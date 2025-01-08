Open Extended Reactions

Liverpool have signed Scotland international Sam Kerr on loan from Bayern Munich for the remainder of the 2024-25 season, the club have announced.

The Merseyside club tried to sign Kerr before she went to Bayern, with manager Matt Beard saying they "nearly had a deal done" for the 25-year-old. "She's a player we've watched from afar for a long time," he added.

The midfielder, not to be mistaken for Australia and Chelsea forward Sam Kerr, has made only two starts for Bayern this season, struggling to break into Alexander Straus's side since she signed for the German Champions in 2023.

Sam Kerr will join Liverpool on loan for the remainder of the season. Photo by Christof Koepsel/Getty Images

"I spoke to Matt [Beard] and the club before I came, and I love their ambitions and am really excited to get started," she told club media.

"I feel like my career in the last few years has really changed a lot. Obviously moving to Germany was a challenge in itself, being in that intense environment with world class players has been really good for my development."

Kerr has made 32 appearances for Scotland and was crowned Women's Player of the Year for the 2022 season. She was also voted into the PFA Scotland Team of the Year in the 2021-22 and 2022-23 campaigns.