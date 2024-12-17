Golden Boy, Girl 2025: Projecting Yamal, López successor

Open Extended Reactions

To nobody's surprise, 17-year-old Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal was crowned Europe's "Golden Boy" for 2024 (presented by Italian sports outlet Tuttosport) on Monday night -- though bizarrely he was handed the trophy several weeks before the awards ceremony actually took place -- while Barça Femení star Vicky López scooped the third edition of the women's award: the Golden Girl.

Yamal's remarkable contributions to Barcelona's 2023-24 campaign and, more importantly, Spain's Euro 2024 triumph -- almost all of which took place before he turned 17 years of age -- ensured the idea of picking literally anyone else felt ludicrous. He reportedly accrued 97.6% of the votes from journalists in a landslide victory, further cementing Barcelona's dominance of the award. Three of the last four Golden Boy awards have been given to Barça players: Pedri, then Gavi, now Yamal.

Meanwhile, López, 18, followed Wolfsburg's Jule Brand and Real Madrid's Linda Caicedo by landing the women's award after a stellar season that saw her win the UEFA Women's Champions League, Liga F, Copa de la Reina, and Supercopa de España, as well as the UEFA Nations League with Spain.

So, looking ahead to 2025, will Barcelona's dominance continue, or is the stage set for another to shine? We've cast our eyes across Europe's best young talents and have compiled a shortlist of six male and female players who look well set to challenge for the Golden Boy and Golden Girl awards in 12 months' time.

Only players under the age of 21 are eligible to win the award and anyone who turns 21 in 2025 is ruled out -- so if you're wondering why the likes of João Neves (PSG), Alejandro Garnacho (Man United), Savinho and Rico Lewis (both Manchester City) or Jamie Gittens (Dortmund) aren't featured, that'd be why. You also have to be playing in a top European league, and you can't win it twice.

Golden Boy

Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal has just been going from strength to strength. Alvaro Medranda/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

What Mainoo has managed to achieve over the last 18 months is nothing short of special. At age 18, he was parachuted into a drowning Red Devils midfield and almost single-handedly propped them up at times, his talent overcoming the flaws within Erik ten Hag's tactical setup. He used that as a springboard to the England squad, then won the competition to play as the third man alongside Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham, eventually starting the Euro 2024 final.

Is there a parallel universe where England won the final and Mainoo pipped Yamal to this year's award? Perhaps that's too much of a stretch, but the margins can be that thin-- and trophy-dependent -- at times, after all.

Speaking of dependence, Mainoo needs Manchester United to buck up considerably under new boss Ruben Amorim for him to truly challenge for this award. The fact they're not in the Champions League will harm his chances of recognition, but there are ways he can make up ground on the others.

Yildiz is front and centre of Juventus' new dawn: a fresh-faced, youthful, ball-playing team led by Thiago Motta, designed to be the direct opposite of Max Allegri's more traditional, defensive variant. The fact they've drawn more games than they've won so far this season suggests it's still a work in progress, and that's probably the best way to categorise Yildiz too: It's not yet fully clear what his best role or position is, but the materials are there for something special.

Yildiz's explosive, clever dribbling is a wonderful watch (unless you're the defender getting beaten by it) and considering this is his first full season, five goals and assists from 11 league starts -- in the context of this relatively goal-shy Juve side -- is good going.

Already a regular Turkey international, and now playing a major part for a Champions League club, there's an exciting path laid out for Yildiz in 2025. He could really take off.

Zaïre-Emery was our top pick for Golden Boy 2024, but after a blistering start to last season he really slumped, finishing nowhere near contention in the end. It's possible that the night of Nov. 18, 2023 was when it started to go wrong, as what should have been a momentous occasion for him -- a senior France debut and a goal to go with it -- turned into an injury and a severe loss of form followed.

Luis Enrique has kept faith in him despite his levels dropping, handing him a big new contract in April 2024 and starting him 16 times this season in Ligue 1 and Champions League play. The manager is banking on a return to form and in placing him on this list, we are too.

