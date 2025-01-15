On "The Football Reporters" podcast, Sam Marsden says Barcelona's thumping win over Real Madrid suggests they're a real Champions League contender. (2:07)

Open Extended Reactions

Ronald Araújo has been convinced to stay at Barcelona after a meeting with sporting director Deco on Tuesday, a source has confirmed to ESPN.

Araújo was considering his future at the club, with Italian side Juventus among those interested in signing the centre-back, whose contract expires in 2026.

Teammate Robert Lewandowski was seen telling him he "must stay" during the celebrations after Barça beat Real Madrid 5-2 in the Spanish Super Cup on Sunday.

Barça president Joan Laporta then confirmed on Tuesday the club were working on persuading Araújo to stay put.

Various factors had led the Uruguay international to contemplate leaving, a source told ESPN, although they added his priority has always been to remain at Barça.

Negotiations over a new deal had not progressed especially quickly, with Araújo's camp holding out for the terms they were promised by former sporting director Mateu Alemany.

Meanwhile, a hamstring injury picked up at last summer's Copa America led to Araújo missing the first half of the season and subsequently losing his place in the team to Pau Cubarsí and Iñigo Martínez.

Ronald Araújo will stay at Barcelona despite reported interest from Juventus. Ismael Adnan/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

The club's interest in Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah, who is out of contract in the summer, had also contributed to Araújo's doubts about his future.

However, an injury to Martínez, who will be out for the next four weeks, has opened the door for Araújo to reclaim his place in Hansi Flick's side.

The next step will be for Barça to extend his contract to avoid the risk of losing him for free in 2026 as he moves into the final 18 months of his deal.

Araújo joined Barça from modest Uruguayan side Boston River in 2018 and, after a spell in the club's reserve team, has gone on to make over 150 appearances for the club, playing a key role as they won the LaLiga title in 2022-23.