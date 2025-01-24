Find out who is missing through injury, who's in a race against time to prove their fitness and who has been ruled out through suspension for the next round of Premier League fixtures.
And as you plan your fantasy team for the next gameweek, check out the Expected XIs for all 20 clubs.
Positions: Goalkeeper (GK), Defender (D), Left-back (LB), Right-back (RB), Centre-back (CB), Midfielder (M), Defensive midfield (DM), Central midfield (CM), Left midfield (LM), Right midfield (RM), Attacking midfield (AM), Left winger (LW), Right winger (RW), Forward (F), Left forward (FWL), Right forward (FWR), Striker (ST)
(All Expected XIs and injury news powered by Rotowire, subject to updates.)
AFC Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest
Vitality Stadium
Saturday, 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET
Latest AFC Bournemouth team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Kepa Arrizabalaga
LB Milos Kerkez | CB Dean Huijsen | CB Illia Zabarnyi | RB Lewis Cook
DM Tyler Adams | DM Ryan Christie
LW Antoine Semenyo | AM Justin Kluivert | RW David Brooks
ST Dango Ouattara
Injury/suspension updates:
Julián Araujo, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 25
Evanilson, F, foot, OUT, estimated return Feb. 22
James Hill, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 15
Alex Scott, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Feb. 15
Marcos Senesi, D, quadriceps, OUT, estimated return Mar. 15
Luis Sinisterra, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 15
Adam Smith, D, strain, OUT, estimated return Feb. 15
Julio Soler, D, not injury related, OUT, estimated return Feb. 15
Marcus Tavernier, F/M, hamstring, DOUBT
Enes Ünal, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Oct. 4
Latest Nottingham Forest team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Matz Sels
LB Neco Williams | CB Murillo | CB Nikola Milenkovic | RB Ola Aina
DM Elliot Anderson | DM Ryan Yates
LW Joao Pedro | AM Morgan Gibbs-White | RW Anthony Elanga
ST Chris Wood
Injury/suspension updates:
Callum Hudson-Odoi, F/M, groin, DOUBT
Ibrahim Sangaré, M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 15
Brighton & Hove Albion v Everton
American Express Stadium
Saturday, 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET
Latest Brighton & Hove Albion team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Bart Verbruggen
LB Pervis Estupiñán | CB Jan Paul van Hecke | CB Adam Webster | RB Joël Veltman
DM Yasin Ayari | DM Carlos Baleba
LW Kaoru Mitoma | AM João Pedro | RW Yankuba Minteh
ST Danny Welbeck
Injury/suspension updates:
Lewis Dunk, D, strain, DOUBT
Evan Ferguson, F, ankle, OUT, estimated return Feb. 1
Brajan Gruda, F/M, undisclosed, DOUBT
Jack Hinshelwood, M/D, knee, DOUBT
Igor Julio, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jun. 1
Ferdi Kadioglu, M/D, toe, OUT, estimated return Feb. 14
James Milner, M/D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 14
Matt O'Riley, M, knee, DOUBT
Jason Steele, G, shoulder, OUT, estimated return Mar. 15
Mats Wieffer, M, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Feb. 1
Latest Everton team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Jordan Pickford
LB Vitaliy Mykolenko | CB Jarrad Branthwaite | CB James Tarkowski | RB Jake O'Brien
DM Idrissa Gueye | DM Orel Mangala
LW Iliman Ndiaye | AM Abdoulaye Doucouré | RW Jesper Lindstrom
ST Dominic Calvert-Lewin
Injury/suspension updates:
Armando Broja, F, ankle, OUT, estimated return Apr. 12
Seamus Coleman, D, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Feb. 1
James Garner, M, back, DOUBT
Tim Iroegbunam, M, foot, OUT, estimated return Feb. 1
