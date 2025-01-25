Open Extended Reactions

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot has described his team's performance in their 4-1 victory over Ipswich Town as "almost perfect."

Goals from Dominik Szoboszlai, Mohamed Salah and a brace from Cody Gakpo helped Liverpool to a commanding win at Anfield, with Slot's side maintaining their six-point advantage at the top of the Premier League table, with a game in hand.

"We were aggressive, dominant," Slot said after the game. "For 85 minutes, [Ipswich] were hardly in our half, but they still have a counter-attack threat with the wingers they have, and we managed to control that so, so well.

"Of course, we're disappointed to concede from a corner but for 85 minutes it was almost a perfect performance against a team in such a low block. For 85 minutes it was really good."

There were a number of impressive individual performances on Saturday afternoon, including that of Szoboszlai, who opened the scoring with a low drive from the edge of the penalty area.

Arne Slot was complimentary about his team's performance in the comfortable win over Ipswich. Gareth Copley/Getty Images

"If you zoom in on Dom, I think in the beginning of the season he would have played that ball to Mo, which most of the time would be a very good choice because Mo scores a lot of goals," Slot said when asked to reflect on the Hungarian's display. "But now he decided to go for it himself and score the goal himself.

"It's nice for him because in my opinion he's a bit underestimated -- not by me. He doesn't always get the credit. He is very important for the team because his work rate is unbelievable. He keeps on running at the highest intensity which is so important if you are a team who wants to compete for things."

Slot also heaped praise on captain Virgil van Dijk, who made his 300th Liverpool appearance against Kieran McKenna's side.

"He brings so many positives to this team: bringing the ball out from the back, defending, composure," Slot said. "He's definitely a leader. I haven't worked with many players who can say they are a leader but Virgil definitely is.

"Not only on the pitch but also on the training ground, he's the loudest one. He always leads by example and he's having a fantastic season."