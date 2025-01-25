Open Extended Reactions

Mohamed Salah moved up to seventh in the Premier League's all-time goalscoring charts thanks to his 35th-minute strike during Liverpool's 4-1 win over Ipswich Town at Anfield on Saturday.

The 32-year-old has been in inspired form for Arne Slot's table-topping side this season and netted his 176th goal in the division to move clear of Thierry Henry (175) and one behind Chelsea legend Frank Lampard (177).

Salah is two goals clear of Manchester City's Erling Haaland and Newcastle United's Alexander Isak in the race for the golden boot this season. The Egypt international has also contributed 13 assists.

Liverpool's win over Ipswich saw them maintain their six-point lead over second-placed Arsenal at the top of the Premier League.

The forward's goal almost means he is now the second highest scoring overseas player in the competition's history, behind only Sergio Agüero (184). Alan Shearer is the Premier League's all-time top scorer with 260 goals.

Mohamed Salah has spearheaded Liverpool's title charge this season. Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Since Salah joined Liverpool in 2017-18, his 174 Premier League goals are the fourth most by any player in Europe's top five leagues (he scored 2 Premier League goals for Chelsea prior to joining Liverpool). Robert Lewandowski (245), Harry Kane (253) and Kylian Mbappé (224) are the only players who have bettered Salah's tally in that time.

Salah is in the final six months of his contract on Merseyside and is free to negotiate with non-English clubs with the view of signing a pre-contract agreement that would see him join a new team one day after the expiry of his deal.

His Liverpool teammates Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold are in an identical situation.

Salah's movement up the all-time scoring charts comes three days after he became the first Liverpool player to score 50 goals in European competition following his strike in the 2-1 win over Lille on Wednesday.

Liverpool's No. 11 opened the scoring at Anfield on Tuesday night as Slot's side guaranteed automatic qualification for the Champions League round of 16.