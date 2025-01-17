Shaka Hislop and Julien Laurens heap praise on Alexander Isak's recent form for Newcastle. (2:26)

Find out who is missing through injury, who's in a race against time to prove their fitness and who has been ruled out through suspension for the next round of Premier League fixtures.

And as you plan your fantasy team for the next gameweek, check out the Expected XIs for all 20 clubs.

Positions: Goalkeeper (GK), Defender (D), Left-back (LB), Right-back (RB), Centre-back (CB), Midfielder (M), Defensive midfield (DM), Central midfield (CM), Left midfield (LM), Right midfield (RM), Attacking midfield (AM), Left winger (LW), Right winger (RW), Forward (F), Left forward (FWL), Right forward (FWR), Striker (ST)

(All Expected XIs and injury news powered by Rotowire, subject to updates.)

Newcastle United v AFC Bournemouth

St. James' Park

Saturday, 12:30 p.m. GMT / 7:30 a.m. ET

Latest Newcastle United team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Martin Dúbravka

LB Lewis Hall | CB Sven Botman | CB Dan Burn | RB Valentino Livramento

CM Joelinton | CM Bruno Guimaraes | CM Sandro Tonali

FWL Anthony Gordon | ST Alexander Isak | FWR Jacob Murphy

Injury/suspension updates:

Miguel Almirón, F/M, not injury related, DOUBT

Harvey Barnes, F/M, thigh, OUT, estimated return Feb. 15

Emil Krafth, D, collarbone, OUT, estimated return Jan. 25

Jamaal Lascelles, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Jan. 25

Nick Pope, G, knee, OUT, estimated return Jan. 25

Fabian Schär, D, illness, DOUBT

Callum Wilson, F, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 1

Latest AFC Bournemouth team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Kepa Arrizabalaga

LB Milos Kerkez | CB Dean Huijsen | CB Illia Zabarnyi | RB Lewis Cook

DM Tyler Adams | DM Ryan Christie

LW Antoine Semenyo | AM Justin Kluivert | RW David Brooks

ST Dango Ouattara

Injury/suspension updates:

Julián Araujo, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 25

Evanilson, F, foot, OUT, estimated return Feb. 22

James Hill, D, hamstring, DOUBT

Alex Scott, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Jan. 25

Marcos Senesi, D, quadriceps, OUT, estimated return Mar. 15

Luis Sinisterra, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jan. 25

Adam Smith, D, strain, OUT, estimated return Jan. 25

Julio Soler, D, not injury related, OUT, estimated return Feb. 1

Marcus Tavernier, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jan. 25

Enes Ünal, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Oct. 4

Brentford v Liverpool

Gtech Community Stadium

Saturday, 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET

Latest Brentford team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Mark Flekken

LB Keane Lewis-Potter | CB Nathan Collins | CB Sepp van den Berg | RB Mads Roerslev

CM Vitaly Janelt | CM Mathias Jensen | CM Christian Nørgaard

FWL Mikkel Damsgaard | ST Yoane Wissa | FWR Bryan Mbeumo

Injury/suspension updates:

Kristoffer Ajer, D, ankle, OUT, estimated return Feb. 2

Josh Dasilva, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Feb. 15

Aaron Hickey, M/D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return May. 18

Igor Thiago, F, infection, OUT, estimated return Jan. 26

Gustavo Nunes, F/M, back, OUT, estimated return Feb. 2

Ethan Pinnock, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jan. 26

Latest Liverpool team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Alisson Becker

LB Andrew Robertson | CB Ibrahima Konaté | CB Virgil van Dijk | RB Trent Alexander-Arnold

DM Ryan Gravenberch | DM Alexis Mac Allister

LW Cody Gakpo | AM Curtis Jones | RW Mohamed Salah

ST Diogo Jota

Injury/suspension updates:

Luis Díaz, F/M, illness, DOUBT

Joe Gomez, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jan. 25

Diogo Jota, F, undisclosed, DOUBT

Leicester City v Fulham

King Power Stadium

Saturday, 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET

Latest Leicester City team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Jakub Stolarczyk

LB Victor Kristiansen | CB Conor Coady | CB Jannik Vestergaard | RB James Justin

DM Boubakary Soumaré | DM Harry Winks

LW Stephy Mavididi | AM Bilal El Khannouss | RW Jordan Ayew

ST Jamie Vardy

Injury/suspension updates:

Odsonne Édouard, F, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Feb. 1

Fatawu Issahaku, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Aug. 25

Mads Hermansen, G, groin, OUT, estimated return Jan. 26

Wilfred Ndidi, M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jan. 26

Ricardo Pereira, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Mar. 15

Latest Fulham team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Bernd Leno

LB Antonee Robinson | CB Joachim Andersen | CB Calvin Bassey | RB Timothy Castagne

DM Tom Cairney | DM Sasa Lukic

LW Alex Iwobi | AM Emile Smith Rowe | RW Harry Wilson

ST Raúl Jiménez

Injury/suspension updates:

