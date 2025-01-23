Stewart Robson and Criag Burley discuss if Barcelona should dial back their attacking style of play in the Champions League. (1:50)

Ronald Araújo has signed a new contract with Barcelona, committing to the Catalan club until 2031 and ending any lingering doubt over his future.

The 25-year-old's previous contract was due to expire in 2026 and he had drawn interest from Juventus, among other sides, this month.

However, ESPN revealed recently that a meeting with sporting director Deco had convinced him to stay.

Araújo put pen to paper on his new terms at the club's offices on Thursday alongside Deco, president Joan Laporta and vice president Rafa Yuste.

The defender has recently returned from a hamstring injury that ruled him out of the first half of the season.

During that time, Pau Cubarsí and Iñigo Martínez struck up a partnership in the middle of Barça's back four.

An untimely injury to Martínez opened the door for Araujo to return to the side, though, and the Uruguay international has started four of Barça's last six games.

Araújo joined Barça from modest Uruguayan side Boston River in 2018 and, after a spell in the club's reserve team, has gone on to make over 150 appearances for the club, playing a key role as they won the LaLiga title in 2022-23.