The MLS website wrongly showed that Celtic's Kyogo Furuhashi had joined Atlanta United as a designated player. Craig Foy/SNS Group via Getty Images

Major League Soccer apologized on Thursday for posting an erroneous story on its website with the wrong name of a player that was purportedly being transferred to one of its clubs.

The article in question stated that Celtic forward Kyogo Furuhashi had been acquired by Atlanta United FC. This proved to be untrue, and on Thursday, MLS attempted to repair the damage.

"Major League Soccer's website mistakenly posted an article that named the wrong player as having signed with an MLS club," the league said in a statement to ESPN. "The article was immediately removed and corrected. MLS extends its sincere apologies to the impacted parties."

Part of the confusion lay in that Atlanta had previously teased the arrival of a new player on X in Japanese, writing: "Stay tuned."

As it turned out, the player in question was former Sagan Tosu forward Cayman Togashi and not Furuhashi.

The Daily Mail reported last month that Atlanta had submitted a $12 million bid for Furuhashi. The Five Stripes recently hired former Celtic boss Ronny Deila to be their manager, though Deila's spell in Glasgow ended in 2016, five years before the arrival of Furuhashi at Celtic.