Transfer rumors, news: Napoli make offer for BVB's Adeyemi

Napoli make their move for Borussia Dortmund's Karim Adeyemi while Chelsea lodge an improved bid for Deportivo La Coruña winger Yeremay Hernández. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe.

TOP STORIES

TRENDING RUMORS

- Napoli have made a verbal offer of €40 million for Borussia Dortmund's Karim Adeyemi, reports Sky Germany. The Italian club, who are seeking to replace Paris Saint-Germain-bound Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, tested the waters with a "verbal approach" for the forward, which was promptly shut down by BVB. Furthermore, Adeyemi is reportedly not keen to move this month, although the situation could become "interesting" again in the summer. Napoli will now look at alternative targets, with Alejandro Garnacho and Edon Zhegrova topping their wish list.

- Chelsea have made an improved offer of €12m for Deportivo La Coruña winger Yeremay Hernández, Relevo reports. The 22-year-old has also been heavily linked with Napoli in recent weeks, although the Serie A side are yet to follow up on their initial interest. Chelsea previously had a €10m bid turned down for Hernández, who is a Spain Under-21 international. Should they complete the transfer this month, Chelsea are expected to immediately loan him out for the remainder of the season.

- Arsenal are set to find out whether they have won the race to sign Norwegian teenager Sverre Nypan, the Daily Mirror has reported. The 18-year-old midfielder, who currently plays for Rosenberg, has been "carefully considering" his next move following talks with some of Europe's biggest clubs. The Gunners are thought to be among the top contenders to sign him, with a deal likely to cost upwards of £10m.

- Wolverhampton Wanderers are in talks to sign Vitória de Guimarães defensive midfielder Manu, reports Fabrizio Romano. A €12m proposal has been presented to the Portuguese club, which also includes a future transfer clause. The 23-year-old, who is under contract with Vitória until 2027, has played 28 times in all competitions this season, scoring four goals. Wolves are looking to complete their second signing of the window after Emmanuel Agbadou arrived from Reims.

- Alphonso Davies is on the verge of extending his contract at Bayern Munich, Florian Plettenberg reports. Significant progress was made Friday in the talks between Bayern's sporting director Max Eberl and Davies' agent, Nick Househ. While some details still need to be finalized, the expectation is that the 24-year-old will soon pen a new deal that keeps him at Bayern until at least 2029 -- with the option to extend by a further year.