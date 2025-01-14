Gab and Juls discuss why Real Madrid lost the Supercopa final against Barcelona. (2:03)

Open Extended Reactions

Barcelona hope to convince Ronald Araújo to stay at the club after losing Iñigo Martínez to injury for the next four weeks.

Araújo replaced Martínez in Sunday's Supercopa win over Real Madrid, with teammate Robert Lewandowski appearing to tell the Uruguay international during the post-game celebrations: "You have to stay."

Barça president Joan Laporta also appealed to Araújo, whose contract expires in 2026, to remain at the club amid reported interest from Italian side Juventus.

"We want every player we have in the squad to continue, they're all useful," Laporta said Tuesday in a news conference.

"Araújo has a contract and I want him to stay. But certain circumstances have come up -- which I won't go into because I don't know everything -- and he's talking with the sporting director [Deco].

"We value him a lot on a professional level, but above all on a personal level. There's time to find a solution that is satisfactory for everyone."

Araújo, a key figure in Barça's backline as they won the title in 2022-23, missed the first half of the season with a hamstring injury picked up at last summer's Copa América.

In the meantime, Martínez and Pau Cubarsí have established themselves as coach Hansi Flick's first choice centre-back pairing.

However, with Barça confirming Martínez will miss the next month with a hamstring problem, the door has opened for Araújo to win his place back in the team.

"You have to stay now," Lewandowski said to Araújo on Sunday in footage shown by Movistar.

"Stay. You're going to play now. You're going to play here. [You can still] go at the end of the season. It's better for you."

Ronald Araújo is in the final 18 months of his contract. (Photo by Pedro Salado/Getty Images)

Araújo's future is complicated by the fact he is in the final 18 months of his contract. Sources have told ESPN that Barça don't want to risk losing him for free in 2026.

Flick, meanwhile, refused to diverge the details of his private conversations with Araújo, but was effusive in his praise of the player.

"When I speak with the players, it's always between us," he said. "Ronald is a Barcelona player and nothing has changed.

"Of course we are not happy that Iñigo has this injury, but what you have seen in the match against Madrid is that also Ronald is back.

"He performed really good. He's a fantastic centre defender, one of the best centre defenders, and he's a leader. He showed that on Sunday."

It's a quick return to action for Barça when they face Real Betis in the Copa del Rey last 16 at the Olympic Stadium with Araújo in line to start.

Eric García is another option to come into the middle of the defence, while Flick also confirmed Andreas Christensen could return from a long injury layoff against Getafe on Saturday to further bolster his centre-back options.