Dwight McNeil, F/M, knee, OUT, estimated return Feb. 1
Youssef Chermiti, F, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Feb. 1
Liverpool v Ipswich Town
Anfield
Saturday, 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET
Latest Liverpool team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Alisson Becker
LB Andrew Robertson | CB Ibrahima Konaté | CB Virgil van Dijk | RB Trent Alexander-Arnold
DM Ryan Gravenberch | DM Alexis Mac Allister
LW Cody Gakpo | AM Dominik Szoboszlai | RW Mohamed Salah
ST Luis Díaz
Injury/suspension updates:
Joe Gomez, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 12
Curtis Jones, M, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Feb. 1
Diogo Jota, F, strain, OUT, estimated return Feb. 1
Latest Ipswich Town team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Christian Walton
LB Leif Davis | CB Cameron Burgess | CB Dara O'Shea | CB Axel Tuanzebe | RB Ben Johnson
LM Jaden Philogene | CM Jens Cajuste | CM Sam Morsy | RM Omari Hutchinson
ST Liam Delap
Injury/suspension updates:
Conor Chaplin, F/M, knee, OUT, estimated return Feb. 1
Chiedozie Ogbene, F/M, achilles, OUT, estimated return May. 3
Sammie Szmodics, F/M, ankle, OUT, estimated return Feb. 15
Southampton v Newcastle United
St. Mary's Stadium
Saturday, 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET
Latest Southampton team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Aaron Ramsdale
CB Jan Bednarek | CB James Bree | CB Taylor Harwood-Bellis
LM Ryan Manning | CM Joe Aribo | CM Lesley Ugochukwu | RM Kyle Walker-Peters
AM Mateus Fernandes
ST Adam Armstrong | ST Paul Onuachu
Injury/suspension updates:
Gavin Bazunu, G, achilles, OUT, estimated return Feb. 15
Tyler Dibling, M, ankle, OUT, estimated return Feb. 22
Albert Gronbaek Erlykke, M, not injury related, OUT, estimated return Feb. 1
Aaron Ramsdale, G, undisclosed, DOUBT
Jack Stephens, D, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Feb. 1
Ross Stewart, F, calf, DOUBT
Kamaldeen Sulemana, F, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 1
Latest Newcastle United team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Martin Dúbravka
LB Lewis Hall | CB Dan Burn | CB Fabian Schär | RB Valentino Livramento
CM Joelinton | CM Bruno Guimaraes | CM Sandro Tonali
FWL Anthony Gordon | ST Alexander Isak | FWR Jacob Murphy
Injury/suspension updates:
Harvey Barnes, F/M, thigh, OUT, estimated return Feb. 15
Emil Krafth, D, collarbone, OUT, estimated return Feb. 1
Jamaal Lascelles, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Mar. 8
Nick Pope, G, knee, DOUBT
Callum Wilson, F, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 15
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Arsenal
Molineux Stadium
Saturday, 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET
Latest Wolverhampton Wanderers team news
Expected Lineup:
GK José Sá
CB Emmanuel Agbadou | CB Santiago Bueno | CB Matt Doherty
LM Rayan Aït-Nouri | CM João Gomes | CM Andre | RM Nélson Semedo
AM Matheus Cunha | AM Pablo Sarabia
ST Jørgen Strand Larsen
Injury/suspension updates:
Leon Chiwome, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Sep. 1
Toti Gomes, D, hamstring, DOUBT
Enso Gonzalez, F/M, knee, OUT, estimated return May. 3
Sasa Kalajdzic, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Feb. 16
Mario Lemina, M, not injury related, OUT, estimated return Feb. 1
Yerson Mosquera, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Aug. 15
Boubacar Traoré, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Feb. 16
Latest Arsenal team news
Expected Lineup:
GK David Raya
LB Riccardo Calafiori | CB Gabriel Magalhães | CB Jurriën Timber | RB Thomas Partey
CM Martin Ødegaard | CM Mikel Merino | CM Declan Rice
FWL Leandro Trossard | ST Kai Havertz | FWR Gabriel Martinelli
