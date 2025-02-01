Diogo Jota sits down with Ralph Karumazondo to reveal which of his Liverpool teammates is most likely to nutmeg Virgil van Dijk, skip the bill on a team meal and much more. (10:53)

Mohamed Salah has risen to sixth in the Premier League's all-time goalscoring charts after scoring a brace during Liverpool's 2-0 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Egypt forward put Arne Slot's table-topping team in front with a 30th-minute penalty before curling a glorious effort past Kepa Arrizabalaga with 15 minutes to go at the Vitality Stadium.

Salah's 177th and 178th goals in the Premier League saw him leapfrog Chelsea legend Frank Lampard, one week after he moved past eighth-placed Thierry Henry with his strike against Ipswich Town.

Mohamed Salah is now sixth in the all-time Premier League goal-scorers list. John Walton/PA Images via Getty Images

His second goal on Saturday was the 300th of his career. (Liverpool: 235, Roma: 34, Basel: 20, Fiorentina: 9, Chelsea: 2)

The 32-year-old is three goals clear of Manchester City's Erling Haaland and four from Newcastle United's Alexander Isak in the race for the golden boot this season. The forward has also contributed 13 assists.

Salah is the second highest scoring overseas player in the competition's history, behind only Sergio Agüero (184). Alan Shearer is the Premier League's all-time top scorer with 260 goals.

Salah is in the final six months of his contract on Merseyside and is free to negotiate with non-English clubs with the view of signing a pre-contract agreement that would see him join a new team one day after the expiry of his deal.

His Liverpool teammates Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold are in an identical situation.

Information from ESPN's Global Sports Research contributed to this report