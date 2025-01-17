Find out who is missing through injury, who's in a race against time to prove their fitness and who has been ruled out through suspension for the next round of Premier League fixtures.
And as you plan your fantasy team for the next gameweek, check out the Expected XIs for all 20 clubs.
Positions: Goalkeeper (GK), Defender (D), Left-back (LB), Right-back (RB), Centre-back (CB), Midfielder (M), Defensive midfield (DM), Central midfield (CM), Left midfield (LM), Right midfield (RM), Attacking midfield (AM), Left winger (LW), Right winger (RW), Forward (F), Left forward (FWL), Right forward (FWR), Striker (ST)
(All Expected XIs and injury news powered by Rotowire, subject to updates.)
Newcastle United v AFC Bournemouth
St. James' Park
Saturday, 12:30 p.m. GMT / 7:30 a.m. ET
Latest Newcastle United team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Martin Dúbravka
LB Lewis Hall | CB Sven Botman | CB Dan Burn | RB Valentino Livramento
CM Joelinton | CM Bruno Guimaraes | CM Sandro Tonali
FWL Anthony Gordon | ST Alexander Isak | FWR Jacob Murphy
Injury/suspension updates:
Miguel Almirón, F/M, not injury related, DOUBT
Harvey Barnes, F/M, thigh, OUT, estimated return Feb. 15
Emil Krafth, D, collarbone, OUT, estimated return Jan. 25
Jamaal Lascelles, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Jan. 25
Nick Pope, G, knee, OUT, estimated return Jan. 25
Fabian Schär, D, illness, DOUBT
Callum Wilson, F, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 1
Latest AFC Bournemouth team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Kepa Arrizabalaga
LB Milos Kerkez | CB Dean Huijsen | CB Illia Zabarnyi | RB Lewis Cook
DM Tyler Adams | DM Ryan Christie
LW Antoine Semenyo | AM Justin Kluivert | RW David Brooks
ST Dango Ouattara
Injury/suspension updates:
Julián Araujo, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 25
Evanilson, F, foot, OUT, estimated return Feb. 22
James Hill, D, hamstring, DOUBT
Alex Scott, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Jan. 25
Marcos Senesi, D, quadriceps, OUT, estimated return Mar. 15
Luis Sinisterra, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jan. 25
Adam Smith, D, strain, OUT, estimated return Jan. 25
Julio Soler, D, not injury related, OUT, estimated return Feb. 1
Marcus Tavernier, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jan. 25
Enes Ünal, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Oct. 4
Brentford v Liverpool
Gtech Community Stadium
Saturday, 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET
Latest Brentford team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Mark Flekken
LB Keane Lewis-Potter | CB Nathan Collins | CB Sepp van den Berg | RB Mads Roerslev
CM Vitaly Janelt | CM Mathias Jensen | CM Christian Nørgaard
FWL Mikkel Damsgaard | ST Yoane Wissa | FWR Bryan Mbeumo
Injury/suspension updates:
Kristoffer Ajer, D, ankle, OUT, estimated return Feb. 2
Josh Dasilva, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Feb. 15
Aaron Hickey, M/D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return May. 18
Igor Thiago, F, infection, OUT, estimated return Jan. 26
Gustavo Nunes, F/M, back, OUT, estimated return Feb. 2
Ethan Pinnock, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jan. 26
Latest Liverpool team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Alisson Becker
LB Andrew Robertson | CB Ibrahima Konaté | CB Virgil van Dijk | RB Trent Alexander-Arnold
DM Ryan Gravenberch | DM Alexis Mac Allister
LW Cody Gakpo | AM Curtis Jones | RW Mohamed Salah
ST Diogo Jota
Injury/suspension updates:
Luis Díaz, F/M, illness, DOUBT
Joe Gomez, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jan. 25
Diogo Jota, F, undisclosed, DOUBT
Leicester City v Fulham
King Power Stadium
Saturday, 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET
Latest Leicester City team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Jakub Stolarczyk
LB Victor Kristiansen | CB Conor Coady | CB Jannik Vestergaard | RB James Justin
DM Boubakary Soumaré | DM Harry Winks
LW Stephy Mavididi | AM Bilal El Khannouss | RW Jordan Ayew
ST Jamie Vardy
Injury/suspension updates:
Odsonne Édouard, F, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Feb. 1
Fatawu Issahaku, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Aug. 25
Mads Hermansen, G, groin, OUT, estimated return Jan. 26
Wilfred Ndidi, M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jan. 26
Ricardo Pereira, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Mar. 15
Latest Fulham team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Bernd Leno
LB Antonee Robinson | CB Joachim Andersen | CB Calvin Bassey | RB Timothy Castagne