At his best, Zaïre-Emery is a wonderful mix of physicality and technicality in midfield, able to play aggressive, physical football but also provide moments of real quality in a top side.

Arda Güler needs a run of games to show what he is capable of at Real Madrid. (Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Monaco's trust in young players means that when they're running hot, you need to pay attention, as it's likely they've struck gold with a cluster of talented prospects working in tandem. Indeed, the 2024-25 class, which has placed Les Monegasques toward the top of the Ligue 1 table and in contention for the Champions League knockout phase, is a strong one, and it's led by the brilliant Ben Seghir.

The 19-year-old plays as a support forward with license to drift to find the ball. Once he's on it, his clean touch, tight turning circle and beautifully crisp contact on long shots makes him a menace in the final third. It's clear he's been given the reins to the team this season -- only defender Thilo Kehrer has started more league games than him -- and he's going to blossom right before our eyes.

If this list was ranked purely on natural talent, Güler would be sat comfortably in the No. 1 spot as, from a technical and attacking standpoint, there's no limit to what he could achieve. He's already shown us, in Fenerbahçe, Turkey and Real Madrid shirts, that he's capable of some sublime things.

What knocks Güler back is how difficult it will be to get a true run of games in a Real Madrid side that contains world-class options in every attacking position. To be crowned Golden Boy at the end of 2025, he may need to establish himself as a major player at the Bernabéu.

At the very least, he's making good steps toward that: He's played over 500 LaLiga minutes this term, is off the mark for goals and assists, and has earned important praise from Carlo Ancelotti who said last week: "What I want to highlight is his work. He runs a lot and helps the team. His goal takes a bit of pressure off him."

His Turkey national team manager, Vincenzo Montella, has been impressed too: "I have seen a lot of improvements recently. Particularly in terms of character and fight, he's learnt how to do both."

These all feel like important building blocks for Güler, ahead of what is hopefully a standout 2025.

If Barcelona are to make it four Golden Boys from five, Cubarsí is their greatest hope. Like Pedri, Gavi and Yamal before him, the 17-year-old defender has been pressed into consistent first-team action extremely early on; he has more than 30 LaLiga starts to his name already and he'll very likely hit double figures for Champions League games before he turns 18 in late January.

He's impressed in every facet and is surprisingly strong, fast and smart beyond his years. He holds his own in duels and challenges against bigger, far more experienced strikers, then lets his remarkable passing skills do the talking when he gets on the ball (he ranks in the 86th percentile for progressive passes across Europe.)

There are, naturally, still a few rash moments in his game -- as is the case with every player on this list -- but because he's a defender, they can perhaps be more notable or costly. We saw that against Borussia Dortmund last week in the Champions League, where he conceded a penalty for a push in the box.

It's no coincidence that only one defender, Matthijs de Ligt, has ever won the men's award since its inception 21 years ago. It's a position that tends to peak later, so for any centre-back to be this good this fast, and this recognised as a top player, is testament to Cubarsí's incredible potential.

Intriguingly, Cubarsí may be more reliant on his teammates pulling their weight than any other player on this list bar Mainoo; as a defender, his case for the Golden Boy award is linked more strongly to team success than any other. But don't be surprised if Barcelona win LaLiga, put together a strong run in Europe, and then Cubarsí wins this trophy, having been at the heart of it all. -- Tighe

GOLDEN GIRL

Vicky López has had an incredible year for Barcelona. Diego Souto/Getty Images

6. Nina Matejić, 19, FW, Red Star Belgrade

Matejić may not have the profile of other nominees, but her achievements and potential are undeniable. As the top scorer at the Under-19 World Cup, she's paving the way to becoming an ideal successor to López, showcasing maturity and skills beyond her years.

Her performances on the pitch have been extraordinary, with 23 goals in 17 games for Serbia's U19s and eight goals in 14 games for the senior team. Indeed, she made an immediate impact in the 2023 World Cup qualifiers, scoring within three minutes against Germany, though Serbia fell short in the match.

