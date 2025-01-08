Open Extended Reactions

Lamine Yamal has pledged his long-term future to Barcelona. Photo By Oscar J Barroso/Europa Press via Getty Images

Lamine Yamal has said he will sign a new contract with Barcelona soon and has pledged his long-term future to the Catalan club.

The 17-year-old's deal, which includes a €1 billion ($1b) release clause, expires in 2026, but ESPN has previously reported that there is an agreement to extend his link with the club until at least 2030.

"I don't know when [the contract will be signed], but I believe it will be soon," Yamal told CNN.

"At the end of the day, Barça is the club of my life. I hope to renew my contract with them and to be with them for as long as possible.

"I want to play in the Spanish league. I want to play for Barça, and yes, I will renew my contract. I will."

Yamal joined Barça in 2014 and progressed through the academy before becoming the youngest player to ever play for the club when he made his debut as a 15-year-old in 2023.

That led to a new contract later that year, but due to his age at the time the Spain international could only sign on for another three years.

However, at the same time, a loose agreement was also brokered with his agent, Jorge Mendes, for a longer deal to be signed at a later date.

Yamal's career has taken off since making his senior debut nearly two years ago. He has already made 72 appearances for Barça's first team, scoring 13 goals, and is a regular under Hansi Flick.

International recognition has also followed. He has won 17 caps for his country and was a key player as Spain won the European Championship last summer.

Barça president Joan Laporta claimed the LaLiga side rejected an offer worth €250m for Yamal on the back of his performances for Spain at the Euros.

Yamal has been sidelined with an ankle injury for the last few weeks, but Flick confirmed he is fit to start Wednesday's Spanish Supercopa semifinal against Athletic Club in Saudi Arabia (2 p.m. ET on ESPN2/ESPN Deportes/ESPN+) if required.