Arsenal and Manchester City are battling to sign teenage midfielder Sverre Nypan from Rosenborg, sources have told ESPN.

Mikel Arteta's team are in talks with the 18-year-old over a possible deal with the club viewing him as a first-team squad addition despite his relative inexperience, the sources added.

Nypan has played just 56 times for Rosenborg but emerged as one of Norway's brightest prospects, operating primarily as a No. 8 or a No. 10.

Sources have told ESPN that Nypan's representatives are also due to meet with City, who view him as a signing for the City Football Group. That would likely mean him joining one of their sister clubs on loan should a deal be agreed.

No final decision has been made on his future and no agreement has yet been reached with any club, sources confirmed.

Sverre Nypan played for Rosenborg in a preseason friendly against Man United in July 2024. OLE MARTIN WOLD/NTB/AFP via Getty Images

Should Arsenal prove successful in their pursuit of Nypan, it would cast further doubt over the futures of Jorginho and Thomas Partey with both players out of contract at the end of the season.

Nypan's arrival in addition to the likely signing of Martín Zubimendi from Real Sociedad -- talks are at an advanced stage over a transfer which would see Zubimendi move this summer -- would reshape the midfield department and ensure Arsenal were in a strong position to allow both Jorginho and Partey to leave should they wish.

Speaking earlier on Friday, Arsenal boss Arteta reiterated his desire to bring in an attacking player this month following long-term injuries to Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus.

"If we can get the right player, that's why we are actively looking at it," he said. "Any player, no. Someone that makes us better and has an impact in the team.

"It is clear that in the period that we lost them, ideally we need some help. We were short already and now we are even shorter. The team still copes with that. We have to do what is right for the club."

City have already made three signings this month with Pep Guardiola confirming on Friday that Abdukodir Khusanov, Vitor Reis and forward Omar Marmoush are all eligible to face Chelsea at Etihad Stadium on Saturday.