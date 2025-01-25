Transfer rumors, news: Real Madrid won't let Endrick depart

Open Extended Reactions

Endrick looks set to remain at Real Madrid amid talk of a loan move, and Bayer Leverkusen's Victor Boniface emerges as a Saudi Pro League target. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors, and gossip from around the globe.

Transfers homepage | Done deals | Men's January grades | Women's January grades

TOP STORIES

- What we're hearing: Rashford to Barcelona? Girma's WSL move

- Kyle Walker completes loan move to AC Milan

- Castellanos joins Portland after Bay FC exit

- Amorim: Rashford's Man Utd future still unknown

- Source: Man United eye Nkunku as Chelsea mull Garnacho

Despite little minutes at Real Madrid this season, Brazilian forward Endrick is set to stay on Carlo Ancelotti's team. (Photo by Severin Aichbauer/SEPA.Media/Getty Images)

TRENDING RUMORS

- Contrary to reports, Real Madrid are not considering a loan move for striker Endrick this month, according to Fabrizio Romano. Despite struggling for regular first-team minutes this season, Endrick, 18, is expected to remain at Santiago Bernabéu until the end of the campaign. According to Romano, the plan is for Endrick to remain with Real Madrid -- to "develop and grow" -- under coach Carlo Ancelotti. Endrick has scored four goals in 18 matches in all competitions this season since joining from Palmeiras last summer.

- Victor Boniface is on the radar of several Saudi Pro League clubs, Florian Plettenberg reports. The Nigerian striker recently extended his contract to 2029 at Bayer Leverkusen, but that hasn't dissuaded some Saudi clubs. However, the Bundesliga champions would demand at least €50 million in a potential deal. Boniface, 24, has scored 20 goals in 33 Bundesliga games for the reigning Bundesliga champions after joining in summer 2023 from Union St.-Gilloise.

- Brighton & Hove Albion and Aston Villa are showing interest in South Korean sensation Yoon Do-Yong, the Daily Mirror reports. Yoon, 18, who plays for Daejeon Hana Citizen, contributed four goals and six assists last season. Though Brighton are "leading the charge" for Yoon, the winger's representatives were at Villa's Bodymoor Heath training ground for discussions earlier this week. Yoon is a South Korean Under-20 international with four caps and two goals.

Manchester City are exploring the possibility of signing Bayern Munich full-back Joshua Kimmich this month, Football Insider reports. The Premier League champions have sealed January deals for Omar Marmoush, Vitor Reis and Abdukodir Khusanov, but their winter business might not be done. Kimmich, 29, reportedly is deciding where his future lies, having entered the final six months of his Bayern contract. The Germany international could be signed by City to help cover for midfielder Rodri, who likely will miss the rest of the season due to an injury.

- EFL Championship club Luton Town are in advanced talks to sign St. Gallen forward Willem Geubbels on loan, Foot Mercato reports. Though Norwich City and West Bromwich Albion are eyeing a move for Geubbels, 23, in the summer, Luton are confident they can secure a loan agreement before the end of this month. Geubbels, who previously played for Lyon and AS Monaco, has scored six goals in 13 league games this season.