Currently playing for Red Star Belgrade, Matejić's clinical finishing suggests a move to a top European club is imminent -- one she'll likely need to maintain her trajectory as leagues continue to evolve. With her prolific scoring and potential, Matejić looks set to shape the future of Serbian football on the global stage.

5. Sydney Schertenleib, 17, FW, Barcelona

Barcelona's ability to identify and develop future stars in women's football is unmatched, and their summer signing looks primed to follow in López's footsteps. At just 17, Schertenleib is already making her mark. Having regularly featured for Barcelona B, she also took a significant leap by earning Champions League experience when she played for the senior team in November.

Breaking into Barcelona's star-studded first team is no small task, and Schertenleib may require more time with the B team or a loan spell to continue her development. Yet, her performances so far have showcased undeniable promise, keeping her firmly in the conversation as a future Golden Girl contender.

4. Iman Beney, 18, FW, Young Boys

In another reality, 16-year-old Beney might already be a global football sensation, having dazzled at the 2023 World Cup for Switzerland. Instead, a cruel anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury just before the tournament robbed her of that moment, temporarily halting her development. Despite this setback, however, her determination remains unwavering.

In a recent friendly against England, Beney gave a glimpse of her immense potential, wreaking havoc on the Lionesses' defence and proving why she's seen as one of football's most exciting young talents. While her national teammate Schertenleib may be slightly ahead in terms of breaking into the ranks of the world's elite teams, Beney is steadily narrowing the gap.

For now, her focus is on finishing her contract with Young Boys, regaining peak form, and eyeing a move to a major European club in 2025. Although the Swiss league doesn't offer her the recognition she deserves, Euro 2025 on home soil presents a golden opportunity for Beney to shine on the biggest stage. By this time next year, the 18-year-old could have firmly positioned herself as a contender for prestigious individual accolades.

Lily Yohannes has the world at her feet for Ajax and the USWNT. Rico Brouwer/Soccrates/Getty Images

As a former Golden Girl nominee, Dragoni is no stranger to the spotlight and is recognised as one of the brightest young talents in women's football. In November 2022, at the age of 16, she made history by becoming the youngest player to feature in a Serie A match since the league turned professional, when making her debut for Inter Milan. Her rapid ascent caught the attention of football giants, and within months, Barcelona secured her signature.

On loan at Roma for the 2024-25 season, Dragoni is refining her craft at a top club while gaining crucial Champions League experience. Her technical ability, tactical intelligence, and maturity beyond her years solidify her as a future cornerstone of women's football.

2. Michelle Agyemang, 18, FW, Arsenal (on loan at Brighton)

Regarded as one of the next rising stars in the WSL, Agyemang is the future of both Arsenal and England. While she made her domestic debut back in November 2022, and put in an impressive Champions League debut in a semifinal against Wolfsburg a few months later, she also demonstrated her tenacity and clinical finishing ability.

Unsurprisingly, multiple WSL clubs were eager to secure her on loan and she has shown her immense potential at Brighton this season. It's only a matter of time before Agyemang becomes a regular fixture in the starting XI for Arsenal and in a few short years she could also be knocking on the door of an England call-up.

1. Lily Yohannes, 17, MF, Ajax

Few young players have generated as much buzz in recent months as Yohannes. The 17-year-old kept the footballing world on edge while deciding her international allegiance between Netherlands and the United States. Ultimately, she chose Emma Hayes' Olympic gold medal-winning USWNT, having already made history by becoming the youngest player called up to the SheBelieves Cup squad since Sophia Smith in 2017 and went on to become the third-youngest player to score for the team.

Yohannes' true breakout moment came during Ajax's Champions League matches against Chelsea. Her electrifying performances in those games established her as a rising star, quickly attracting the attention of fans and scouts. Suddenly, she wasn't just a prospect; she was a sensation, and top clubs across Europe took notice.

With her skill, vision, and composure on the ball, Yohannes is destined for greatness. It's only a matter of time before a high-profile club secures her signature. Having been nominated for prestigious awards this year, she's only beginning to tap into her immense potential. With further growth at USWNT and Ajax, she could soon claim major honours, including the Golden Girl award. -- Keogh