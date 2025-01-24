Ruben Amorim discusses the future of Marcus Rashford and the performance of Bruno Fernandes in Manchester United's Europa League win against Rangers. (1:05)

Ruben Amorim has said all options remain on the table regarding Marcus Rashford's future at Manchester United with just a week to go before the transfer deadline.

Rashford was omitted from the squad again for Thursday's 2-1 win over Rangers in the Europa League.

United chose to name nine substitutes instead of the permitted 12 and left Rashford watching from his private box at Old Trafford.

Marcus Rashford hasn't featured for Manchester United since December 2024. Photo by James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund are among the teams to have expressed an interest in signing Rashford on loan. But Amorim said he "doesn't know" how the situation will unfold in the final days of the window.

"I really don't know," Amorim said. "Guys, it's eight days [until the deadline]. We will see in the end of the window what happened. And then we will talk about that in the moment."

Rashford hasn't featured for United since the 2-1 win over FC Viktoria Plzen on Dec. 12.

It is likely he will miss out again when Amorim takes his team to play Fulham at Craven Cottage on Sunday.

The United boss will also have to decide whether to reinstate André Onana or keep faith with Altay Bayindir.

Onana's mistake contributed to Brighton's 3-1 win at Old Trafford and he was left out of the team against Rangers in favour of Bayindir.

"It's always an even fight but this [Bayindir playing against Rangers] was rotation, it was prepared," Amorim said. "I also think about the mistake [against Brighton] and then the idea I send to you guys and the fans but the rotation was done, everything was prepared and we deal with that normally.

"We think we have two really good goalkeepers. They need time to play, they need the space in the team, so this rotation was prepared. But that mistake was my concern but, in the end, we continue with the same plan that we did last week."