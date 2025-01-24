Find out who is missing through injury, who's in a race against time to prove their fitness and who has been ruled out through suspension for the next round of Premier League fixtures.

And as you plan your fantasy team for the next gameweek, check out the Expected XIs for all 20 clubs.

Positions: Goalkeeper (GK), Defender (D), Left-back (LB), Right-back (RB), Centre-back (CB), Midfielder (M), Defensive midfield (DM), Central midfield (CM), Left midfield (LM), Right midfield (RM), Attacking midfield (AM), Left winger (LW), Right winger (RW), Forward (F), Left forward (FWL), Right forward (FWR), Striker (ST)

(All Expected XIs and injury news powered by Rotowire, subject to updates.)

AFC Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest

Vitality Stadium

Saturday, 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET

Latest AFC Bournemouth team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Kepa Arrizabalaga

LB Milos Kerkez | CB Dean Huijsen | CB Illia Zabarnyi | RB Lewis Cook

DM Tyler Adams | DM Ryan Christie

LW Antoine Semenyo | AM Justin Kluivert | RW David Brooks

ST Dango Ouattara

Injury/suspension updates:

Julián Araujo, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 25

Evanilson, F, foot, OUT, estimated return Feb. 22

James Hill, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 15

Alex Scott, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Feb. 15

Marcos Senesi, D, quadriceps, OUT, estimated return Mar. 15

Luis Sinisterra, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 15

Adam Smith, D, strain, OUT, estimated return Feb. 15

Julio Soler, D, not injury related, OUT, estimated return Feb. 15

Marcus Tavernier, F/M, hamstring, DOUBT

Enes Ünal, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Oct. 4

Latest Nottingham Forest team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Matz Sels

LB Neco Williams | CB Murillo | CB Nikola Milenkovic | RB Ola Aina

DM Elliot Anderson | DM Ryan Yates

LW Joao Pedro | AM Morgan Gibbs-White | RW Anthony Elanga

ST Chris Wood

Injury/suspension updates:

Callum Hudson-Odoi, F/M, groin, DOUBT

Ibrahim Sangaré, M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 15

Brighton & Hove Albion v Everton

American Express Stadium

Saturday, 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET

Latest Brighton & Hove Albion team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Bart Verbruggen

LB Pervis Estupiñán | CB Jan Paul van Hecke | CB Adam Webster | RB Joël Veltman

DM Yasin Ayari | DM Carlos Baleba

LW Kaoru Mitoma | AM João Pedro | RW Yankuba Minteh

ST Danny Welbeck

Injury/suspension updates:

Lewis Dunk, D, strain, DOUBT

Evan Ferguson, F, ankle, OUT, estimated return Feb. 1

Brajan Gruda, F/M, undisclosed, DOUBT

Jack Hinshelwood, M/D, knee, DOUBT

Igor Julio, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jun. 1

Ferdi Kadioglu, M/D, toe, OUT, estimated return Feb. 14

James Milner, M/D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 14

Matt O'Riley, M, knee, DOUBT

Jason Steele, G, shoulder, OUT, estimated return Mar. 15

Mats Wieffer, M, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Feb. 1

Latest Everton team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Jordan Pickford

LB Vitaliy Mykolenko | CB Jarrad Branthwaite | CB James Tarkowski | RB Jake O'Brien

DM Idrissa Gueye | DM Orel Mangala

LW Iliman Ndiaye | AM Abdoulaye Doucouré | RW Jesper Lindstrom

ST Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Injury/suspension updates:

Armando Broja, F, ankle, OUT, estimated return Apr. 12

Seamus Coleman, D, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Feb. 1

James Garner, M, back, DOUBT

Tim Iroegbunam, M, foot, OUT, estimated return Feb. 1

Dwight McNeil, F/M, knee, OUT, estimated return Feb. 1

Youssef Chermiti, F, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Feb. 1

Liverpool v Ipswich Town

Anfield

Saturday, 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET

Latest Liverpool team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Alisson Becker

