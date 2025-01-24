        <
          Man United, Liverpool injury news, predicted Premier League lineups

          Jan 24, 2025, 04:02 PM

          Find out who is missing through injury, who's in a race against time to prove their fitness and who has been ruled out through suspension for the next round of Premier League fixtures.

          Positions: Goalkeeper (GK), Defender (D), Left-back (LB), Right-back (RB), Centre-back (CB), Midfielder (M), Defensive midfield (DM), Central midfield (CM), Left midfield (LM), Right midfield (RM), Attacking midfield (AM), Left winger (LW), Right winger (RW), Forward (F), Left forward (FWL), Right forward (FWR), Striker (ST)

          AFC Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest
          Vitality Stadium
          Saturday, 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET

          Latest AFC Bournemouth team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Kepa Arrizabalaga
          LB Milos Kerkez | CB Dean Huijsen | CB Illia Zabarnyi | RB Lewis Cook
          DM Tyler Adams | DM Ryan Christie
          LW Antoine Semenyo | AM Justin Kluivert | RW David Brooks
          ST Dango Ouattara

          Injury/suspension updates:

          Julián Araujo, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 25
          Evanilson, F, foot, OUT, estimated return Feb. 22
          James Hill, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 15
          Alex Scott, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Feb. 15
          Marcos Senesi, D, quadriceps, OUT, estimated return Mar. 15
          Luis Sinisterra, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 15
          Adam Smith, D, strain, OUT, estimated return Feb. 15
          Julio Soler, D, not injury related, OUT, estimated return Feb. 15
          Marcus Tavernier, F/M, hamstring, DOUBT
          Enes Ünal, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Oct. 4

          Latest Nottingham Forest team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Matz Sels
          LB Neco Williams | CB Murillo | CB Nikola Milenkovic | RB Ola Aina
          DM Elliot Anderson | DM Ryan Yates
          LW Joao Pedro | AM Morgan Gibbs-White | RW Anthony Elanga
          ST Chris Wood

          Injury/suspension updates:

          Callum Hudson-Odoi, F/M, groin, DOUBT
          Ibrahim Sangaré, M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 15

          Brighton & Hove Albion v Everton
          American Express Stadium
          Saturday, 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET

          Latest Brighton & Hove Albion team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Bart Verbruggen
          LB Pervis Estupiñán | CB Jan Paul van Hecke | CB Adam Webster | RB Joël Veltman
          DM Yasin Ayari | DM Carlos Baleba
          LW Kaoru Mitoma | AM João Pedro | RW Yankuba Minteh
          ST Danny Welbeck

          Injury/suspension updates:

          Lewis Dunk, D, strain, DOUBT
          Evan Ferguson, F, ankle, OUT, estimated return Feb. 1
          Brajan Gruda, F/M, undisclosed, DOUBT
          Jack Hinshelwood, M/D, knee, DOUBT
          Igor Julio, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jun. 1
          Ferdi Kadioglu, M/D, toe, OUT, estimated return Feb. 14
          James Milner, M/D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 14
          Matt O'Riley, M, knee, DOUBT
          Jason Steele, G, shoulder, OUT, estimated return Mar. 15
          Mats Wieffer, M, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Feb. 1

          Latest Everton team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Jordan Pickford
          LB Vitaliy Mykolenko | CB Jarrad Branthwaite | CB James Tarkowski | RB Jake O'Brien
          DM Idrissa Gueye | DM Orel Mangala
          LW Iliman Ndiaye | AM Abdoulaye Doucouré | RW Jesper Lindstrom
          ST Dominic Calvert-Lewin

          Injury/suspension updates:

          Armando Broja, F, ankle, OUT, estimated return Apr. 12
          Seamus Coleman, D, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Feb. 1
          James Garner, M, back, DOUBT
          Tim Iroegbunam, M, foot, OUT, estimated return Feb. 1
          Dwight McNeil, F/M, knee, OUT, estimated return Feb. 1
          Youssef Chermiti, F, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Feb. 1

          Liverpool v Ipswich Town
          Anfield
          Saturday, 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET

