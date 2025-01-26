Open Extended Reactions

Everton manager David Moyes celebrated his 700th game in the Premier League with a gritty 1-0 win at Brighton, but has been left to sweat over the fitness of two key players in Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Orel Mangala.

A penalty from Iliman Ndiaye gave Everton the three points as they defended stoically in the face of relentless Brighton pressure, especially in the second half.

The win moves Everton seven points clear of the relegation zone and is the first time this season they have won back-to-back Premier League games.

"My 700th game in the Premier League and to come here and win, it is a great result for us," Moyes said. "It wasn't an easy task and in some areas we needed to play better. We are not at the levels we need to get to, but the players showed backbone and a bit of steel.

David Moyes was jubilant after Everton claimed victory in his 700th Premier League match as a manager. Yui Mok/PA Images via Getty Images

"It's incredible really," Moyes added to the Premier League when discussing the milestone. "When you start out, I don't think you ever believe you will become a Premier League manager but to get 700 games behind me is a fair achievement, I am very pleased.

"There's two great managers ahead of me in Arsene [Wenger] and Alex [Ferguson]. I don't think I'll be making their numbers, that's for sure."

Ferguson is second in the league's all-time list with 810 games as manager, while former Arsenal boss Wenger holds the record with 828 matches.

Calvert-Lewin went off after 10 minutes with what looked a hamstring injury and Mangala limped out of the game near the end. Both are key to how Everton play and will be sorely missed if they face a spell on the sidelines.

"They need to get checked but we are a bit worried about both Dom and Mangala," Moyes said. "I don't want to say they are serious injuries until we find out what they are, but the medical team don't seem to think they look the best."

Everton put in a battling display that had little finesse, but Moyes said while they ward off the threat of relegation, it is going to be the case that they seek substance over style.

"I think the supporters understand at the moment that we need to get ourselves out of trouble and it is a short-term fix," he said.

"There was bits of today when it was not so good, we could not control the game in the second half and we need to find ways to be better."