Injury/suspension updates:
Gabriel Jesus, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Oct. 1
Myles Lewis-Skelly, M/D, undisclosed, DOUBT
Bukayo Saka, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Mar. 8
William Saliba, D, hamstring, DOUBT
Takehiro Tomiyasu, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Feb. 15
Ben White, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Feb. 15
Manchester City v Chelsea
Etihad Stadium
Saturday, 5:30 p.m. GMT / 12:30 p.m. ET
Latest Manchester City team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Ederson
LB Josko Gvardiol | CB Manuel Akanji | CB John Stones | RB Matheus Nunes
DM Mateo Kovacic
LM Savinho | CM Kevin De Bruyne | CM Bernardo Silva | RM Phil Foden
ST Erling Haaland
Injury/suspension updates:
Nathan Aké, D, undisclosed, DOUBT
Oscar Bobb, F/M, leg, DOUBT
Rúben Dias, D, groin, OUT, estimated return Feb. 15
Jérémy Doku, F/M, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Jan. 29
Rodri, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Jul. 1
Kyle Walker, D, personal, OUT, estimated return Feb. 2
Latest Chelsea team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Robert Sánchez
LB Marc Cucurella | CB Trevoh Chalobah | CB Levi Colwill | RB Malo Gusto
DM Moisés Caicedo | DM Enzo Fernández
LW Jadon Sancho | AM Cole Palmer | RW Noni Madueke
ST Nicolas Jackson
Injury/suspension updates:
Benoît Badiashile, D, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Feb. 22
Levi Colwill, D, undisclosed, DOUBT
Enzo Fernández, M, undisclosed, DOUBT
Wesley Fofana, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 22
Romeo Lavia, M, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Feb. 14
Mykhailo Mudryk, F/M, suspension, due back Feb. 25
Gaga Slonina, G, finger, OUT, estimated return Feb. 22
Crystal Palace v Brentford
Selhurst Park
Sunday, 2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET
Latest Crystal Palace team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Dean Henderson
CB Marc Guéhi | CB Maxence Lacroix | CB Chris Richards
LM Tyrick Mitchell | CM Daichi Kamada | CM Will Hughes | RM Daniel Muñoz
AM Eberechi Eze | AM Ismaïla Sarr
ST Jean-Philippe Mateta
Injury/suspension updates:
Cheick Doucoure, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Feb. 2
Matheus França, F/M, groin, OUT, estimated return Feb. 2
Jefferson Lerma, M, illness, DOUBT
Chadi Riad, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Feb. 2
Joel Ward, D, calf, OUT, estimated return Feb. 2
Adam Wharton, M, groin, OUT, estimated return Feb. 15
Latest Brentford team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Mark Flekken
LB Keane Lewis-Potter | CB Nathan Collins | CB Sepp van den Berg | RB Mads Roerslev
CM Vitaly Janelt | CM Mathias Jensen | CM Christian Nørgaard
FWL Mikkel Damsgaard | ST Yoane Wissa | FWR Bryan Mbeumo
Injury/suspension updates:
Kristoffer Ajer, D, ankle, DOUBT
Josh Dasilva, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Feb. 15
Aaron Hickey, M/D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return May. 18
Igor Thiago, F, infection, OUT, estimated return Feb. 2
Gustavo Nunes, F/M, back, OUT, estimated return Feb. 2
Ethan Pinnock, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 2
Tottenham Hotspur v Leicester City
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Sunday, 2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET
Latest Tottenham Hotspur team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Antonin Kinsky
LB Sergio Reguilón | CB Ben Davies | CB Archie Gray | RB Pedro Porro
DM Rodrigo Bentancur | DM Lucas Bergvall
LW Son Heung-Min | AM James Maddison | RW Dejan Kulusevski
ST Richarlison
Injury/suspension updates:
Yves Bissouma, M, hamstring, DOUBT
