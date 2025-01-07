Open Extended Reactions

The San Jose Earthquakes has agreed terms with Cruz Azul to transfer goalkeeper Emmanuel Ochoa to the Liga MX side, sources tell ESPN.

The Quakes will receive a fee of $2 million plus a percentage of any future transfer, sources confirmed.

Ochoa, 19, is a product of San Jose's academy, having signed a homegrown contract with the club as a 14-year-old back in 2019. At the time he was touted as the second-youngest player ever to sign a deal with an MLS club.

The Mexico U20 international made one appearance with the Quakes' first team in a 2024 U.S. Open Cup match, but never appeared in a league match, despite being on the bench as an unused substitute 19 times.

He made a total of 48 appearances with The Town, San Jose's reserve team, in MLS Next Pro.

The Quakes' starting goalkeeper spot is currently in possession of Daniel, who is entering his third season in San Jose. The Quakes recently acquired another goalkeeper, Earl Edwards, in a trade with the New England Revolution.

At international level, Ochoa has appeared for youth sides for both the United States and Mexico, but most recently has made two appearances for Mexico's U20 team.