          Man United, Liverpool, Arsenal injury news, predicted Premier League lineups

          play
          Laurens: Alexander Isak is the best No. 9 in the world right now (2:26)

          Shaka Hislop and Julien Laurens heap praise on Alexander Isak's recent form for Newcastle. (2:26)

          • ESPN
          Jan 17, 2025, 12:00 PM

          Find out who is missing through injury, who's in a race against time to prove their fitness and who has been ruled out through suspension for the next round of Premier League fixtures.

          And as you plan your fantasy team for the next gameweek, check out the Expected XIs for all 20 clubs.

          Positions: Goalkeeper (GK), Defender (D), Left-back (LB), Right-back (RB), Centre-back (CB), Midfielder (M), Defensive midfield (DM), Central midfield (CM), Left midfield (LM), Right midfield (RM), Attacking midfield (AM), Left winger (LW), Right winger (RW), Forward (F), Left forward (FWL), Right forward (FWR), Striker (ST)

          (All Expected XIs and injury news powered by Rotowire, subject to updates.)

          Newcastle United v AFC Bournemouth
          St. James' Park
          Saturday, 12:30 p.m. GMT / 7:30 a.m. ET

          Latest Newcastle United team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Martin Dúbravka
          LB Lewis Hall | CB Sven Botman | CB Dan Burn | RB Valentino Livramento
          CM Joelinton | CM Bruno Guimaraes | CM Sandro Tonali
          FWL Anthony Gordon | ST Alexander Isak | FWR Jacob Murphy

          Injury/suspension updates:

          Miguel Almirón, F/M, not injury related, DOUBT
          Harvey Barnes, F/M, thigh, OUT, estimated return Feb. 15
          Emil Krafth, D, collarbone, OUT, estimated return Jan. 25
          Jamaal Lascelles, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Jan. 25
          Nick Pope, G, knee, OUT, estimated return Jan. 25
          Fabian Schär, D, illness, DOUBT
          Callum Wilson, F, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 1

          Latest AFC Bournemouth team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Kepa Arrizabalaga
          LB Milos Kerkez | CB Dean Huijsen | CB Illia Zabarnyi | RB Lewis Cook
          DM Tyler Adams | DM Ryan Christie
          LW Antoine Semenyo | AM Justin Kluivert | RW David Brooks
          ST Dango Ouattara

          Injury/suspension updates:

          Julián Araujo, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 25
          Evanilson, F, foot, OUT, estimated return Feb. 22
          James Hill, D, hamstring, DOUBT
          Alex Scott, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Jan. 25
          Marcos Senesi, D, quadriceps, OUT, estimated return Mar. 15
          Luis Sinisterra, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jan. 25
          Adam Smith, D, strain, OUT, estimated return Jan. 25
          Julio Soler, D, not injury related, OUT, estimated return Feb. 1
          Marcus Tavernier, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jan. 25
          Enes Ünal, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Oct. 4

          Brentford v Liverpool
          Gtech Community Stadium
          Saturday, 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET

          Latest Brentford team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Mark Flekken
          LB Keane Lewis-Potter | CB Nathan Collins | CB Sepp van den Berg | RB Mads Roerslev
          CM Vitaly Janelt | CM Mathias Jensen | CM Christian Nørgaard
          FWL Mikkel Damsgaard | ST Yoane Wissa | FWR Bryan Mbeumo

          Injury/suspension updates:

          Kristoffer Ajer, D, ankle, OUT, estimated return Feb. 2
          Josh Dasilva, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Feb. 15
          Aaron Hickey, M/D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return May. 18
          Igor Thiago, F, infection, OUT, estimated return Jan. 26
          Gustavo Nunes, F/M, back, OUT, estimated return Feb. 2
          Ethan Pinnock, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jan. 26

          Latest Liverpool team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Alisson Becker
          LB Andrew Robertson | CB Ibrahima Konaté | CB Virgil van Dijk | RB Trent Alexander-Arnold
          DM Ryan Gravenberch | DM Alexis Mac Allister
          LW Cody Gakpo | AM Curtis Jones | RW Mohamed Salah
          ST Diogo Jota