          Latest Liverpool team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Alisson Becker
          LB Andrew Robertson | CB Ibrahima Konaté | CB Virgil van Dijk | RB Trent Alexander-Arnold
          DM Ryan Gravenberch | DM Alexis Mac Allister
          LW Cody Gakpo | AM Dominik Szoboszlai | RW Mohamed Salah
          ST Luis Díaz

          Injury/suspension updates:

          Joe Gomez, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 12
          Curtis Jones, M, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Feb. 1
          Diogo Jota, F, strain, OUT, estimated return Feb. 1

          Latest Ipswich Town team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Christian Walton
          LB Leif Davis | CB Cameron Burgess | CB Dara O'Shea | CB Axel Tuanzebe | RB Ben Johnson
          LM Jaden Philogene | CM Jens Cajuste | CM Sam Morsy | RM Omari Hutchinson
          ST Liam Delap

          Injury/suspension updates:

          Conor Chaplin, F/M, knee, OUT, estimated return Feb. 1
          Chiedozie Ogbene, F/M, achilles, OUT, estimated return May. 3
          Sammie Szmodics, F/M, ankle, OUT, estimated return Feb. 15

          Southampton v Newcastle United
          St. Mary's Stadium
          Saturday, 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET

          Latest Southampton team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Aaron Ramsdale
          CB Jan Bednarek | CB James Bree | CB Taylor Harwood-Bellis
          LM Ryan Manning | CM Joe Aribo | CM Lesley Ugochukwu | RM Kyle Walker-Peters
          AM Mateus Fernandes
          ST Adam Armstrong | ST Paul Onuachu

          Injury/suspension updates:

          Gavin Bazunu, G, achilles, OUT, estimated return Feb. 15
          Tyler Dibling, M, ankle, OUT, estimated return Feb. 22
          Albert Gronbaek Erlykke, M, not injury related, OUT, estimated return Feb. 1
          Aaron Ramsdale, G, undisclosed, DOUBT
          Jack Stephens, D, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Feb. 1
          Ross Stewart, F, calf, DOUBT
          Kamaldeen Sulemana, F, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 1

          Latest Newcastle United team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Martin Dúbravka
          LB Lewis Hall | CB Dan Burn | CB Fabian Schär | RB Valentino Livramento
          CM Joelinton | CM Bruno Guimaraes | CM Sandro Tonali
          FWL Anthony Gordon | ST Alexander Isak | FWR Jacob Murphy

          Injury/suspension updates:

          Harvey Barnes, F/M, thigh, OUT, estimated return Feb. 15
          Emil Krafth, D, collarbone, OUT, estimated return Feb. 1
          Jamaal Lascelles, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Mar. 8
          Nick Pope, G, knee, DOUBT
          Callum Wilson, F, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 15

          Wolverhampton Wanderers v Arsenal
          Molineux Stadium
          Saturday, 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET

          Latest Wolverhampton Wanderers team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK José Sá
          CB Emmanuel Agbadou | CB Santiago Bueno | CB Matt Doherty
          LM Rayan Aït-Nouri | CM João Gomes | CM Andre | RM Nélson Semedo
          AM Matheus Cunha | AM Pablo Sarabia
          ST Jørgen Strand Larsen

          Injury/suspension updates:

          Leon Chiwome, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Sep. 1
          Toti Gomes, D, hamstring, DOUBT
          Enso Gonzalez, F/M, knee, OUT, estimated return May. 3
          Sasa Kalajdzic, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Feb. 16
          Mario Lemina, M, not injury related, OUT, estimated return Feb. 1
          Yerson Mosquera, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Aug. 15
          Boubacar Traoré, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Feb. 16

          Latest Arsenal team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK David Raya
          LB Riccardo Calafiori | CB Gabriel Magalhães | CB Jurriën Timber | RB Thomas Partey
          CM Martin Ødegaard | CM Mikel Merino | CM Declan Rice
          FWL Leandro Trossard | ST Kai Havertz | FWR Gabriel Martinelli

          Injury/suspension updates:

