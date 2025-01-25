Despite Liverpool losing only two matches all season, Arne Slot says there are still occasions when he fails to impress his dad. (0:31)

Al Hilal are preparing a huge contract offer to sign Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah on a free in the summer, while Real Madrid are considering a move to sign Aston Villa's Jhon Durán. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors, and gossip from around the globe.

- Al Hilal are preparing a "huge bid" to sign Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah in the summer, Nicolo Schira has revealed. The 32-year-old, who is yet to extend his Liverpool contract beyond this summer, has also been linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain in recent months. However, Saudi giants Al Hilal are pushing hard to sign Salah on a free transfer later this year, and are willing to offer the winger a massive three-year contract to get the deal over the line.

- Real Madrid are considering a move to sign Aston Villa's Jhon Durán this month, amid strong interest from Paris Saint-Germain and Al Nassr, as per Footmercato. Earlier this week, it was reported that Saudi side Al Nassr were preparing a bid for the 21-year-old of around £80m -- with Villa having rejected a £57m offer from West Ham earlier in the window. While it's unclear whether Madrid will follow up on their interest, Durán is reported to be giving some thought to the idea of moving to Saudi this winter. The Colombia international has scored seven goals in 19 Premier league games this season.

- Contrary to reports, Real Madrid are not considering a loan move for striker Endrick this month, according to Fabrizio Romano. Despite struggling for regular first-team minutes this season, Endrick, 18, is expected to remain at Santiago Bernabéu until the end of the campaign. According to Romano, the plan is for Endrick to remain with Real Madrid -- to "develop and grow" -- under coach Carlo Ancelotti. Endrick has scored four goals in 18 matches in all competitions this season since joining from Palmeiras last summer.

- Victor Boniface is on the radar of several Saudi Pro League clubs, Florian Plettenberg reports. The Nigerian striker recently extended his contract to 2029 at Bayer Leverkusen, but that hasn't dissuaded some Saudi clubs. However, the Bundesliga champions would demand at least €50 million in a potential deal. Boniface, 24, has scored 20 goals in 33 Bundesliga games for the reigning Bundesliga champions after joining in summer 2023 from Union St.-Gilloise.

- Manchester City are exploring the possibility of signing Bayern Munich full-back Joshua Kimmich this month, Football Insider reports. The Premier League champions have sealed January deals for Omar Marmoush, Vitor Reis and Abdukodir Khusanov, but their winter business might not be done. Kimmich, 29, reportedly is deciding where his future lies, having entered the final six months of his Bayern contract. The Germany international could be signed by City to help cover for midfielder Rodri, who likely will miss the rest of the season due to an injury.

- Manchester United winger Antony has joined LaLiga side Real Betis on loan as the 24-year-old bids to get his career back on track after a disappointing few years at Old Trafford following his €95m move from Ajax. Read

- Eintracht Frankfurt have signed striker Elye Wahi from Marseille for a fee of €26m.

- Manchester United striker Ethan Wheatley has joined Walsall on loan until the end of the season.

- Real Madrid starlet Pol Duran has signed a new contract at the club, the player confirmed on his Instagram on Friday. The creative midfielder has starred for Madrid's under-19s this season and is expected to make the step up to B-team Castilla next campaign.

- Ipswich Town striker Ali Al-Hamadi has joined Stoke City on loan until the end of the season.

- Hull City have signed 22-year-old midfielder Eliot Matazo from Monaco for €2m

- Forward Dante Vanzeir has joined KAA Gent from New York Red Bulls for an undisclosed fee.

- Santos are very close to finalizing a deal to bring Neymar back to the club. The Al Hilal forward, who has played just a handful of games for the Saudi side this season, is set to join an investment fund to acquire a stake in Santos as part of the proposed deal. Neymar, 32, started his football career with Santos back in 2009, going on to score 107 goals in 177 league matches for the Brazilian club. (L'Equipe)

- Chelsea are talks with Everton over the possible return of loan striker Armando Broja. Everton could take midfielders Kieran Dewsbury-Hall and Carney Chukwuemeka instead. (Sky Sports)

- Barcelona, Juventus and Chelsea are all monitoring Nottingham Forest defender Murillo, despite the fact he has just signed a new contract, with an €80m fee mooted. (Sport)

- Brighton and Aston Villa are showing interest in South Korean sensation Yoon Do-Yong. Yoon, 18, who plays for Daejeon Hana Citizen, contributed four goals and six assists last season and Brighton are "leading the charge" for to sign the South Korean Under-20 international. (Daily Mirror)

- Flamengo are closing in on a deal to sign Brazilian international Danilo. The full-back is set to terminate his Juventus contract next week, opening the door to a return to Brazil. Danilo, 33, has been at Juve since 2019, having previously enjoyed spells at Porto, Real Madrid and Manchester City. Barring any late twists, he'll sign a two-year contract with Flamengo in the coming days. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Juventus are monitoring VfB Stuttgart defender Jeff Chabot. The 26-year-old has drawn praise for his impressive displays in the UEFA Champions League this season, and could be available for just €20m next summer. Chabot, a former Germany Under-21 international, is under contract with Stuttgart until 2028. (Florian Plettenberg)

- Talks are underway between Bologna and AC Milan over the proposed transfer of winger Samuel Chukwueze. Bologna have submitted a loan offer with an option to make the transfer a permanent one. (Nicolo Schira)

- Brentford want a transfer fee of €50m from Borussia Dortmund to sign Germany international forward Kevin Schade, 23. (Florian Plettenberg)

- Roma defender Mario Hermoso has emerged as a potential option for Bayer Leverkusen this month. (Fabrizio Romano)

- After signing a new contract, the release clause in Barcelona defender Ronald Araújo's deal will drop to €65m this summer amid reported interest from Juventus. (Relevo)

- Atlanta United's deal to sign Middlesbrough forward Emmanuel Latte Lath is at a "standstill" over the final details of the transfer. (Tom Bogert)

- Clubs from England, Italy, Spain and France are keen on signing Eintracht Frankfurt attacker Jean-Mattéo Bahoya,19, on loan this month. (GGFN)

- Former Liverpool striker Robbie Fowler is in the frame for the vacant manager's job at Bolton Wanderers. (Daily Mirror)

- Luton Town are in advanced talks to sign St. Gallen forward Willem Geubbels on loan, though Norwich City and West Bromwich Albion are eyeing a move for the 23-year-old in the summer. (Foot Mercato)