          Injury/suspension updates:

          Luis Díaz, F/M, illness, DOUBT
          Joe Gomez, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jan. 25
          Diogo Jota, F, undisclosed, DOUBT

          Leicester City v Fulham
          King Power Stadium
          Saturday, 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET

          Latest Leicester City team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Jakub Stolarczyk
          LB Victor Kristiansen | CB Conor Coady | CB Jannik Vestergaard | RB James Justin
          DM Boubakary Soumaré | DM Harry Winks
          LW Stephy Mavididi | AM Bilal El Khannouss | RW Jordan Ayew
          ST Jamie Vardy

          Injury/suspension updates:

          Odsonne Édouard, F, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Feb. 1
          Fatawu Issahaku, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Aug. 25
          Mads Hermansen, G, groin, OUT, estimated return Jan. 26
          Wilfred Ndidi, M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jan. 26
          Ricardo Pereira, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Mar. 15

          Latest Fulham team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Bernd Leno
          LB Antonee Robinson | CB Joachim Andersen | CB Calvin Bassey | RB Timothy Castagne
          DM Tom Cairney | DM Sasa Lukic
          LW Alex Iwobi | AM Emile Smith Rowe | RW Harry Wilson
          ST Raúl Jiménez

          Injury/suspension updates:

          Sander Berge, M, ankle, DOUBT
          Reiss Nelson, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 1
          Kenny Tete, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Apr. 1

          West Ham United v Crystal Palace
          London Stadium
          Saturday, 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET

          Latest West Ham United team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Lukasz Fabianski
          LB Emerson | CB Max Kilman | CB Konstantinos Mavropanos | RB Aaron Wan-Bissaka
          DM Edson Álvarez | DM Guido Rodríguez
          LW Carlos Soler | AM Tomás Soucek | RW Mohammed Kudus
          ST Lucas Paquetá

          Injury/suspension updates:

          Michail Antonio, F, leg, OUT, estimated return Dec. 1
          Alphonse Areola, G, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Jan. 26
          Jarrod Bowen, F/M, foot, OUT, estimated return Mar. 8
          Niclas Füllkrug, F, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 22
          Crysencio Summerville, F/M, hamstring, DOUBT
          Jean-Clair Todibo, D, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Jan. 26

          Latest Crystal Palace team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Dean Henderson
          CB Marc Guéhi | CB Maxence Lacroix | CB Chris Richards
          LM Tyrick Mitchell | CM Will Hughes | CM Jefferson Lerma | RM Daniel Muñoz
          AM Eberechi Eze | AM Ismaïla Sarr
          ST Jean-Philippe Mateta

          Injury/suspension updates:

          Matheus França, F/M, groin, OUT, estimated return Jan. 26
          Jefferson Lerma, M, illness, DOUBT
          Adam Wharton, M, groin, OUT, estimated return Feb. 15

          Arsenal v Aston Villa
          Emirates Stadium
          Saturday, 5:30 p.m. GMT / 12:30 p.m. ET

          Latest Arsenal team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK David Raya
          LB Myles Lewis-Skelly | CB Gabriel Magalhães | CB William Saliba | RB Thomas Partey
          CM Martin Ødegaard | CM Mikel Merino | CM Declan Rice
          FWL Gabriel Martinelli | ST Kai Havertz | FWR Leandro Trossard

          Injury/suspension updates:

          Riccardo Calafiori, D, strain, DOUBT
          Gabriel Jesus, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Oct. 1
          Ethan Nwaneri, M, strain, OUT, estimated return Jan. 25
          Bukayo Saka, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Mar. 8
          Takehiro Tomiyasu, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Jan. 25
          Ben White, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Jan. 29