          Gabriel Jesus, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Oct. 1
          Myles Lewis-Skelly, M/D, undisclosed, DOUBT
          Bukayo Saka, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Mar. 8
          William Saliba, D, hamstring, DOUBT
          Takehiro Tomiyasu, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Feb. 15
          Ben White, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Feb. 15

          Manchester City v Chelsea
          Etihad Stadium
          Saturday, 5:30 p.m. GMT / 12:30 p.m. ET

          Latest Manchester City team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Ederson
          LB Josko Gvardiol | CB Manuel Akanji | CB John Stones | RB Matheus Nunes
          DM Mateo Kovacic
          LM Savinho | CM Kevin De Bruyne | CM Bernardo Silva | RM Phil Foden
          ST Erling Haaland

          Injury/suspension updates:

          Nathan Aké, D, undisclosed, DOUBT
          Oscar Bobb, F/M, leg, DOUBT
          Rúben Dias, D, groin, OUT, estimated return Feb. 15
          Jérémy Doku, F/M, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Jan. 29
          Rodri, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Jul. 1
          Kyle Walker, D, personal, OUT, estimated return Feb. 2

          Latest Chelsea team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Robert Sánchez
          LB Marc Cucurella | CB Trevoh Chalobah | CB Levi Colwill | RB Malo Gusto
          DM Moisés Caicedo | DM Enzo Fernández
          LW Jadon Sancho | AM Cole Palmer | RW Noni Madueke
          ST Nicolas Jackson

          Injury/suspension updates:

          Benoît Badiashile, D, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Feb. 22
          Levi Colwill, D, undisclosed, DOUBT
          Enzo Fernández, M, undisclosed, DOUBT
          Wesley Fofana, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 22
          Romeo Lavia, M, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Feb. 14
          Mykhailo Mudryk, F/M, suspension, due back Feb. 25
          Gaga Slonina, G, finger, OUT, estimated return Feb. 22

          Crystal Palace v Brentford
          Selhurst Park
          Sunday, 2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET

          Latest Crystal Palace team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Dean Henderson
          CB Marc Guéhi | CB Maxence Lacroix | CB Chris Richards
          LM Tyrick Mitchell | CM Daichi Kamada | CM Will Hughes | RM Daniel Muñoz
          AM Eberechi Eze | AM Ismaïla Sarr
          ST Jean-Philippe Mateta

          Injury/suspension updates:

          Cheick Doucoure, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Feb. 2
          Matheus França, F/M, groin, OUT, estimated return Feb. 2
          Jefferson Lerma, M, illness, DOUBT
          Chadi Riad, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Feb. 2
          Joel Ward, D, calf, OUT, estimated return Feb. 2
          Adam Wharton, M, groin, OUT, estimated return Feb. 15

          Latest Brentford team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Mark Flekken
          LB Keane Lewis-Potter | CB Nathan Collins | CB Sepp van den Berg | RB Mads Roerslev
          CM Vitaly Janelt | CM Mathias Jensen | CM Christian Nørgaard
          FWL Mikkel Damsgaard | ST Yoane Wissa | FWR Bryan Mbeumo

          Injury/suspension updates:

          Kristoffer Ajer, D, ankle, DOUBT
          Josh Dasilva, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Feb. 15
          Aaron Hickey, M/D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return May. 18
          Igor Thiago, F, infection, OUT, estimated return Feb. 2
          Gustavo Nunes, F/M, back, OUT, estimated return Feb. 2
          Ethan Pinnock, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 2

          Tottenham Hotspur v Leicester City
          Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
          Sunday, 2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET

          Latest Tottenham Hotspur team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Antonin Kinsky
          LB Sergio Reguilón | CB Ben Davies | CB Archie Gray | RB Pedro Porro
          DM Rodrigo Bentancur | DM Lucas Bergvall
          LW Son Heung-Min | AM James Maddison | RW Dejan Kulusevski
          ST Richarlison

          Injury/suspension updates:

          Yves Bissouma, M, hamstring, DOUBT
          Destiny Udogie, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 25
          Brennan Johnson, F, calf, OUT, estimated return Feb. 16
          Wilson Odobert, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 15
          Cristian Romero, D, quadriceps, OUT, estimated return Jan. 30
          Pape Matar Sarr, M, undisclosed, DOUBT
          Dominic Solanke, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Mar. 8
          Djed Spence, M/D, undisclosed, DOUBT
          Micky van de Ven, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 16
          Guglielmo Vicario, G, ankle, OUT, estimated return Feb. 25
          Timo Werner, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 2

          Latest Leicester City team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Jakub Stolarczyk
          LB Victor Kristiansen | CB Wout Faes | CB Jannik Vestergaard | RB James Justin
          DM Oliver Skipp | DM Boubakary Soumaré
          LW Stephy Mavididi | AM Bilal El Khannouss | RW Jordan Ayew
          ST Jamie Vardy

          Injury/suspension updates:

          Odsonne Édouard, F, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Feb. 1
          Fatawu Issahaku, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Aug. 25
          Mads Hermansen, G, groin, OUT, estimated return Feb. 15
          Wilfred Ndidi, M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 15
          Ricardo Pereira, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Mar. 15

          Aston Villa v West Ham United
          Villa Park
          Sunday, 4:30 p.m. GMT / 11:30 a.m. ET

          Latest Aston Villa team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Emiliano Martínez
          LB Lucas Digne | CB Ezri Konsa | CB Tyrone Mings | RB Matty Cash
          DM Youri Tielemans | DM Boubacar Kamara
          LW Jacob Ramsey | AM Morgan Rogers | RW Leon Bailey
          ST Ollie Watkins

          Injury/suspension updates:

          Ross Barkley, M, calf, OUT, estimated return Jan. 29
          John McGinn, M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jan. 29
          Amadou Onana, M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 1
          Pau Torres, D, foot, OUT, estimated return Mar. 15

          Latest West Ham United team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Lukasz Fabianski
          CB Aaron Cresswell | CB Max Kilman | CB Emerson
          LM Oliver Scarles | CM Edson Álvarez | CM Carlos Soler | RM Aaron Wan-Bissaka
          AM Lucas Paquetá | AM Tomás Soucek
          ST Mohammed Kudus

          Injury/suspension updates:

          Michail Antonio, F, leg, OUT, estimated return Dec. 1
          Alphonse Areola, G, undisclosed, DOUBT
          Jarrod Bowen, F/M, foot, OUT, estimated return Feb. 3
          Niclas Füllkrug, F, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 22
          Konstantinos Mavropanos, D, suspension, due back Feb. 3
          Crysencio Summerville, F/M, hamstring, DOUBT
          Jean-Clair Todibo, D, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Feb. 3

          Fulham v Manchester United
          Craven Cottage
          Sunday, 7 p.m. GMT / 2 p.m. ET

          Latest Fulham team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Bernd Leno
          LB Antonee Robinson | CB Joachim Andersen | CB Calvin Bassey | RB Timothy Castagne
          DM Sander Berge | DM Sasa Lukic
          LW Alex Iwobi | AM Emile Smith Rowe | RW Harry Wilson
          ST Raúl Jiménez

          Injury/suspension updates:

          Reiss Nelson, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 1
          Kenny Tete, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Apr. 1

          Latest Manchester United team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK André Onana
          CB Matthijs de Ligt | CB Harry Maguire | CB Lisandro Martínez
          LM Diogo Dalot | CM Bruno Fernandes | CM Manuel Ugarte | RM Noussair Mazraoui
          AM Alejandro Garnacho | AM Amad Diallo
          ST Rasmus Højlund

          Injury/suspension updates:

          Matthijs de Ligt, D, leg, DOUBT
          Jonny Evans, D, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Feb. 2
          Victor Lindelöf, D, concussion, OUT, estimated return Jan. 30
          Noussair Mazraoui, D, undisclosed, DOUBT
          Mason Mount, F/M, strain, OUT, estimated return Feb. 2
          Marcus Rashford, F, personal, DOUBT
          Luke Shaw, D, calf, OUT, estimated return Jan. 30
          Leny Yoro, D, undisclosed, DOUBT