DM Tom Cairney | DM Sasa Lukic
LW Alex Iwobi | AM Emile Smith Rowe | RW Harry Wilson
ST Raúl Jiménez
Injury/suspension updates:
Sander Berge, M, ankle, DOUBT
Reiss Nelson, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 1
Kenny Tete, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Apr. 1
West Ham United v Crystal Palace
London Stadium
Saturday, 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET
Latest West Ham United team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Lukasz Fabianski
LB Emerson | CB Max Kilman | CB Konstantinos Mavropanos | RB Aaron Wan-Bissaka
DM Edson Álvarez | DM Guido Rodríguez
LW Carlos Soler | AM Tomás Soucek | RW Mohammed Kudus
ST Lucas Paquetá
Injury/suspension updates:
Michail Antonio, F, leg, OUT, estimated return Dec. 1
Alphonse Areola, G, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Jan. 26
Jarrod Bowen, F/M, foot, OUT, estimated return Mar. 8
Niclas Füllkrug, F, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 22
Crysencio Summerville, F/M, hamstring, DOUBT
Jean-Clair Todibo, D, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Jan. 26
Latest Crystal Palace team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Dean Henderson
CB Marc Guéhi | CB Maxence Lacroix | CB Chris Richards
LM Tyrick Mitchell | CM Will Hughes | CM Jefferson Lerma | RM Daniel Muñoz
AM Eberechi Eze | AM Ismaïla Sarr
ST Jean-Philippe Mateta
Injury/suspension updates:
Matheus França, F/M, groin, OUT, estimated return Jan. 26
Jefferson Lerma, M, illness, DOUBT
Adam Wharton, M, groin, OUT, estimated return Feb. 15
Arsenal v Aston Villa
Emirates Stadium
Saturday, 5:30 p.m. GMT / 12:30 p.m. ET
Latest Arsenal team news
Expected Lineup:
GK David Raya
LB Myles Lewis-Skelly | CB Gabriel Magalhães | CB William Saliba | RB Thomas Partey
CM Martin Ødegaard | CM Mikel Merino | CM Declan Rice
FWL Gabriel Martinelli | ST Kai Havertz | FWR Leandro Trossard
Injury/suspension updates:
Riccardo Calafiori, D, strain, DOUBT
Gabriel Jesus, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Oct. 1
Ethan Nwaneri, M, strain, OUT, estimated return Jan. 25
Bukayo Saka, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Mar. 8
Takehiro Tomiyasu, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Jan. 25
Ben White, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Jan. 29
Latest Aston Villa team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Emiliano Martínez
LB Lucas Digne | CB Ezri Konsa | CB Tyrone Mings | RB Matty Cash
DM Amadou Onana | DM Boubacar Kamara
LW Morgan Rogers | AM Youri Tielemans | RW Leon Bailey
ST Ollie Watkins
Injury/suspension updates:
Ross Barkley, M, calf, OUT, estimated return Jan. 29
John McGinn, M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jan. 29
Diego Carlos, D, foot, DOUBT
Pau Torres, D, foot, OUT, estimated return Mar. 15
Everton v Tottenham Hotspur
Goodison Park
Sunday, 2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET
Latest Everton team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Jordan Pickford
LB Vitaliy Mykolenko | CB Jarrad Branthwaite | CB James Tarkowski | RB Ashley Young
DM Idrissa Gueye | DM Orel Mangala
LW Iliman Ndiaye | AM Abdoulaye Doucouré | RW Jesper Lindstrom
ST Dominic Calvert-Lewin
Injury/suspension updates:
Armando Broja, F, ankle, OUT, estimated return Apr. 12
Seamus Coleman, D, undisclosed, DOUBT
James Garner, M, back, DOUBT
Tim Iroegbunam, M, foot, DOUBT
Dwight McNeil, F/M, knee, DOUBT
Youssef Chermiti, F, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Feb. 1
Latest Tottenham Hotspur team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Antonin Kinsky
LB Djed Spence | CB Radu Dragusin | CB Archie Gray | RB Pedro Porro
DM Lucas Bergvall | DM Pape Matar Sarr
LW Son Heung-Min | AM Dejan Kulusevski | RW Brennan Johnson
ST Dominic Solanke
Injury/suspension updates:
Rodrigo Bentancur, M, concussion, OUT, estimated return Jan. 26
Ben Davies, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jan. 26
Destiny Udogie, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 25
Fraser Forster, G, illness, DOUBT
Wilson Odobert, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 15
Cristian Romero, D, quadriceps, OUT, estimated return Jan. 26
Micky van de Ven, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jan. 26
Guglielmo Vicario, G, ankle, OUT, estimated return Feb. 25
Timo Werner, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jan. 23
Manchester United v Brighton & Hove Albion
Old Trafford
Sunday, 2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET
Latest Manchester United team news
Expected Lineup:
GK André Onana
CB Matthijs de Ligt | CB Harry Maguire | CB Lisandro Martínez
LM Diogo Dalot | CM Bruno Fernandes | CM Manuel Ugarte | RM Noussair Mazraoui
AM Alejandro Garnacho | AM Amad Diallo