          Latest Aston Villa team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Emiliano Martínez
          LB Lucas Digne | CB Ezri Konsa | CB Tyrone Mings | RB Matty Cash
          DM Amadou Onana | DM Boubacar Kamara
          LW Morgan Rogers | AM Youri Tielemans | RW Leon Bailey
          ST Ollie Watkins

          Injury/suspension updates:

          Ross Barkley, M, calf, OUT, estimated return Jan. 29
          John McGinn, M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jan. 29
          Diego Carlos, D, foot, DOUBT
          Pau Torres, D, foot, OUT, estimated return Mar. 15

          Everton v Tottenham Hotspur
          Goodison Park
          Sunday, 2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET

          Latest Everton team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Jordan Pickford
          LB Vitaliy Mykolenko | CB Jarrad Branthwaite | CB James Tarkowski | RB Ashley Young
          DM Idrissa Gueye | DM Orel Mangala
          LW Iliman Ndiaye | AM Abdoulaye Doucouré | RW Jesper Lindstrom
          ST Dominic Calvert-Lewin

          Injury/suspension updates:

          Armando Broja, F, ankle, OUT, estimated return Apr. 12
          Seamus Coleman, D, undisclosed, DOUBT
          James Garner, M, back, DOUBT
          Tim Iroegbunam, M, foot, DOUBT
          Dwight McNeil, F/M, knee, DOUBT
          Youssef Chermiti, F, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Feb. 1

          Latest Tottenham Hotspur team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Antonin Kinsky
          LB Djed Spence | CB Radu Dragusin | CB Archie Gray | RB Pedro Porro
          DM Lucas Bergvall | DM Pape Matar Sarr
          LW Son Heung-Min | AM Dejan Kulusevski | RW Brennan Johnson
          ST Dominic Solanke

          Injury/suspension updates:

          Rodrigo Bentancur, M, concussion, OUT, estimated return Jan. 26
          Ben Davies, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jan. 26
          Destiny Udogie, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 25
          Fraser Forster, G, illness, DOUBT
          Wilson Odobert, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 15
          Cristian Romero, D, quadriceps, OUT, estimated return Jan. 26
          Micky van de Ven, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jan. 26
          Guglielmo Vicario, G, ankle, OUT, estimated return Feb. 25
          Timo Werner, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jan. 23

          Manchester United v Brighton & Hove Albion
          Old Trafford
          Sunday, 2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET

          Latest Manchester United team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK André Onana
          CB Matthijs de Ligt | CB Harry Maguire | CB Lisandro Martínez
          LM Diogo Dalot | CM Bruno Fernandes | CM Manuel Ugarte | RM Noussair Mazraoui
          AM Alejandro Garnacho | AM Amad Diallo
          ST Rasmus Højlund

          Injury/suspension updates:

          Jonny Evans, D, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Jan. 19
          Victor Lindelöf, D, concussion, OUT, estimated return Jan. 19
          Mason Mount, F/M, strain, OUT, estimated return Feb. 2
          Marcus Rashford, F, illness, OUT, estimated return Jan. 19
          Luke Shaw, D, calf, OUT, estimated return Jan. 26

          Latest Brighton & Hove Albion team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Bart Verbruggen
          LB Pervis Estupiñán | CB Lewis Dunk | CB Jan Paul van Hecke | RB Joël Veltman
          DM Yasin Ayari | DM Carlos Baleba
          LW Kaoru Mitoma | AM Georginio Rutter | RW Yankuba Minteh
          ST João Pedro

          Injury/suspension updates:

          Evan Ferguson, F, ankle, OUT, estimated return Jan. 25
          Jack Hinshelwood, M/D, knee, OUT, estimated return Jan. 19
          Igor Julio, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jun. 1
          Ferdi Kadioglu, M/D, toe, OUT, estimated return Feb. 14
          James Milner, M/D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jan. 25
          Mats Wieffer, M, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Jan. 25

          Nottingham Forest v Southampton
          The City Ground
          Sunday, 2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET

          Latest Nottingham Forest team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Matz Sels
          LB Neco Williams | CB Murillo | CB Nikola Milenkovic | RB Ola Aina
          DM Elliot Anderson | DM Ryan Yates
          LW Callum Hudson-Odoi | AM Morgan Gibbs-White | RW Anthony Elanga
          ST Chris Wood

          Injury/suspension updates:

          Ibrahim Sangaré, M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jan. 25

          Latest Southampton team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Aaron Ramsdale
          CB Jan Bednarek | CB James Bree | CB Taylor Harwood-Bellis
          LM Kyle Walker-Peters | CM Flynn Downes | CM Lesley Ugochukwu | RM Yukinari Sugawara
          AM Tyler Dibling | AM Mateus Fernandes
          ST Kamaldeen Sulemana

          Injury/suspension updates:

          Gavin Bazunu, G, achilles, OUT, estimated return Feb. 15
          Tyler Dibling, M, undisclosed, DOUBT
          Jack Stephens, D, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Feb. 1
          Ross Stewart, F, calf, OUT, estimated return Jan. 25

          Ipswich Town v Manchester City
          Portman Road
          Sunday, 4:30 p.m. GMT / 11:30 a.m. ET

          Latest Ipswich Town team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Christian Walton
          LB Leif Davis | CB Jacob Greaves | CB Dara O'Shea | CB Luke Woolfenden | RB Ben Johnson
          LM Nathan Broadhead | CM Jens Cajuste | CM Sam Morsy | RM Omari Hutchinson
          ST Liam Delap

          Injury/suspension updates:

          Conor Chaplin, F/M, knee, OUT, estimated return Jan. 25
          Chiedozie Ogbene, F/M, achilles, OUT, estimated return May. 3
          Sammie Szmodics, F/M, strain, OUT, estimated return Feb. 1
          Axel Tuanzebe, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 1

          Latest Manchester City team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Stefan Ortega
          LB Josko Gvardiol | CB Manuel Akanji | CB Nathan Aké | RB Matheus Nunes
          DM Bernardo Silva | DM Ilkay Gündogan
          LW Savinho | AM Kevin De Bruyne | RW Phil Foden
          ST Erling Haaland

          Injury/suspension updates:

          Oscar Bobb, F/M, leg, OUT, estimated return Jan. 25
          Rúben Dias, D, undisclosed, DOUBT
          Rodri, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Jul. 1
          John Stones, D, foot, DOUBT
          Kyle Walker, D, not injury related, OUT, estimated return Feb. 2

          Chelsea v Wolverhampton Wanderers
          Stamford Bridge
          Monday, 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET

          Latest Chelsea team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Robert Sánchez
          LB Marc Cucurella | CB Tosin Adarabioyo | CB Levi Colwill | RB Malo Gusto
          DM Moisés Caicedo | DM Enzo Fernández
          LW Jadon Sancho | AM Cole Palmer | RW Pedro Neto
          ST Nicolas Jackson

          Injury/suspension updates:

          Benoît Badiashile, D, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Feb. 22
          Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, M, undisclosed, DOUBT
          Wesley Fofana, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jan. 25
          Mykhailo Mudryk, F/M, not injury related, OUT, estimated return Jan. 25
          Gaga Slonina, G, finger, OUT, estimated return Jan. 25

          Latest Wolverhampton Wanderers team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK José Sá
          CB Emmanuel Agbadou | CB Santiago Bueno | CB Matt Doherty
          LM Rayan Aït-Nouri | CM João Gomes | CM Andre | RM Nélson Semedo
          AM Goncalo Guedes | AM Matheus Cunha
          ST Jørgen Strand Larsen

          Injury/suspension updates:

          Toti Gomes, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jan. 25
          Enso Gonzalez, F/M, knee, OUT, estimated return May. 3
          Sasa Kalajdzic, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Feb. 16
          Mario Lemina, M, not injury related, OUT, estimated return Feb. 1
          Yerson Mosquera, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Aug. 15
          Boubacar Traoré, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Feb. 16