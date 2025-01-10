Transfer rumors, news: Barcelona make Isak their No. 1 target

Open Extended Reactions

Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak is now top of Barcelona's wanted list, while Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo has emerged as a shock target for Chelsea. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe.

Alexander Isak is in the form of his career at Newcastle United. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

TRENDING RUMORS

- Alexander Isak is in red-hot form for Newcastle United, having scored seven goals in his last five appearances, and 10 in his last 10. That prolific return has seen other clubs casting their eye in the direction of the 25-year-old and, according to Mundo Deportivo, that now includes Barcelona. The report says that Barcelona would consider a move this month, which seems fanciful considering they are struggling to register the players they already have. It's hard to see how the Blaugrana would be able to afford the Sweden international in the summer either, with the Magpies expected to demand £100 million. Barcelona see Isak as the perfect successor to Robert Lewandowski, and he's now moved ahead of Sporting CP's Viktor Gyökeres and Manchester City's Erling Haaland in a list of targets.

- Gazzetta dello Sport believes that AC Milan have moved ahead of Barcelona in the race to sign striker Marcus Rashford. Manchester United prefer a loan without an option to make the deal permanent, and with Barcelona still encountering problems registering existing players, Milan are better placed to cover a bigger proportion of the 27-year-old England international's huge salary. The earlier report from Diario Sport said Barcelona sporting director Deco had held talks. However, the LaLiga outfit would need to offload some talent first to help control their financial situation, with Ronald Araújo, Eric García, and Ansu Fati made available. Rashford is also wanted by AS Monaco, according to Daily Telegraph, which reports that the Ligue 1 club are preparing to make a "realistic" offer to secure his signature.

- Manchester United and England midfielder Kobbie Mainoo is a target for Chelsea, according to The Sun. The 19 year old has been stalling on contract talks and is valued at £60m. United boss Ruben Amorim is keen to keep his best stars and says Mainoo is "improving," but United need to part with one or two of their homegrown players to keep in line with Premier League profit and sustainability rules. Mainoo's deal runs until the summer of 2027 so there's still time to find a solution. Alejandro Garnacho, 20, could also be offloaded.

- Talks among the Barcelona hierarchy are ongoing as they ponder a potential move for AC Milan winger Rafael Leão, reports Diario Sport. The 25-year-old is on the LaLiga club's shortlist, but there are some disagreements with Blaugrana coaches believing that his profile is too similar to Lamine Yamal, which has raised concerns about having two players who contribute less defensively.

- Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United are all tracking Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder João Gomes, reports The Sun. The 23-year-old, who has won nine full caps for Brazil, has had an impressive season despite Wolves' relegation fears. Gomes has a contract until 2028 and the club are trying to agree improved terms to ward off interest this month.

CONFIRMED TRANSFERS

- Fiorentina have sealed the signing of Italy international Michael Folorunsho from Napoli on loan, with an option to make the deal permanent.

EXPERT TAKE

OTHER RUMORS

- Paris Saint-Germain are keen on Aston Villa striker Jhon Durán and have already contacted the 21-year-old's representatives, though there could be some difficulty in agreeing on a transfer fee. (RMC Sport)

- Juventus are considering submitting an increased offer for Barcelona's Ronald Araujo after Arsenal were linked. Barcelona have turned down €35m and are demanding double, in the region of €70m-€80m. (Marca).

- AS Roma have asked for information about the availability of Inter Milan winger Tajon Buchanan. But the Canada international is also of interest to clubs in England, Spain and Germany. (Calciomercato)

- Inter Milan striker Francesco Pio Esposito, on loan at Serie B side Spezia, is being tracked by Leicester City and Manchester United. (Alfredo Pedulla)

- Juventus are keen on signing 26-year-old defender Axel Disasi from Chelsea. The Bianconeri have been hit by injuries to Gleison Bremer and Juan Cabal, plus the expected departure of Danilo, and Disasi can play in the centre and as a full-back. (Gianluca Di Marzio)

- Manchester United left-back Tyrell Malacia is now wanted by Serie A side Como, who are managed by Cesc Fabregas. (Daily Mail)

- Al Ittihad are preparing a summer move for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie De Jong. (Relevo)

- Sevilla cannot afford to sign Ansi Fati on loan from Barcelona under the current proposed deal. (Mundo Deportivo)

- Diego Leon is expected to be unveiled as a Manchester United player early next week. The 17-year-old left-back travelled to the club on Saturday for a medical. He will officially become a United player in the summer, as he doesn't turn 18 until April. (Versus)

- Negotiations between Borussia Dortmund and Sporting CP are ongoing over a move for Portugal international centre-back Gonçalo Inacio. BVB are hopeful of paying lower than €35m plus add-ons for a player who has previously been linked with Liverpool. (Florian Plettenberg)

- AC Milan have turned down the chance to sign Federico Chiesa from Liverpool. The former Juventus winger, who scored against Accrington Stanley on Saturday, has struggled to make an impression at Anfield. (TMW)

- New York City striker Jovan Mijatovic is a target for several Bundesliga clubs. The 19-year-old is under contract with the MLS side, but a loan move could be on the cards in this window. Bayer Leverkusen have been monitoring the situation, while there's also interest from Juventus in Serie A. (Florian Plettenberg)

- Aston Villa have increased their offer to sign Donyell Malen from Borussia Dortmund to €25m, but the Bundesliga club are still looking for €30m. (Florian Plettenberg)

- Contract talks between Bayern Munich and the representatives of left-back Alphonso Davies are set to continue until Jan. 16. There is still no agreement over salary, amid recent reports that Real Madrid have made a proposal. (Christian Falk)

- Napoli are expected to be busy in January, and they're on the verge of confirming their first arrival, the loan addition, with an option to sign permanently, of Philip Billing from Bournemouth. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Lazio are reportedly in close to agreeing a fee with Bayern Munich for 19-year-old forward Arijon Ibrahimovic. (Calciomercato)

- Inter Milan could make an offer for Gianluigi Donnarumma in the summer, with the Italy goalkeeper facing an uncertain future at Paris Saint-Germain. (Gianluca Di Marzio)

- Harvey Elliott could leave Liverpool this month with Brighton & Hove Albion and Borussia Dortmund both weighing up a move for the midfielder. (The Sun)

- Lyon winger Ernest Nuamah is very close to signing for Everton. (Foot Mercato)

- Newcastle United are hoping to beat Premier League rivals Liverpool to the signing of Sevilla defender Loic Bade. Sevilla have already turned down bids from AS Roma and Stuttgart of around £16.5m. (The Sun)

- New West Ham manager Graham Potter could make a double swoop on Chelsea for misfits Ben Chilwell and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall. (TeamTalk)

- Southampton winger Kamaldeen Sulemana is a target for Serie A side Genoa. The 22 year old has made nine appearances in the Premier League this season, but is yet to find the net. (Ekrem Konur)

- Borussia Dortmund have joined the race to sign exciting youngster Cardoso Varela, who is without a club after leaving FC Porto. The 16-year-old attacker has also been a target for Barcelona and Manchester City. (Ekrem Konur)

- Leicester City and Parma have agreed terms over a deal which will see 25-year-old full-back Woyo Coulibaly head to the Premier League. (Gianluca Di Marzio)