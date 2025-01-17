Herc Gomez and Shaka Hislop react to Christian Pulisic's performance in the Supercoppa Italiana final. (1:46)

Christian Pulisic will not feature for AC Milan in their crucial Serie A clash against Juventus due to injury, head coach Sérgio Conceição confirmed on Friday.

The United States winger was forced off holding his thigh during Milan's 2-1 victory over Como in midweek.

While Conceição claimed the injury isn't "serious," he fears it could get worse if Pulisic is rushed back too soon.

Milan travel to take on old rivals Juventus on Saturday.

"Pulisic is out," Conceição said. "I don't feel like bluffing.

"He still feels some discomfort, and we don't want to risk it. It's nothing serious, but if he plays for about 20 minutes, he risks making the situation worse and I don't want that."

Christian Pulisic was forced off injured against Como on Wednesday. Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

Pulisic. who had only just returned from injury, was substituted just before half-time on Wednesday after being caught on the ankle by Marc-Oliver Kempf.

The 26-year-old had been out for nearly a month after tearing a muscle in his right calf and then sustaining a minor ankle issue.

He made his comeback in the Italian Super Cup, which Milan won. Pulisic scored in both the semifinal and the final.

He has been one of Milan's top players this season with five goals and four assists in Serie A while he has also scored three goals in the Champions League.

Milan are seventh in Serie A, two places and three points behind Juventus.

Juventus are unbeaten in the league this season but have drawn 13 of their 20 games.