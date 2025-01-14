Aston Villa have completed the signing of forward Donyell Malen from Borussia Dortmund as they look to bolster their attacking options for the second half of the season.

Malen, 25, has played 21 times for the German giants this season, scoring five goals. In 38 games in all competitions last term, he contributed 15 goals and five assists.

Unai Emery's team have spent a reported €25 million ($25.5m) on the Netherlands international, who spent two years in Arsenal's academy before joining PSV Eindhoven in the Eredivisie.

At PSV, Malen scored 40 goals in 80 appearances. He is set to compete with Leon Bailey, Morgan Rogers, Jhon Durán and Ollie Watkins for a spot in Villa's frontline.