LB Andrew Robertson | CB Ibrahima Konaté | CB Virgil van Dijk | RB Trent Alexander-Arnold

DM Ryan Gravenberch | DM Alexis Mac Allister

LW Cody Gakpo | AM Dominik Szoboszlai | RW Mohamed Salah

ST Luis Díaz

Injury/suspension updates:

Joe Gomez, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 12

Curtis Jones, M, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Feb. 1

Diogo Jota, F, strain, OUT, estimated return Feb. 1

Latest Ipswich Town team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Christian Walton

LB Leif Davis | CB Cameron Burgess | CB Dara O'Shea | CB Axel Tuanzebe | RB Ben Johnson

LM Jaden Philogene | CM Jens Cajuste | CM Sam Morsy | RM Omari Hutchinson

ST Liam Delap

Injury/suspension updates:

Conor Chaplin, F/M, knee, OUT, estimated return Feb. 1

Chiedozie Ogbene, F/M, achilles, OUT, estimated return May. 3

Sammie Szmodics, F/M, ankle, OUT, estimated return Feb. 15

Southampton v Newcastle United

St. Mary's Stadium

Saturday, 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET

Latest Southampton team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Aaron Ramsdale

CB Jan Bednarek | CB James Bree | CB Taylor Harwood-Bellis

LM Ryan Manning | CM Joe Aribo | CM Lesley Ugochukwu | RM Kyle Walker-Peters

AM Mateus Fernandes

ST Adam Armstrong | ST Paul Onuachu

Injury/suspension updates:

Gavin Bazunu, G, achilles, OUT, estimated return Feb. 15

Tyler Dibling, M, ankle, OUT, estimated return Feb. 22

Albert Gronbaek Erlykke, M, not injury related, OUT, estimated return Feb. 1

Aaron Ramsdale, G, undisclosed, DOUBT

Jack Stephens, D, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Feb. 1

Ross Stewart, F, calf, DOUBT

Kamaldeen Sulemana, F, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 1

Latest Newcastle United team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Martin Dúbravka

LB Lewis Hall | CB Dan Burn | CB Fabian Schär | RB Valentino Livramento

CM Joelinton | CM Bruno Guimaraes | CM Sandro Tonali

FWL Anthony Gordon | ST Alexander Isak | FWR Jacob Murphy

Injury/suspension updates:

Harvey Barnes, F/M, thigh, OUT, estimated return Feb. 15

Emil Krafth, D, collarbone, OUT, estimated return Feb. 1

Jamaal Lascelles, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Mar. 8

Nick Pope, G, knee, DOUBT

Callum Wilson, F, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 15

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Arsenal

Molineux Stadium

Saturday, 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET

Latest Wolverhampton Wanderers team news

Expected Lineup:

GK José Sá

CB Emmanuel Agbadou | CB Santiago Bueno | CB Matt Doherty

LM Rayan Aït-Nouri | CM João Gomes | CM Andre | RM Nélson Semedo

AM Matheus Cunha | AM Pablo Sarabia

ST Jørgen Strand Larsen

Injury/suspension updates:

Leon Chiwome, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Sep. 1

Toti Gomes, D, hamstring, DOUBT

Enso Gonzalez, F/M, knee, OUT, estimated return May. 3

Sasa Kalajdzic, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Feb. 16

Mario Lemina, M, not injury related, OUT, estimated return Feb. 1

Yerson Mosquera, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Aug. 15

Boubacar Traoré, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Feb. 16

Latest Arsenal team news

Expected Lineup:

GK David Raya

LB Riccardo Calafiori | CB Gabriel Magalhães | CB Jurriën Timber | RB Thomas Partey

CM Martin Ødegaard | CM Mikel Merino | CM Declan Rice

FWL Leandro Trossard | ST Kai Havertz | FWR Gabriel Martinelli

Injury/suspension updates:

Gabriel Jesus, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Oct. 1

Myles Lewis-Skelly, M/D, undisclosed, DOUBT

Bukayo Saka, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Mar. 8

William Saliba, D, hamstring, DOUBT

Takehiro Tomiyasu, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Feb. 15

Ben White, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Feb. 15

Manchester City v Chelsea

Etihad Stadium

Saturday, 5:30 p.m. GMT / 12:30 p.m. ET

Latest Manchester City team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Ederson

LB Josko Gvardiol | CB Manuel Akanji | CB John Stones | RB Matheus Nunes

DM Mateo Kovacic

LM Savinho | CM Kevin De Bruyne | CM Bernardo Silva | RM Phil Foden

ST Erling Haaland

Injury/suspension updates:

Nathan Aké, D, undisclosed, DOUBT

Oscar Bobb, F/M, leg, DOUBT

Rúben Dias, D, groin, OUT, estimated return Feb. 15

Jérémy Doku, F/M, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Jan. 29

Rodri, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Jul. 1

Kyle Walker, D, personal, OUT, estimated return Feb. 2

Latest Chelsea team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Robert Sánchez

LB Marc Cucurella | CB Trevoh Chalobah | CB Levi Colwill | RB Malo Gusto

DM Moisés Caicedo | DM Enzo Fernández

LW Jadon Sancho | AM Cole Palmer | RW Noni Madueke

ST Nicolas Jackson

Injury/suspension updates:

Benoît Badiashile, D, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Feb. 22

Levi Colwill, D, undisclosed, DOUBT

Enzo Fernández, M, undisclosed, DOUBT

Wesley Fofana, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 22

Romeo Lavia, M, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Feb. 14

Mykhailo Mudryk, F/M, suspension, due back Feb. 25

Gaga Slonina, G, finger, OUT, estimated return Feb. 22

Crystal Palace v Brentford

Selhurst Park

Sunday, 2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET

Latest Crystal Palace team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Dean Henderson

CB Marc Guéhi | CB Maxence Lacroix | CB Chris Richards

LM Tyrick Mitchell | CM Daichi Kamada | CM Will Hughes | RM Daniel Muñoz

AM Eberechi Eze | AM Ismaïla Sarr

ST Jean-Philippe Mateta

Injury/suspension updates:

Cheick Doucoure, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Feb. 2

Matheus França, F/M, groin, OUT, estimated return Feb. 2

Jefferson Lerma, M, illness, DOUBT

Chadi Riad, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Feb. 2

Joel Ward, D, calf, OUT, estimated return Feb. 2

Adam Wharton, M, groin, OUT, estimated return Feb. 15

Latest Brentford team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Mark Flekken

LB Keane Lewis-Potter | CB Nathan Collins | CB Sepp van den Berg | RB Mads Roerslev

CM Vitaly Janelt | CM Mathias Jensen | CM Christian Nørgaard

FWL Mikkel Damsgaard | ST Yoane Wissa | FWR Bryan Mbeumo

Injury/suspension updates:

Kristoffer Ajer, D, ankle, DOUBT

Josh Dasilva, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Feb. 15

Aaron Hickey, M/D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return May. 18

Igor Thiago, F, infection, OUT, estimated return Feb. 2

Gustavo Nunes, F/M, back, OUT, estimated return Feb. 2

Ethan Pinnock, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 2

Tottenham Hotspur v Leicester City

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Sunday, 2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET

Latest Tottenham Hotspur team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Antonin Kinsky

LB Sergio Reguilón | CB Ben Davies | CB Archie Gray | RB Pedro Porro

DM Rodrigo Bentancur | DM Lucas Bergvall

LW Son Heung-Min | AM James Maddison | RW Dejan Kulusevski

ST Richarlison

Injury/suspension updates:

Yves Bissouma, M, hamstring, DOUBT

Destiny Udogie, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 25

Brennan Johnson, F, calf, OUT, estimated return Feb. 16

Wilson Odobert, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 15

Cristian Romero, D, quadriceps, OUT, estimated return Jan. 30

Pape Matar Sarr, M, undisclosed, DOUBT

Dominic Solanke, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Mar. 8

Djed Spence, M/D, undisclosed, DOUBT

Micky van de Ven, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 16

Guglielmo Vicario, G, ankle, OUT, estimated return Feb. 25

Timo Werner, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 2

Latest Leicester City team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Jakub Stolarczyk

LB Victor Kristiansen | CB Wout Faes | CB Jannik Vestergaard | RB James Justin

DM Oliver Skipp | DM Boubakary Soumaré

LW Stephy Mavididi | AM Bilal El Khannouss | RW Jordan Ayew

ST Jamie Vardy

Injury/suspension updates:

Odsonne Édouard, F, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Feb. 1

Fatawu Issahaku, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Aug. 25

Mads Hermansen, G, groin, OUT, estimated return Feb. 15

Wilfred Ndidi, M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 15

Ricardo Pereira, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Mar. 15

Aston Villa v West Ham United

Villa Park

Sunday, 4:30 p.m. GMT / 11:30 a.m. ET

Latest Aston Villa team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Emiliano Martínez

LB Lucas Digne | CB Ezri Konsa | CB Tyrone Mings | RB Matty Cash

DM Youri Tielemans | DM Boubacar Kamara

LW Jacob Ramsey | AM Morgan Rogers | RW Leon Bailey

ST Ollie Watkins

Injury/suspension updates:

Ross Barkley, M, calf, OUT, estimated return Jan. 29

John McGinn, M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jan. 29

Amadou Onana, M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 1

Pau Torres, D, foot, OUT, estimated return Mar. 15

Latest West Ham United team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Lukasz Fabianski

CB Aaron Cresswell | CB Max Kilman | CB Emerson

LM Oliver Scarles | CM Edson Álvarez | CM Carlos Soler | RM Aaron Wan-Bissaka

AM Lucas Paquetá | AM Tomás Soucek

ST Mohammed Kudus

Injury/suspension updates:

Michail Antonio, F, leg, OUT, estimated return Dec. 1

Alphonse Areola, G, undisclosed, DOUBT

Jarrod Bowen, F/M, foot, OUT, estimated return Feb. 3

Niclas Füllkrug, F, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 22

Konstantinos Mavropanos, D, suspension, due back Feb. 3

Crysencio Summerville, F/M, hamstring, DOUBT

Jean-Clair Todibo, D, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Feb. 3

Fulham v Manchester United

Craven Cottage

Sunday, 7 p.m. GMT / 2 p.m. ET

Latest Fulham team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Bernd Leno

LB Antonee Robinson | CB Joachim Andersen | CB Calvin Bassey | RB Timothy Castagne

DM Sander Berge | DM Sasa Lukic

LW Alex Iwobi | AM Emile Smith Rowe | RW Harry Wilson

ST Raúl Jiménez

Injury/suspension updates:

Reiss Nelson, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 1

Kenny Tete, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Apr. 1

Latest Manchester United team news

Expected Lineup:

GK André Onana

CB Matthijs de Ligt | CB Harry Maguire | CB Lisandro Martínez

LM Diogo Dalot | CM Bruno Fernandes | CM Manuel Ugarte | RM Noussair Mazraoui

AM Alejandro Garnacho | AM Amad Diallo

ST Rasmus Højlund

Injury/suspension updates:

Matthijs de Ligt, D, leg, DOUBT

Jonny Evans, D, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Feb. 2

Victor Lindelöf, D, concussion, OUT, estimated return Jan. 30

Noussair Mazraoui, D, undisclosed, DOUBT

Mason Mount, F/M, strain, OUT, estimated return Feb. 2

Marcus Rashford, F, personal, DOUBT

Luke Shaw, D, calf, OUT, estimated return Jan. 30

Leny Yoro, D, undisclosed, DOUBT