Destiny Udogie, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 25
Brennan Johnson, F, calf, OUT, estimated return Feb. 16
Wilson Odobert, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 15
Cristian Romero, D, quadriceps, OUT, estimated return Jan. 30
Pape Matar Sarr, M, undisclosed, DOUBT
Dominic Solanke, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Mar. 8
Djed Spence, M/D, undisclosed, DOUBT
Micky van de Ven, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 16
Guglielmo Vicario, G, ankle, OUT, estimated return Feb. 25
Timo Werner, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 2
Latest Leicester City team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Jakub Stolarczyk
LB Victor Kristiansen | CB Wout Faes | CB Jannik Vestergaard | RB James Justin
DM Oliver Skipp | DM Boubakary Soumaré
LW Stephy Mavididi | AM Bilal El Khannouss | RW Jordan Ayew
ST Jamie Vardy
Injury/suspension updates:
Odsonne Édouard, F, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Feb. 1
Fatawu Issahaku, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Aug. 25
Mads Hermansen, G, groin, OUT, estimated return Feb. 15
Wilfred Ndidi, M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 15
Ricardo Pereira, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Mar. 15
Aston Villa v West Ham United
Villa Park
Sunday, 4:30 p.m. GMT / 11:30 a.m. ET
Latest Aston Villa team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Emiliano Martínez
LB Lucas Digne | CB Ezri Konsa | CB Tyrone Mings | RB Matty Cash
DM Youri Tielemans | DM Boubacar Kamara
LW Jacob Ramsey | AM Morgan Rogers | RW Leon Bailey
ST Ollie Watkins
Injury/suspension updates:
Ross Barkley, M, calf, OUT, estimated return Jan. 29
John McGinn, M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jan. 29
Amadou Onana, M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 1
Pau Torres, D, foot, OUT, estimated return Mar. 15
Latest West Ham United team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Lukasz Fabianski
CB Aaron Cresswell | CB Max Kilman | CB Emerson
LM Oliver Scarles | CM Edson Álvarez | CM Carlos Soler | RM Aaron Wan-Bissaka
AM Lucas Paquetá | AM Tomás Soucek
ST Mohammed Kudus
Injury/suspension updates:
Michail Antonio, F, leg, OUT, estimated return Dec. 1
Alphonse Areola, G, undisclosed, DOUBT
Jarrod Bowen, F/M, foot, OUT, estimated return Feb. 3
Niclas Füllkrug, F, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 22
Konstantinos Mavropanos, D, suspension, due back Feb. 3
Crysencio Summerville, F/M, hamstring, DOUBT
Jean-Clair Todibo, D, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Feb. 3
Fulham v Manchester United
Craven Cottage
Sunday, 7 p.m. GMT / 2 p.m. ET
Latest Fulham team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Bernd Leno
LB Antonee Robinson | CB Joachim Andersen | CB Calvin Bassey | RB Timothy Castagne
DM Sander Berge | DM Sasa Lukic
LW Alex Iwobi | AM Emile Smith Rowe | RW Harry Wilson
ST Raúl Jiménez
Injury/suspension updates:
Reiss Nelson, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 1
Kenny Tete, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Apr. 1
Latest Manchester United team news
Expected Lineup:
GK André Onana
CB Matthijs de Ligt | CB Harry Maguire | CB Lisandro Martínez
LM Diogo Dalot | CM Bruno Fernandes | CM Manuel Ugarte | RM Noussair Mazraoui
AM Alejandro Garnacho | AM Amad Diallo
ST Rasmus Højlund
Injury/suspension updates:
Matthijs de Ligt, D, leg, DOUBT
Jonny Evans, D, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Feb. 2
Victor Lindelöf, D, concussion, OUT, estimated return Jan. 30
Noussair Mazraoui, D, undisclosed, DOUBT
Mason Mount, F/M, strain, OUT, estimated return Feb. 2
Marcus Rashford, F, personal, DOUBT
Luke Shaw, D, calf, OUT, estimated return Jan. 30
Leny Yoro, D, undisclosed, DOUBT