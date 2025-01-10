Open Extended Reactions

Manchester United undoubtedly look different since Ruben Amorim took over as coach -- but has that been a good or bad thing? We take a closer look. Martin Rickett/PA Images via Getty Images

Meet our two new managers.

First, we have Coach A. He has drawn with Ipswich Town, and he's lost to Arsenal, Nottingham Forest, Bournemouth, Wolves and Newcastle. That's six matches for one point. Across this slate, his team have allowed 13 goals and scored just three.

Then, we have Coach B. He has both pummeled the relegation-strugglers and gone toe-to-toe with the big boys. He beat Everton 4-0. He went to the Etihad and handed Manchester City a 2-1 loss, and had one of his players not skied a wide-open chance over the crossbar in injury time, he would have beaten league-leading Liverpool at Anfield.

We have one coach who looks like he might lose his job already, and another coach who seems like he's ready to conquer the Premier League. We also have: the same coach.

These are all of Ruben Amorim's results since taking over for Erik ten Hag as Manchester United manager in late November -- smashing the big ones and slipping up on the small ones. Ahead of United's FA Cup match with Arsenal on Sunday, let's try to wrap our heads around Amorim's confounding first nine matches in charge by looking at three different ways things may have changed: personnel, playing style and performance.

- Stream FA Cup live on ESPN+: Man United vs. Arsenal (Sunday, 10 a.m. ET)