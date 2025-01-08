Transfer rumors, news: Man United open to Mainoo, Garnacho, Højlund exits

Open Extended Reactions

Manchester United would consider offers to sign star trio Kobbie Mainoo, Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Højlund, while Marcus Rashford's representatives have arrived in Italy for talks with AC Milan. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe.

TOP STORIES

Man United are open to offers for Kobbie Mainoo, Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Højlund. Martin Rickett/PA Images via Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

- Manchester United would consider offers to sign star trio Kobbie Mainoo, Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Højlund, says The Guardian. Garnacho, 20, has been a key member of the squad for the past few seasons, scoring 13 goals in 76 Premier League games, while Mainoo and Højlund are viewed as key players for the future. However, concerns over the club complying with Profit and Sustainability Rules could see United reluctantly part ways with them. While the trio certainly aren't being forced out of Old Trafford, they also are not considered "untouchable" by the club's hierarchy if the right offer does come in.

- Marcus Rashford's representatives arrived in Italy late on Tuesday ahead of scheduled talks with AC Milan, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Rossoneri are keen to understand the conditions of any future loan deal, which could be finalized in the coming weeks. Rashford's camp are also expected to talk with Borussia Dortmund and a number of other European clubs in the coming days. Rashford, 27, hasn't played for Manchester United since he was left out of Ruben Amorim's squad for the Manchester Derby last month. As such, he is widely expected to depart Old Trafford, with a loan deal currently the most likely outcome.

- Bayer Leverkusen's Jonathan Tah is yet to commit to joining Barcelona despite being heavily linked with the club, Florian Plettenberg reports. The defender is also wanted by the likes of Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, but Barça have long been viewed as the front-runners to sign him once his contract expires this June. Nevertheless, Tah still hasn't given his "final commitment" to the Spanish giants, who are doing all they can to secure the transfer. The 28-year-old has been imperious for Bayer under manager Xavi Alonso, playing a central role in the club's first-ever Bundesliga title triumph last season.

- Atalanta midfielder Ederson is a "Plan B" for Real Madrid in midfield, Diario AS reports, if they can't secure primary target Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad. Madrid have twice gotten a closer look at the deep-lying midfielder this season, as he featured for the Italians against them in the Super Cup and the Champions League. However, the newspaper claims Atletico Madrid could rival Real for his signature, at around €60m, having had a bid turned down last summer.

- Chelsea's Carney Chukwuemeka is on Borussia Dortmund's winter shortlist, as per Sky Germany. The 21-year-old is widely expected to leave Chelsea this month, having been largely sidelined by Blues boss Enzo Maresca since he arrived at Stamford Bridge. While Chukwuemeka isn't expected to be short of potential suitors, Dortmund are currently leading the charge as they search for a new No. 8. The England under-20 international has a release clause of around €40-€45 million, although he is far more likely to leave Chelsea on loan this winter.

CONFIRMED TRANSFERS

- Italian Serie A side Como have signed Spanish teenage winger Assane Diao on a permanent transfer from Real Betis.

- Former Barcelona and AC Milan striker Patrick Kluivert has been named the new head coach of Indonesia. Read

EXPERT TAKE

ESPN reporter Rob Dawson on the situation at Manchester United.

There is no immediate threat of Mainoo leaving Manchester United and he remains a key player for new boss Ruben Amorim. The stories about his possible departure have spawned out of more talk about the club's financial position. It's precarious and because of that they can't completely rule out listening to offers for any member of their first-team squad should they arrive. It's true of the players they want out like Casemiro, Rashford and Christian Eriksen; and also the ones they want to keep like Mainoo, Leny Yoro and Højlund. Garnacho is in a slightly different situation. United have always suspected that one day he might want to return to Spain and -- right now -- he's slipped down the pecking order under Amorim. If there was a reasonable offer from say, Atletico Madrid, United would seriously consider it. It's not the case that he's being forced out but the reality is that he's one of United's only really valuable young players. The club do not want to get rid of their best youngsters. The situation around Mainoo, Garnacho and the rest is simply evidence of the dire state of the club's finances. The brutal truth is that United do not have the luxury of making any player completely off limits.

OTHER RUMORS

- Cristiano Ronaldo is "managing different options" when it comes to his future. One possibility would be staying with Al Nassr; another would be a move to the United States. Either way, Ronaldo would like to be reunited with former teammate Casemiro. (Marca)

- Arsenal want PSG forward Kang-in Lee, 23, on loan with an option to sign permanently. But the club won't let the South Korea international leave. (L'Equipe)

- Paris Saint-Germain striker Randal Kolo Muani is set to leave the club this month and Manchester United are considering a loan move. (Telegraph)

- United also want Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez, but the asking price of £40m would be too much for them. (TEAMtalk)

- Chelsea defender Renato Veiga has attracted interest from Wolves and Bournemouth. (Mail)

- Defender Axel Disasi could be allowed to leave Chelsea as they chase a move for Crystal Palace's Marc Guéhi. (Telegraph)

- Liverpool want £20m from clubs looking to sign midfielder Ben Doak, who is on loan at Middlesbrough. Crystal Palace and Ipswich are set to return for him this month. (Guardian)

- Bayern Munich have submitted a contract offer to 19-year old Hoffenheim midfielder Tom Bischof, whose contract expires in the summer. (Florian Plettenberg)

- Nottingham Forest are in talks to extend the deal of centre-back Murillo, which ends in 2028. (Athletic)

- Aston Villa and Tottenham have asked about the loan signing of PSG centre-back Milan Škriniar. (L'Equipe)

- Fulham midfielder Andreas Pereira, 29, could leave the club to join Palmeiras. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Juventus have added Feyenoord defender Dávid Hancko to their January transfer shortlist. (Footmercato)

- Flamengo have beaten Sevilla to the signing of Brazilian striker Juninho from Azerbaijan outfit Qarabag. Juninho had undergone a medical with Sevilla, however the deal fell through after Flamengo reportedly offered Juninho three times the wages that Sevilla had presented. (TNT)

- Argentine club Banfield have made an offer to former Real Madrid midfielder James Rodríguez that would see him sign until December 2026. (César Luis Merlo)