ST Rasmus Højlund
Injury/suspension updates:
Jonny Evans, D, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Jan. 19
Victor Lindelöf, D, concussion, OUT, estimated return Jan. 19
Mason Mount, F/M, strain, OUT, estimated return Feb. 2
Marcus Rashford, F, illness, OUT, estimated return Jan. 19
Luke Shaw, D, calf, OUT, estimated return Jan. 26
Latest Brighton & Hove Albion team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Bart Verbruggen
LB Pervis Estupiñán | CB Lewis Dunk | CB Jan Paul van Hecke | RB Joël Veltman
DM Yasin Ayari | DM Carlos Baleba
LW Kaoru Mitoma | AM Georginio Rutter | RW Yankuba Minteh
ST João Pedro
Injury/suspension updates:
Evan Ferguson, F, ankle, OUT, estimated return Jan. 25
Jack Hinshelwood, M/D, knee, OUT, estimated return Jan. 19
Igor Julio, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jun. 1
Ferdi Kadioglu, M/D, toe, OUT, estimated return Feb. 14
James Milner, M/D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jan. 25
Mats Wieffer, M, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Jan. 25
Nottingham Forest v Southampton
The City Ground
Sunday, 2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET
Latest Nottingham Forest team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Matz Sels
LB Neco Williams | CB Murillo | CB Nikola Milenkovic | RB Ola Aina
DM Elliot Anderson | DM Ryan Yates
LW Callum Hudson-Odoi | AM Morgan Gibbs-White | RW Anthony Elanga
ST Chris Wood
Injury/suspension updates:
Ibrahim Sangaré, M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jan. 25
Latest Southampton team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Aaron Ramsdale
CB Jan Bednarek | CB James Bree | CB Taylor Harwood-Bellis
LM Kyle Walker-Peters | CM Flynn Downes | CM Lesley Ugochukwu | RM Yukinari Sugawara
AM Tyler Dibling | AM Mateus Fernandes
ST Kamaldeen Sulemana
Injury/suspension updates:
Gavin Bazunu, G, achilles, OUT, estimated return Feb. 15
Tyler Dibling, M, undisclosed, DOUBT
Jack Stephens, D, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Feb. 1
Ross Stewart, F, calf, OUT, estimated return Jan. 25
Ipswich Town v Manchester City
Portman Road
Sunday, 4:30 p.m. GMT / 11:30 a.m. ET
Latest Ipswich Town team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Christian Walton
LB Leif Davis | CB Jacob Greaves | CB Dara O'Shea | CB Luke Woolfenden | RB Ben Johnson
LM Nathan Broadhead | CM Jens Cajuste | CM Sam Morsy | RM Omari Hutchinson
ST Liam Delap
Injury/suspension updates:
Conor Chaplin, F/M, knee, OUT, estimated return Jan. 25
Chiedozie Ogbene, F/M, achilles, OUT, estimated return May. 3
Sammie Szmodics, F/M, strain, OUT, estimated return Feb. 1
Axel Tuanzebe, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 1
Latest Manchester City team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Stefan Ortega
LB Josko Gvardiol | CB Manuel Akanji | CB Nathan Aké | RB Matheus Nunes
DM Bernardo Silva | DM Ilkay Gündogan
LW Savinho | AM Kevin De Bruyne | RW Phil Foden
ST Erling Haaland
Injury/suspension updates:
Oscar Bobb, F/M, leg, OUT, estimated return Jan. 25
Rúben Dias, D, undisclosed, DOUBT
Rodri, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Jul. 1
John Stones, D, foot, DOUBT
Kyle Walker, D, not injury related, OUT, estimated return Feb. 2
Chelsea v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Stamford Bridge
Monday, 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET
Latest Chelsea team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Robert Sánchez
LB Marc Cucurella | CB Tosin Adarabioyo | CB Levi Colwill | RB Malo Gusto
DM Moisés Caicedo | DM Enzo Fernández
LW Jadon Sancho | AM Cole Palmer | RW Pedro Neto
ST Nicolas Jackson
Injury/suspension updates:
Benoît Badiashile, D, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Feb. 22
Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, M, undisclosed, DOUBT
Wesley Fofana, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jan. 25
Mykhailo Mudryk, F/M, not injury related, OUT, estimated return Jan. 25
Gaga Slonina, G, finger, OUT, estimated return Jan. 25
Latest Wolverhampton Wanderers team news
Expected Lineup:
GK José Sá
CB Emmanuel Agbadou | CB Santiago Bueno | CB Matt Doherty
LM Rayan Aït-Nouri | CM João Gomes | CM Andre | RM Nélson Semedo
AM Goncalo Guedes | AM Matheus Cunha
ST Jørgen Strand Larsen
Injury/suspension updates:
Toti Gomes, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jan. 25
Enso Gonzalez, F/M, knee, OUT, estimated return May. 3
Sasa Kalajdzic, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Feb. 16
Mario Lemina, M, not injury related, OUT, estimated return Feb. 1
Yerson Mosquera, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Aug. 15
Boubacar Traoré, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Feb. 16