Sander Berge, M, ankle, DOUBT

Reiss Nelson, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 1

Kenny Tete, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Apr. 1

West Ham United v Crystal Palace

London Stadium

Saturday, 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET

Latest West Ham United team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Lukasz Fabianski

LB Emerson | CB Max Kilman | CB Konstantinos Mavropanos | RB Aaron Wan-Bissaka

DM Edson Álvarez | DM Guido Rodríguez

LW Carlos Soler | AM Tomás Soucek | RW Mohammed Kudus

ST Lucas Paquetá

Injury/suspension updates:

Michail Antonio, F, leg, OUT, estimated return Dec. 1

Alphonse Areola, G, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Jan. 26

Jarrod Bowen, F/M, foot, OUT, estimated return Mar. 8

Niclas Füllkrug, F, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 22

Crysencio Summerville, F/M, hamstring, DOUBT

Jean-Clair Todibo, D, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Jan. 26

Latest Crystal Palace team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Dean Henderson

CB Marc Guéhi | CB Maxence Lacroix | CB Chris Richards

LM Tyrick Mitchell | CM Will Hughes | CM Jefferson Lerma | RM Daniel Muñoz

AM Eberechi Eze | AM Ismaïla Sarr

ST Jean-Philippe Mateta

Injury/suspension updates:

Matheus França, F/M, groin, OUT, estimated return Jan. 26

Jefferson Lerma, M, illness, DOUBT

Adam Wharton, M, groin, OUT, estimated return Feb. 15

Arsenal v Aston Villa

Emirates Stadium

Saturday, 5:30 p.m. GMT / 12:30 p.m. ET

Latest Arsenal team news

Expected Lineup:

GK David Raya

LB Myles Lewis-Skelly | CB Gabriel Magalhães | CB William Saliba | RB Thomas Partey

CM Martin Ødegaard | CM Mikel Merino | CM Declan Rice

FWL Gabriel Martinelli | ST Kai Havertz | FWR Leandro Trossard

Injury/suspension updates:

Riccardo Calafiori, D, strain, DOUBT

Gabriel Jesus, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Oct. 1

Ethan Nwaneri, M, strain, OUT, estimated return Jan. 25

Bukayo Saka, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Mar. 8

Takehiro Tomiyasu, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Jan. 25

Ben White, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Jan. 29

Latest Aston Villa team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Emiliano Martínez

LB Lucas Digne | CB Ezri Konsa | CB Tyrone Mings | RB Matty Cash

DM Amadou Onana | DM Boubacar Kamara

LW Morgan Rogers | AM Youri Tielemans | RW Leon Bailey

ST Ollie Watkins

Injury/suspension updates:

Ross Barkley, M, calf, OUT, estimated return Jan. 29

John McGinn, M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jan. 29

Diego Carlos, D, foot, DOUBT

Pau Torres, D, foot, OUT, estimated return Mar. 15

Everton v Tottenham Hotspur

Goodison Park

Sunday, 2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET

Latest Everton team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Jordan Pickford

LB Vitaliy Mykolenko | CB Jarrad Branthwaite | CB James Tarkowski | RB Ashley Young

DM Idrissa Gueye | DM Orel Mangala

LW Iliman Ndiaye | AM Abdoulaye Doucouré | RW Jesper Lindstrom

ST Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Injury/suspension updates:

Armando Broja, F, ankle, OUT, estimated return Apr. 12

Seamus Coleman, D, undisclosed, DOUBT

James Garner, M, back, DOUBT

Tim Iroegbunam, M, foot, DOUBT

Dwight McNeil, F/M, knee, DOUBT

Youssef Chermiti, F, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Feb. 1

Latest Tottenham Hotspur team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Antonin Kinsky

LB Djed Spence | CB Radu Dragusin | CB Archie Gray | RB Pedro Porro

DM Lucas Bergvall | DM Pape Matar Sarr

LW Son Heung-Min | AM Dejan Kulusevski | RW Brennan Johnson

ST Dominic Solanke

Injury/suspension updates:

Rodrigo Bentancur, M, concussion, OUT, estimated return Jan. 26

Ben Davies, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jan. 26

Destiny Udogie, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 25

Fraser Forster, G, illness, DOUBT

Wilson Odobert, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 15

Cristian Romero, D, quadriceps, OUT, estimated return Jan. 26

Micky van de Ven, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jan. 26

Guglielmo Vicario, G, ankle, OUT, estimated return Feb. 25

Timo Werner, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jan. 23

Manchester United v Brighton & Hove Albion

Old Trafford

Sunday, 2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET

Latest Manchester United team news

Expected Lineup:

GK André Onana

CB Matthijs de Ligt | CB Harry Maguire | CB Lisandro Martínez

LM Diogo Dalot | CM Bruno Fernandes | CM Manuel Ugarte | RM Noussair Mazraoui

AM Alejandro Garnacho | AM Amad Diallo

ST Rasmus Højlund

Injury/suspension updates:

