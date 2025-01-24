Open Extended Reactions

Ruben Amorim has refused to rule out the possibility that Alejandro Garnacho could leave Manchester United before the transfer deadline.

The 20-year-old has been heavily linked with an exit this month amid interest from Napoli and Chelsea.

He impressed in the 2-1 UEFA Europa League win over Rangers on Thursday. But asked afterwards whether it could be the Argentinian's last game at Old Trafford, Amorim did nothing to dampen the speculation surrounding his future.

"I'm focused on the games and he's here," said Amorim.

"He's a player for Manchester United. He was really important for us today and let's see in the next days."

Sources have told ESPN that United are not forcing Garnacho out of the club. However, their financial situation means a realistic offer for any senior player will be considered. Receiving a fee for Garnacho -- an academy graduate -- would be a bonus for United because it counts as pure profit in relation to compliance with the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR).

"I think he's improving in every aspect of the game," said Amorim.

"You can see it until 90 mins he's always there recovering and helping, sometimes showing some frustration and that is good because he wants more. I think he has potential to be so much better in every situation in the game. What I can say is he understood what I was trying to do, was really clear, I just want to help them but in the end it's them that do the job."