but it was spotted by video assistant referee John Brooks, who decided it did not constitute violent conduct. A source told ESPN that the FA are happy that the incident was dealt with at the time and Haaland will not face retrospective action.

Haaland, who scored to put City 1-0 up earlier in the game, was involved in a heated exchange with Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and striker Gabriel Jesus after the final whistle.

City players were incensed at what they viewed as time-wasting by Arsenal as they tried to play out the second half with 10 men after the dismissal of Leandro Trossard.

"We have to defend ourselves because in every duel, every free kick that was given, they went on the floor," City defender Manuel Akanji said. "Players go on the floor to get up, sprint back again, go on the floor again, one of their team went over to tell the keeper to go on the floor and stuff like this.

Manchester City forward Erling Haaland and Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhães were involved in several clashes during the 2-2 draw at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday. Michael Regan/Getty Images

"I mean, there's nothing we can do about it. In the end, It's up to the referee to control throughout the whole season, to control these situations. But yeah, there's nothing else we can do about it."

Sky Sports' cameras also recorded Haaland getting involved in an altercation with Jesus after the final whistle after telling Arteta to "stay humble" as the Arsenal manager shook hands with players on the pitch.

"Stay humble, eh; stay humble, eh," the Norway international said to the Arsenal boss, who did not reply. During his heated exchange with Jesus, Haaland twice called the Arsenal forward a "clown."

Pep Guardiola faces selection issues ahead of their Carabao Cup third round tie against Watford with the game scheduled just 48 hours after the draw with Arsenal.

The City boss could field an entirely different XI against the Championship side while Kevin De Bruyne is set to miss out again because of a thigh injury.

"I don't think it'll be long," Guardiola said when asked about De Bruyne's injury.

"I would not say Watford, I don't know Newcastle [on Saturday]."