Jonny Evans, D, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Jan. 19

Victor Lindelöf, D, concussion, OUT, estimated return Jan. 19

Mason Mount, F/M, strain, OUT, estimated return Feb. 2

Marcus Rashford, F, illness, OUT, estimated return Jan. 19

Luke Shaw, D, calf, OUT, estimated return Jan. 26

Latest Brighton & Hove Albion team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Bart Verbruggen

LB Pervis Estupiñán | CB Lewis Dunk | CB Jan Paul van Hecke | RB Joël Veltman

DM Yasin Ayari | DM Carlos Baleba

LW Kaoru Mitoma | AM Georginio Rutter | RW Yankuba Minteh

ST João Pedro

Injury/suspension updates:

Evan Ferguson, F, ankle, OUT, estimated return Jan. 25

Jack Hinshelwood, M/D, knee, OUT, estimated return Jan. 19

Igor Julio, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jun. 1

Ferdi Kadioglu, M/D, toe, OUT, estimated return Feb. 14

James Milner, M/D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jan. 25

Mats Wieffer, M, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Jan. 25

Nottingham Forest v Southampton

The City Ground

Sunday, 2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET

Latest Nottingham Forest team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Matz Sels

LB Neco Williams | CB Murillo | CB Nikola Milenkovic | RB Ola Aina

DM Elliot Anderson | DM Ryan Yates

LW Callum Hudson-Odoi | AM Morgan Gibbs-White | RW Anthony Elanga

ST Chris Wood

Injury/suspension updates:

Ibrahim Sangaré, M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jan. 25

Latest Southampton team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Aaron Ramsdale

CB Jan Bednarek | CB James Bree | CB Taylor Harwood-Bellis

LM Kyle Walker-Peters | CM Flynn Downes | CM Lesley Ugochukwu | RM Yukinari Sugawara

AM Tyler Dibling | AM Mateus Fernandes

ST Kamaldeen Sulemana

Injury/suspension updates:

Gavin Bazunu, G, achilles, OUT, estimated return Feb. 15

Tyler Dibling, M, undisclosed, DOUBT

Jack Stephens, D, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Feb. 1

Ross Stewart, F, calf, OUT, estimated return Jan. 25

Ipswich Town v Manchester City

Portman Road

Sunday, 4:30 p.m. GMT / 11:30 a.m. ET

Latest Ipswich Town team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Christian Walton

LB Leif Davis | CB Jacob Greaves | CB Dara O'Shea | CB Luke Woolfenden | RB Ben Johnson

LM Nathan Broadhead | CM Jens Cajuste | CM Sam Morsy | RM Omari Hutchinson

ST Liam Delap

Injury/suspension updates:

Conor Chaplin, F/M, knee, OUT, estimated return Jan. 25

Chiedozie Ogbene, F/M, achilles, OUT, estimated return May. 3

Sammie Szmodics, F/M, strain, OUT, estimated return Feb. 1

Axel Tuanzebe, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 1

Latest Manchester City team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Stefan Ortega

LB Josko Gvardiol | CB Manuel Akanji | CB Nathan Aké | RB Matheus Nunes

DM Bernardo Silva | DM Ilkay Gündogan

LW Savinho | AM Kevin De Bruyne | RW Phil Foden

ST Erling Haaland

Injury/suspension updates:

Oscar Bobb, F/M, leg, OUT, estimated return Jan. 25

Rúben Dias, D, undisclosed, DOUBT

Rodri, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Jul. 1

John Stones, D, foot, DOUBT

Kyle Walker, D, not injury related, OUT, estimated return Feb. 2

Chelsea v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Stamford Bridge

Monday, 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET

Latest Chelsea team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Robert Sánchez

LB Marc Cucurella | CB Tosin Adarabioyo | CB Levi Colwill | RB Malo Gusto

DM Moisés Caicedo | DM Enzo Fernández

LW Jadon Sancho | AM Cole Palmer | RW Pedro Neto

ST Nicolas Jackson

Injury/suspension updates:

Benoît Badiashile, D, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Feb. 22

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, M, undisclosed, DOUBT

Wesley Fofana, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jan. 25

Mykhailo Mudryk, F/M, not injury related, OUT, estimated return Jan. 25

Gaga Slonina, G, finger, OUT, estimated return Jan. 25

Latest Wolverhampton Wanderers team news

Expected Lineup:

GK José Sá

CB Emmanuel Agbadou | CB Santiago Bueno | CB Matt Doherty

LM Rayan Aït-Nouri | CM João Gomes | CM Andre | RM Nélson Semedo

AM Goncalo Guedes | AM Matheus Cunha

ST Jørgen Strand Larsen

Injury/suspension updates:

Toti Gomes, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jan. 25

Enso Gonzalez, F/M, knee, OUT, estimated return May. 3

Sasa Kalajdzic, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Feb. 16

Mario Lemina, M, not injury related, OUT, estimated return Feb. 1

Yerson Mosquera, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Aug. 15

Boubacar Traoré, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Feb. 16