MANCHESTER, England -- Pep Guardiola has confirmed that his three January signings will be thrown straight into the Manchester City squad against Chelsea in the Premier League.

Omar Marmoush, Abdukodir Khusanov and Vitor Reis have arrived at the Etihad Stadium after City splashed more than €142 million ($148.9m) in a week during the January transfer window.

Guardiola has said all three will be included in the squad to face Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, mainly because he's still dealing with a number of injuries to key players.

"Yeah [they will be in the squad], we don't have players," Guardiola said. "We didn't train much because we travelled [back from Paris]. All together they didn't meet once.

"Omar [trained] on Thursday. The others a little bit but not all together.

"Vitor is young, a huge personality. Khusanov has already settled, and playing in the French league he's handled fast players. Omar, from the first training session, I think he will adapt quickly."

Abdukodir Khusanov and Vitor Reis are two of the three signings Man City have made this week. Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Marmoush is the most eye-catching of City's three new arrivals, joining from Eintracht Frankfurt in a deal which could rise to €75m ($78m).

The 25-year-old enjoyed a blistering start to the season in Germany with 15 goals in 17 Bundesliga games.

"The reason why [City signed Marmoush] was the potential," Guardiola said. "Last season we didn't do much [in the transfer market] with the exceptional quality of the team. We anticipate two, three more for the summer.

"The club thought he was for the future for many years. He has quality in the final third."

City will be without Rúben Dias against Chelsea. He made his comeback from injury in the 6-0 win over Ipswich but was forced off at half-time during the 4-2 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday.

Jeremy Doku will also be absent.